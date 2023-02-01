Marítimo vs Porto: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga Match
Photo: Porto

How and where to watch the Marítimo vs Porto match live?

If you want to watch the game Marítimo vs Porto live on TV, your options is: GOLTV, RTPi, GolTV Español

If you want to directly stream it: GOLTV, RTPi, GolTV Español

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Marítimo vs Porto match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Marítimo vs Porto of 1th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Bolivia 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil 4 pm: RTPi

Chile 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Colombia 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Ecuador 2  pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

USA 3 pm ET: GOLTV, RTPi, GolTV Español

Spain 8 pm: RTPi

Mexico 1 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Paraguay 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Peru 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Uruguay 4 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Venezuela 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Speak up, Sérgio Conceição!

"Historically the game with Marítimo is always very difficult. It's true that they improved under José Gomes, they have two wins at home, one of them with Sporting, a candidate for the title. They are in a good moment, they have quality players and an interesting intensity. We have to be at our best to achieve what we want, which is victory.  There is no euphoria. At the end of the game I was already talking about Marítimo, we have to be at the same level to continue the winning streak. We are behind two rivals, Braga and Benfica, so the margin for error is minimal. We have to prepare the game in the best way and realize that it is another final for us.

The chip has to be the same, work at the limit to win the games. What was the victory in the League Cup is over, now it's the championship and it's another final for us.

If Benfica plays seven or eight more games... that doesn't matter. We have to win our matches to, at least, keep the distance. We don't look at the table at this moment, only at the game with Marítimo. We have one lap to rectify the things we did less well and try to make the team more solid so we don't lose so many points."

Probable lineup of Porto

Diogo Costa; João Mário, Pepe, Marcano, Wendell; Otávio, Eustáquio, Uribe; Galeno, Toni Martínez, Taremi.
Porto's situation

Meixedo, Marko Grujic and Veron remain in the medical department. However, Evanilson has recovered from his knee injury and is an option for Sérgio Conceição.
Speak up, Jose Gomes!

"I expect a very difficult game against the champions, a team that is always very strong on all the fronts they hit. It is a team capable of adapting to different difficulties. Porto is very strong in organized attack, very strong in transitions, very strong in fast attack. It has weapons to interpret very different game plans. We are under pressure. There's no point in using different words here. If we are not under pressure, who can be? It's up to us, therefore, to try to solve the problems and that there will be many that Porto will put to us and hope that in the end there is room to be happy.

We are going to the game with hope that it is possible to do something positive to help us in this classification that unfortunately is not the one we want. Now, in relation to the game with Sporting, this game will be completely different. Porto is completely different from Sporting. We know it will be difficult, but what we want is for it to be difficult for them as well.

We are in penultimate place on the league table, out of the place that should be this club, considering Marítimo's entire history. So any game is of extreme importance. It is not a final from the perspective that a less positive result would take the team away from the goal of achieving permanence. However, it is extremely important. We will fight to win knowing that on the other side is a champion team, which is very well guided by Sérgio Conceição. If he thinks he is going to play a final, we will have to be prepared to face the national champion who is going to play a final".

Photo: Marítimo
Probable lineup of Marítimo

Makaridze; Winck, Mosquera, Santos, Brito; Xadas; Val, Beltrame, Pereira; Moreno, Lisa.

 

Marítimo's situation

Afonso will not be at José Gomes' disposal. The midfielder was sent off against Estoril and will serve a suspension. In addition, the coach is still without the injured Junior Zainadine and Diogo Mendes.
Dragons

Porto comes with a title in its baggage: it won the Taça da Liga, over Sporting, 2-0, last Saturday (28). In the national competition, the Dragons have two consecutive wins, generating 76 of advantage, and appear in third place, totaling 39 points, one difference to Braga and eight to Benfica, second and first, respectively.
Lions of Madeira

Marítimo won its third victory in the whole competition by beating Estoril, 1-0, last round. The Lions of Madeira are in the relegation zone, in 17th, with 13 points, five behind Gil Vicente, the first team out of the risk situation to fall to the Portuguese second division.
Eye on the game

CS Marítimo vs Porto live this Wednesday (1), at the Marítimo Stadium at 2 pm ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 19th round of the competition
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Primeira Liga match: Marítimo vs Porto Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
