Marítimo vs Porto: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga Match

How and where to watch the Marítimo vs Porto match live?
What time is Marítimo vs Porto match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina 4 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Bolivia 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil 4 pm: RTPi
Chile 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Colombia 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Ecuador 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
USA 3 pm ET: GOLTV, RTPi, GolTV Español
Spain 8 pm: RTPi
Mexico 1 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Paraguay 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Peru 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Uruguay 4 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Venezuela 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Speak up, Sérgio Conceição!
The chip has to be the same, work at the limit to win the games. What was the victory in the League Cup is over, now it's the championship and it's another final for us.
If Benfica plays seven or eight more games... that doesn't matter. We have to win our matches to, at least, keep the distance. We don't look at the table at this moment, only at the game with Marítimo. We have one lap to rectify the things we did less well and try to make the team more solid so we don't lose so many points."
📍 Madeira 🐉 #CSMFCP pic.twitter.com/b79KqY2xU9 — FC Porto (@FCPorto) January 31, 2023
Probable lineup of Porto
Porto's situation
Speak up, Jose Gomes!
We are going to the game with hope that it is possible to do something positive to help us in this classification that unfortunately is not the one we want. Now, in relation to the game with Sporting, this game will be completely different. Porto is completely different from Sporting. We know it will be difficult, but what we want is for it to be difficult for them as well.
We are in penultimate place on the league table, out of the place that should be this club, considering Marítimo's entire history. So any game is of extreme importance. It is not a final from the perspective that a less positive result would take the team away from the goal of achieving permanence. However, it is extremely important. We will fight to win knowing that on the other side is a champion team, which is very well guided by Sérgio Conceição. If he thinks he is going to play a final, we will have to be prepared to face the national champion who is going to play a final".
Probable lineup of Marítimo
