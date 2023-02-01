Roma vs Cremonese LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Coppa Italia Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Roma vs Cremonese match for Coppa Italia?
Argentina: 5:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 5:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 3:00 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on Paramount+
Spain: 9:00 PM en DAZN 3, DAZN
Mexico: 2:00 PM on ESPN 2 y Star +
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 4:00 PM on Star +
Key player - Cremonese
In Cremonese the presence of David Okereke stands out. The 25-year-old Nigerian player is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season, scoring seven goals. He has played 1636 minutes in 23 matches played, where he has started 19 of them.
Key player - Roma
In Roma, the presence of Paulo Dybala stands out in Roma. The 29-year-old Argentinean player is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season, scoring 10 goals. He has played 1287 minutes in 18 matches played, where he has started 15 of them.
Roma vs Cremonese history
The Coppa Italia will be just the first time that these two teams will meet.
Cremonese
Cremonese have surprised everyone with their qualification to this stage of the tournament after knocking out this season's impressive Napoli and will want to continue to impress their other opponents, even if they are still struggling to stay in the top flight.
Roma
Roma has reached this stage after defeating Genoa in the quarterfinals. The season has been acceptable for the team in terms of results, but they need to keep on winning to aspire to return to the top continental level, something they can achieve if they continue to achieve goals such as the Coppa Italia, which could be a good opportunity to celebrate a title again.