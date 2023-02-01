Roma vs Cremonese LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Coppa Italia Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Roma vs Cremonese live match, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Olimpico. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
The Roma vs Cremonese match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Roma vs Cremonese match for Coppa Italia?

This is the start time of the game Roma vs Cremonese of February 1st, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 5:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 3:00 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on Paramount+
Spain: 9:00 PM en DAZN 3, DAZN
Mexico: 2:00 PM on ESPN 2 y Star +
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 4:00 PM on Star +

Key player - Cremonese

In Cremonese the presence of David Okereke stands out. The 25-year-old Nigerian player is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season, scoring seven goals. He has played 1636 minutes in 23 matches played, where he has started 19 of them.

Key player - Roma

In Roma, the presence of Paulo Dybala stands out in Roma. The 29-year-old Argentinean player is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season, scoring 10 goals. He has played 1287 minutes in 18 matches played, where he has started 15 of them.

Roma vs Cremonese history

These two teams have met 15 times. The statistics are in favor of Roma, who have been victorious on 11 occasions, while Cremonese have won twice, for a total of two draws.

The Coppa Italia will be just the first time that these two teams will meet.

Cremonese

Cremonese have surprised everyone with their qualification to this stage of the tournament after knocking out this season's impressive Napoli and will want to continue to impress their other opponents, even if they are still struggling to stay in the top flight.

Roma

Roma has reached this stage after defeating Genoa in the quarterfinals. The season has been acceptable for the team in terms of results, but they need to keep on winning to aspire to return to the top continental level, something they can achieve if they continue to achieve goals such as the Coppa Italia, which could be a good opportunity to celebrate a title again.

The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico

The AS Roma vs Cremonese match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico, located in the city of Rome, Italy. This venue, inaugurated in 1953, has a capacity for 72,700 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Coppa Italia match: Roma vs Cremonese Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
