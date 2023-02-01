Celtic vs Livingston LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Celtic vs Livingston live.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Celtic vs Livingston live, as well as the latest information from Glasgow. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Livingston's possible line-up
For his part, Martindale may line up with the following eleven to face Celtic. George, Devlin, Jack, Boyes, Boyes, Penrice, Omeonga, Kelly, Pittman, Bradley, Anderson and Kelly.
Celtic's possible lineup
Postecoglou may field the following eleven to face Livingston in this round 24 of the Scottish Premiership. Hart, Carter-Vickers, Taylor, Starfelt, Johnston, Mooy, Mcgregor, O'riley, Jota, Maeda and Abada.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Celtic vs Livingston of 1st February 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM,
Argentina: 4:45 PM,
Bolivia: 4:45 PM.
Brazil: 4:45 PM.
Chile: 3:45 PM.
Colombia: 2:45 PM.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM.
USA (ET): 2:45 PM.
Spain: 8:45 PM,
Mexico: 1:45 PM.
Paraguay: 4:45 PM.
Peru: 4:45 PM.
Uruguay: 4:45 PM.
Venezuela: 3:45 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Celtic vs Livingston can be seen on Celtic TV channel and Sky Sport. Also, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Photo Celtic training
History between them
These teams have met 35 times. Celtic have beaten them most of the time, winning in 26 meetings compared to Livingston's two victories. In seven matches they have drawn. The last time the away side won was on September 19, 2021 at their home stadium by a narrow 1-0 scoreline,
Livingston's ranking
As for the visitors, they are in fifth place with 32 points. After the previous round's draw, they dropped out of the Conference League places and are now one point behind fourth-placed Hibernian and seven points behind Heart. David Martindale's side are fighting for those European places to take Livingston into another European campaign twenty years later.
Celtic qualification
Celtic are at the top of the Scottish Premiership with 64 points. With 10 games remaining, they have a nine-point lead over second-placed Rangers, who meet again on matchday 31 at Celtic Park. If they continue with this advantage, Postecoglou's team can become champions if they can score in that match.
Livingston's last game
Livingston played out a goalless draw against Heart of Midlothian. Neilson's side had more chances in the match but could not beat George. This match was a battle to maintain a place in the standings to qualify for the Conference League, with Heart in third and Livingston in fourth. The away side hold a seven point lead over the Martindale side.
Celtic's Last Match
Celtic in the previous match beat Dundee United in the second half 0-2. The first half played at Tannadice Park saw no goals despite chances for Postecoglou's side. The visitors took the lead through Jota's goal. Within a minute Mooy scored from the penalty spot to make it a two-goal lead. With this victory Celtic further consolidated their position as outright leaders, leaving Dundee on the brink of the relegation places.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Celtic vs Livingston this Wednesday, February 1 at 20:45 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 24th round of the Scottish Premiership. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.