Al Ahly vs Auckland City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Club World Cup Match

Speak up, Koller!
"Everyone is focused on winning the match. Small details always make the difference in these matches and I have a lot of confidence in my players that they will get a good result."
"We have a flexible game strategy that depends on the opponent’s strategy. We analyze each opponent to determine their strengths and weaknesses."
"We don’t review any team other than Auckland. We are fully focused on the game and our goal is to keep you busy. achieve victory."
Probable Al Ahly!
How does Al Ahly arrive?
Speak up, Albert Riera!
"I thought the players were fantastic last season and the results speak for themselves. Winning four titles last season was unique for the club.
"We do a lot of work behind the scenes, and we have a group of people who work hard behind the scenes.
"Time has passed quickly and we are almost there! for our biggest game, which is tomorrow, so we are all very confident, happy and ready to go," he said.
"Taking into account that we started the pre-season on January 4th and the players had just one month off after the longest season ever for our club.>
"Playing a game in a FIFA Club World Cup always gives you a chance to play. This is an extra motivation for players, but we cannot forget that they are just starting out. We're always addressing the fact that we've only had 15 to 18 contacts with them in the field.
"Players also need to rest, so it’s not always the case. It is possible to train at high intensity. We checked the players' GPS and the numbers have been incredible. It shows that players want to be here and are ready.
"It takes a few weeks to evolve, to be at your best and that’s good. That's why we saw this evolution after the first game with Spanish side FC Reus, just 24 hours after landing in Spain. We knew it would be very difficult, but it's okay. That's why put it there.
“Players had to get used to these patterns so we made it really difficult for them and I think we did really well and we could see progression and improvement against Jeonbuk.
"The pinnacle was Barcelona B (1-1 draw), which was probably the game we wanted before the Club World Cup and it’s good. where we've seen our players at their best to date. now and hopefully that means we can get the win against Al Ahly in the next game tomorrow.
"We knew we desperately needed a game like Barcelona B. We have a lot of experience in the Club World Cup and we make mistakes that many teams make, and that's what we do. learn.
"Going to Spain, we had three tough friendlies with top teams, which is a big deal. need. You can't repeat the intensity we'll face tomorrow, the only way is to do it. through friendlies", he said.
"We are extremely lucky, honored and pleased. Barcelona B was in the middle of their season, like Al Ahly, they were very fit, very sharp, so without that we would have no chance of competing with Al Ahly, but our preparation being done," he said.
"Al Ahly is one of the best in the world. It’s a big club with big players not just in Egypt but also in Africa, and the fans are going to be rooting for them a lot, so there’s a great club. There is a lot of pressure on your shoulders. É There is an extra element to take into account and we are comfortable not being the favorite at that point and we are going to be the underdog.
"This squad of players showed how flexible they can be and how well they can adapt to all circumstances. I think we give Al Ahly the favorites label, but behind closed doors let's not behave like underdogs.
"We have to be humble and believe in our game plan and what we can do and hope to play a good game," he said.
"My biggest concern is what to do? that players have to believe they can do it. I was lucky enough to play in Club World Cups and what do you know? impossible. É It’s one- outside the game, not a 20-game league, which would be a different story - at the FIFA World Cup you will be able to compete. You can see many teams beating other teams - there is no such thing as bad luck.
"A unique game that everyone knows everything is about. possible. My main concern is: that players believe they can and I believe they can. We believe we have a chance of a positive outcome.
"The day before the game is important. The one where players can feel the game is on. next. There's no point in getting overexcited or nervous, although you'll be fine. always feel butterflies in your stomach.
“ It's positive to feel this because it means you're happy. Do you care what's on? doing.
"Adding extra motivation doesn’t help. It's the nature of the game and I think we have the right balance. Let’s train today, do the basics, feel the sensations and that we’re in the right space – It’s the best way to prepare for tomorrow’s game.
"In that sense, we are going to face a game in which Al Ahly is the best. the favorite. I like it on paper. The fact that they have played 15 matches gives them an advantage. reality, we know that. We come from New Zealand where we are normally the favorites and that means we are the underdogs here and that could be in our favor, we can use that to our advantage.