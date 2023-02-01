Betis vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2022 Match
Stay tuned to follow Betis vs Barcelona live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Betis vs Barcelona live, as well as the latest information from the Benito Villamarin Stadium. 
What time is the match of Betis vs Barcelona, matchday 19 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Betis vs Barcelona match on February 1, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 16:00 hours

Uruguay: 16:00 hours

Venezuela: 15:00 hours

Japan: 3:00 p.m.

India: 14:00 

Nigeria: 14:00

South Africa: 2:00 p.m.

Australia: 16:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 15:00

Barcelona Statements

Xavi spoke ahead of the match: "This game is very useful for us. Pellegrini varies his system very little. It works very well for him in the teams he's played for. They are one of the best teams with the ball in LaLiga. Without the ball they do very good things. They have differential players. Pellegrini is doing a fantastic job. In the Super Cup it cost us a lot. Tomorrow, in their stadium, it will be difficult for us. It will be key tomorrow to have the ball, attack and press. They are an opponent that can subdue us".

"We're keeping an eye on fair play. Héctor has asked us to leave because he wants to play more. We thank him. He hasn't made a bad face. With the departure of Héctor, Memphis and the loss of Piqué, we believe that a reinforcement would be good for us. We are open to an addition.

"Whatever comes in, we want it to be a real reinforcement. We don't want it to be in a hurry. If it's not a good alternative, nothing. Since we don't need anything at all, we'll take it easy. We are fine.

"The team needs to generate more things in attack. To be more decisive in three quarters of the field. Not only him. It's something we lacked in Girona. We need more daring, not to be afraid of losing the last pass. The whole team lacks that. I have a lot of faith in him. He doesn't have bad numbers.

"It's still early. He comes to train because we want to see him and we were missing a player. He doesn't come called up."

"I'm not looking at the market. I'm keeping an eye on Betis. We can get to within eight points of second place. That's what I'm focused on.

"I would say it's the matches. We've played some really difficult games. With very defensive opponents, with very strong central defenders. The other day they played a great game, with pressure after loss, intensity. That's the positive thing. To see him again with tremendous intensity."

"Dembélé is a sensitive and important loss. He generated a lot of chances for us in attack. It's a difficult loss to make up for. We will try not to make it noticeable. There are plenty of players to make up for him".

"If we take the last six or seven, I think we have been very good in four and in the other two we were not good. The day of Espanyol we played a great game and drew. In Girona we were weak in attack and we won. Our goal is to always play like we did in the 3-1 Supercopa win".

"Now every game is a final. We have to go out with the intensity of Girona, but better in attack. We have to try more things.

"It's a really complicated visit. It's always difficult to get points. Last year we won in stoppage time".

How is Barcelona coming?

Barcelona recently reached the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, and in their last match they beat Girona by the minimum, with the goal of continuing to move away from the first position.

How does Betis arrive?

Betis arrives to this match after winning three points in its last match of this competition after defeating Getafe by the minimum, so it will go with everything to continue in the same tone.

The match will be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.

The Betis vs Barcelona match will be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Betis vs Barcelona live stream, corresponding to Matchday 19 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Benito Villamarín, at 15:00hrs.
