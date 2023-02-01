Betis vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Inter vs Atalanta live on TV
Where and how to watch Betis vs Barcelona live online
Betis vs Barcelona can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match of Inter vs Atalanta, matchday 19 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 16:00
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 14:00
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00
Barcelona Statements
"We're keeping an eye on fair play. Héctor has asked us to leave because he wants to play more. We thank him. He hasn't made a bad face. With the departure of Héctor, Memphis and the loss of Piqué, we believe that a reinforcement would be good for us. We are open to an addition.
"Whatever comes in, we want it to be a real reinforcement. We don't want it to be in a hurry. If it's not a good alternative, nothing. Since we don't need anything at all, we'll take it easy. We are fine.
"The team needs to generate more things in attack. To be more decisive in three quarters of the field. Not only him. It's something we lacked in Girona. We need more daring, not to be afraid of losing the last pass. The whole team lacks that. I have a lot of faith in him. He doesn't have bad numbers.
"It's still early. He comes to train because we want to see him and we were missing a player. He doesn't come called up."
"I'm not looking at the market. I'm keeping an eye on Betis. We can get to within eight points of second place. That's what I'm focused on.
"I would say it's the matches. We've played some really difficult games. With very defensive opponents, with very strong central defenders. The other day they played a great game, with pressure after loss, intensity. That's the positive thing. To see him again with tremendous intensity."
"Dembélé is a sensitive and important loss. He generated a lot of chances for us in attack. It's a difficult loss to make up for. We will try not to make it noticeable. There are plenty of players to make up for him".
"If we take the last six or seven, I think we have been very good in four and in the other two we were not good. The day of Espanyol we played a great game and drew. In Girona we were weak in attack and we won. Our goal is to always play like we did in the 3-1 Supercopa win".
"Now every game is a final. We have to go out with the intensity of Girona, but better in attack. We have to try more things.
"It's a really complicated visit. It's always difficult to get points. Last year we won in stoppage time".
How is Barcelona coming?
How does Betis arrive?