Nantes vs Marseille LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 2022 Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Nantes vs Marseille live, as well as the latest information from the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau. 
Where and how to watch Nantes vs Marseille live online

The match will be broadcast on beIN Sports.

Nantes vs Marseille can be tuned in from the live streams on the fuboTV App. 

What time is the match Nantes vs Marseille, matchday 21 of the Ligue 1?

This is the kickoff time for the Nantes vs Marseille match on February 1, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 14:00

Bolivia: 14:00

Brazil: 14:00

Chile: 14:00

Colombia: 12:00 noon

Ecuador: 12:00 noon

Spain: 17:00 hours

United States: 12:00 noon PT and 2:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 12:00 noon

Paraguay: 12:00 noon

Peru: 12:00 noon PT

Uruguay: 12:00 noon

Venezuela: 13:00 hours

Japan: 13:00 hours

India: 12:00 noon 

Nigeria: 12:00 noon

South Africa: 12:00 noon

Australia: 14:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 13:00

Marseille Statement

Igor Tudor spoke ahead of the match: "We have to manage him in training because he always wants to do more, he arrives two hours early and leaves two hours late. It's rare to have this kind of behavior. We have to be careful that it's not too much, but it's clear that he's a good example."

"It will depend on the type of player who arrives, if he is a fixed striker, it will be different from a more mobile player who can play in different positions. It's also possible to see them playing together without forgetting the others."

"I can't give you a name, but we would like to sign a striker. We hope it will happen, but it doesn't matter if we don't get one, we will do it with what we have."

"It's true that Monaco played better than us in the first half, they could have scored more goals, but it's the same for my team in the second half. I found the players lacking physically in the first half, but they managed to get back into the game."

How are Marseille coming along?

Marseille drew against Monaco in their last Ligue 1 match, keeping them at the top of the overall standings.

How are Nantes coming in?

Nantes comes into this match in thirteenth position, the team drew in their last Ligue 1 match goalless against Claremont.

The match will be played at the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau Stadium.

The match Nantes vs Marseille will be played at the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau, located in Nantes, France. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Nantes vs Marseille, matchday 21 of the Ligue 1. The match will take place at the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau, at 13:00hrs.
