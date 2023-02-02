Atlas vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Atlas vs Toluca match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Atlas vs Toluca of February 01st in several countries:
México: 20:05 horas CDMX
Argentina: 23:05 horas
Chile: 23:05 horas
Colombia: 20:05 horas
Perú: 20:05 horas
EE.UU.: 21:05 horas ET
Ecuador: 20:05 horas
Uruguay: 21:05 horas
Paraguay: 21:05 horas
España: 04:05 horas
Where and how to watch Atlas vs Toluca live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN
If you want to watch Atlas vs Toluca in streaming you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Rojinegros and Diablos have met on 64 occasions, with 28 wins for the choriceros, 25 draws and 11 victories for the tapatíos, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the scales on one side and on the other to close the gap and shorten the bad streak.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 2 wins have gone to the Red Devils, while the Red and Blacks have 1 win, a somewhat even balance and not very favorable for both teams, as they only have two draws in the last 5 meetings.
Toluca 3-2 Atlas, 10 Jul, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 2-4 Atlas, 24 Apr, 2022, Liga MX
Atlas 0-0 Toluca, 21 Aug, 2021, Liga MX
Toluca 0-0 Atlas, 27 Feb, 2021, Liga MX
Atlas 1-2 Toluca, 13 Aug, 2020, Liga MX
How are Atlas coming along?
The locals are coming from a 2-2 draw against Santos in their last Liga MX match, having in their last 5 matches, 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, so they can continue with the confidence in this start and manage to recover this match and get out of the draws.
Atlas 2-2 Santos, 26 Jan, 2023, Liga MX
Querétaro 3-3 Atlas, 22 Jan, 2023, Liga MX
Atlas 2-1 Mazatlan FC, 12 Jan, 2023, Liga MX
Atlas 1-0 Necaxa, 1 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Real Salt Lake 1-2 Atlas, 22 Sep, 2022, Friendly
How is Toluca doing?
The visitors tied 0-0 against the fierce Leon in the previous Liga MX match, and in their last 5 games they have had a very negative streak, with 2 draws, 2 defeats and 1 win.
Toluca 0-0 Leon, 29 Jan, 2023, Liga MX
Guadalajara 1-2 Toluca, 21 Jan, 2023, Liga MX
Toluca 2-2 America, 14 Jan, 2023, Liga MX
Pachuca 3-1 Toluca, 30 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 1-5 Pachuca, 27 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Watch out for this Atlas player
Julián Quiñones, 25 year old Colombian center forward has been in charge of being the scorer of the Red and Blacks in the last season, always at the top, his performance in the team has been good, in his first game played he scored the first goal of the season, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, being the best scorer of the team in the last season, currently has 3 games played and 3 goals, so he will try to score in this matchday.
Watch out for this Toluca player
Carlos Gonzalez, 29 year old Paraguayan center forward has been in charge of being the scorer of the devils in the last season always at the top, his performance in the team has been good, in his first game played he scored the first goal of the season in a game as a starter and 2 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has managed to excel and be crucial, being the best scorer of the team in the last season, having 2 goals in his account.
Great debut
Benjamín Mora's debut as coach in Liga MX with Atlas, was good because he won his first game against Mazatlán on the second date, since the first date the game against Toluca was postponed due to the field conditions, in his first opportunity Benjamín Mora did not look bad to those who trust him and obtained his first three points.