Real Madrid vs Valencia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

Stay tuned to follow Real Madrid vs Valencia live on TV
Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia online and live
Real Madrid vs Valencia can be tuned in from the live streams of the ESPN App.
What time is the match Real Madrid vs Valencia, matchday 19 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 14:00
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00
Real Madrid Quotes
"He came in as a winger because Alaba is not here. Camavinga is doing well. He is going to be a great interior or pivot in the future. That he adapts to full-back means intelligence and humility."
"At the back there are players like Nacho who cover a lot of positions. That helps. At times we are now quite solid in these last three games."
"Well we are not well, we have failed something, you can always do better. But we are in last year's rhythm, it's just that Barcelona is better. At this moment we have a lot of confidence that we will fight until the end. We have improved, we can fight for everything, without a doubt. Now comes the good thing for us.
"We didn't go because we didn't need to. If you do good planning you don't need to enter the market. If you go in, sometimes it means something has happened. We thought it wasn't necessary."
"I don't know, first I don't want them to come (laughs). Madrid legends should end up at Madrid."
"They are fine. The recovery plan has been quite long. They are one hundred percent. Alaba still has a little bit left. Maybe Tchouameni will play, if Camavinga plays it will be at full-back."
"He has a lot of those characteristics. He doesn't mind having the ball,. He's very clever. He has confidence and personality. He can replace Modric, yes."
"We know what's going on there, with the TV rights, much higher. It's going to stay that way. The Commonwealth follows the Premiership. It gives them an advantage. It still won't end the competition against them in Europe."
"We think two things. One, that Mendy's injury can be recovered soon. And two, we valued that he remained at Rayo to progress further and gain experience."
"It bothers me, I would like to give them more minutes. Leaving out a player who is a professional costs me a lot personally, but it's my role, unfortunately. I am not the personal coach of Hazard, Odriozola, Rodrygo... I am the personal coach of Madrid."
"Throwing away competitions, no. We are very close. In the semifinals of the Copa del Rey and in the round of 16 of the Champions League, in the semis of the Club World Cup... this club doesn't throw competitions away. We don't even want to throw matches away. Dosing is important because it is an incredible calendar. There is no stopping here. La Liga wants to do its own thing, FIFA wants to do its own thing, UEFA wants to do its own thing, the Federation wants to do its own thing... it doesn't allow us to have days off. I'm bored with those days, but if the players get tired, we're closed here. The calendar is a very serious issue. We are excited to fight all the competitions, the players like it, but we are exceeding the limit of the calendar. We all have to do something together to avoid this.
