Real Madrid vs Valencia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match
Image: VAVEL

8:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow Real Madrid vs Valencia live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Real Madrid vs Valencia live, as well as the latest information from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. 
7:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia online and live

The match will be broadcast on ESPN.

Real Madrid vs Valencia can be tuned in from the live streams of the ESPN App. 



7:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the match Real Madrid vs Valencia, matchday 19 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Real Madrid vs Valencia match on February 2, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 16:00 hours

Uruguay: 16:00 hours

Venezuela: 15:00 hours

Japan: 3:00 p.m.

India: 14:00 

Nigeria: 14:00

South Africa: 2:00 p.m.

Australia: 16:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 15:00

7:45 AM2 hours ago

Real Madrid Quotes

Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of this important match: "It was a good game. We repeated the good things we have done. The physique is improving, that allows us to play with more intensity. This February the team's performance is going to grow".

"He came in as a winger because Alaba is not here. Camavinga is doing well. He is going to be a great interior or pivot in the future. That he adapts to full-back means intelligence and humility."

"At the back there are players like Nacho who cover a lot of positions. That helps. At times we are now quite solid in these last three games."

"Well we are not well, we have failed something, you can always do better. But we are in last year's rhythm, it's just that Barcelona is better. At this moment we have a lot of confidence that we will fight until the end. We have improved, we can fight for everything, without a doubt. Now comes the good thing for us.

"We didn't go because we didn't need to. If you do good planning you don't need to enter the market. If you go in, sometimes it means something has happened. We thought it wasn't necessary."

"I don't know, first I don't want them to come (laughs). Madrid legends should end up at Madrid."

"They are fine. The recovery plan has been quite long. They are one hundred percent. Alaba still has a little bit left. Maybe Tchouameni will play, if Camavinga plays it will be at full-back."

 "He has a lot of those characteristics. He doesn't mind having the ball,. He's very clever. He has confidence and personality. He can replace Modric, yes."

"We know what's going on there, with the TV rights, much higher. It's going to stay that way. The Commonwealth follows the Premiership. It gives them an advantage. It still won't end the competition against them in Europe."

"We think two things. One, that Mendy's injury can be recovered soon. And two, we valued that he remained at Rayo to progress further and gain experience."

"It bothers me, I would like to give them more minutes. Leaving out a player who is a professional costs me a lot personally, but it's my role, unfortunately. I am not the personal coach of Hazard, Odriozola, Rodrygo... I am the personal coach of Madrid."

"Throwing away competitions, no. We are very close. In the semifinals of the Copa del Rey and in the round of 16 of the Champions League, in the semis of the Club World Cup... this club doesn't throw competitions away. We don't even want to throw matches away. Dosing is important because it is an incredible calendar. There is no stopping here. La Liga wants to do its own thing, FIFA wants to do its own thing, UEFA wants to do its own thing, the Federation wants to do its own thing... it doesn't allow us to have days off. I'm bored with those days, but if the players get tired, we're closed here. The calendar is a very serious issue. We are excited to fight all the competitions, the players like it, but we are exceeding the limit of the calendar. We all have to do something together to avoid this.

7:40 AM2 hours ago

How does Valencia arrive?

Valencia arrives after losing to Valladolid by the minimum, so in this match they will be looking for a result in any way they can, as the team is urgently looking to climb up the standings.

7:35 AM2 hours ago

How does Real Madrid arrive?

Real Madrid arrives after splitting points against Real Sociedad in a very tough and complex match where, despite the fact that both teams had several chances, neither managed to open the scoreboard and ended with a scoreless draw.

7:30 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The Real Madrid vs Valencia match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, located in Madrid, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people. 
7:25 AM2 hours ago



Welcome to the Real Madrid vs Valencia live stream, corresponding to Matchday 19 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium at 15:00 hrs.
