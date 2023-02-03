San Luis vs Puebla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Atletico San Luis vs Puebla live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN. Atletico San Luis vs Puebla can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Atletico San Luis vs Puebla, matchday 5 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX?
This is the kickoff time for the Atletico San Luis vs Puebla match on February 2, 2023 in several countries: Argentina: 23:00 hours Bolivia: 23:00 hours Brazil: 23:00 hours Chile: 23:00 hours Colombia: 21:00 hours Ecuador: 21:00 hours Spain: 02:00 hours (3 February) United States: 21:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET Mexico: 21:00 hours Paraguay: 23:00 hours Peru: 23:00 hours Uruguay: 23:00 hours Venezuela: 22:00 hours Japan: 22:00 hours India: 21:00 hours Nigeria: 9:00 p.m. South Africa: 9:00 p.m. Australia: 23:00 hours United Kingdom ET: 22:00 hours
San Luis Statements
André Jardine spoke after the draw in Monterrey: "We managed to compete with our weapons, to play a match here with this opponent, Tigres is in a great moment. We came away with a feeling of success, of having planned the game". "Five points in four matches, the start was very tough, powerful rivals, three who are fighting for the title. We have to find consistency. "We left with a feeling of success because of the way we approached the game against a great team that continues to strengthen and is a candidate for the title. The team showed commitment and character.
Smoke-free!
Following the nationwide decree by the president, Atlético San Luis announced that smoking is strictly prohibited at the Alfonso Lastras stadium.
Atlético San Luis Statements
Javier Güémez spoke prior to the match against Puebla, which corresponds to matchday 5: "Yes, everything comes together, we have the opportunity to be protagonists. It will be a very close match (vs Puebla), that's how I see it".
"We expect a close match, with a lot of intensity, the team that makes the fewest mistakes will be the one that wins".
How is Puebla coming?
Puebla arrives after losing two goals to one at the BBVA against Rayados de Monterrey, so in this match they will be urgently looking for important points.
How does Atlético San Luis arrive?
San Luis arrives at this match after a scoreless draw at a very complicated field, the Universitario Stadium, despite Tigres' insistence, but they were unable to open the scoreboard.
The match will be played at Alfonso Lastras Stadium.
The Atlético San Luis vs Puebla match will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, located in San Luis Potosí. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people.
Welcome to the Atletico San Luis vs Puebla live stream, corresponding to Day 5 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX. The match will take place at Estadio Alfonso Lastras at 22:00 hrs.