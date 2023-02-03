West Brom vs Coventry LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Game

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time of the West Brom vs Coventry match in various countries:
Argentina: 17 hours without Transmission
Bolivia: 16 hours without Transmission
Brazil: 5:00 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 17 hours without Transmission
Colombia: 15 hours in No Transmission
Ecuador: 15 hours in No Transmission
US (ET): 15 hours Non-Broadcast
Spain: 21 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 14 hours without Transmission
Paraguay: 17 hours in No Transmission
Peru: 15 hours in No Transmission
Uruguay: 5:00 p.m. No Transmission
Venezuela: 16 hours without Transmission
Grady Diangana, a must see player!
The West Brom striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight for promotion, he will have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team secure a place in the Premier League for next year. During last season he played 43 games, where he got 12 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. He started the season in a good way, at the moment he has 3 goals and 3 assists in 19 games played.
How does West Brom get here?
West Bromwich comes to this duel with the aim of the team fighting for a place in the Premier League next year, after closing last season in tenth place with 67 points, after 18 wins, 13 draws and 15 defeats. The team has made several additions, with John Swift, Jed Wallace, Okay Yokushu and Jayson Molumby being the most important. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to strengthen the squad for a new adventure in the EFL Championship. West Brom will seek to be one of the protagonists within the championship and reach new levels in all the championships in which it participates. These started in a surprising way by drawing Watford at home and then getting a pass to the second round of the EFL Cup, leaving Sheffield United out.
Viktor Gyökeres, a must see player!
The Coventry striker is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Gyökeres seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for his club in attack. This is one of the team's promises and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 47 games where he got 5 assists and 18 goals. The Englishman had a great start to the season and, for now, has 13 goals and 4 assists in 29 games played.
How does Coventry arrive?
Coventry continues with the 2022-2023 season of the EFL Championship where it remains in thirteenth position with 38 points, after 10 wins, 8 draws and 10 losses. Coventry is 6 points away from the promotion places and that is the objective in mind of the team. However, their path in the EFL Cup has not been so interesting, losing in the third round against Wrexham. Some interesting names in this group are Viktor Gyökeres, Gustavo Hamer, Jamie Allen, Kasey Palmer and Callum O'Hare, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the hopes of the establishment in the rest of the soccer season. These do not march as the favorites to win this duel, however, they could surprise.
Where's the game?
The Hawthorns located in the city of Middlesbrough will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the EFL Championship 2022-2023. This stadium has a capacity for 26,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1900.
