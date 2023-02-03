Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Championship Game

ADVERTISEMENT
The star even commented:
""" coach, what will Manchester United coach be like? I had never heard of him", said Cristiano about Ralf Rangnick, former coach of the club.
"I don’t know why he criticizes me so much.... Probably because he ended his career and I continue to play at the highest level', fired at Wane Rooney, a former teammate.
"They are forcing me to leave. the trainer and yes two more guys."
Since Sir Alex Ferguson left, I have not seen any developments at the club. Nothing changed. He knows better than anyone that the club is not working. in the way it deserves. He knows. Everyone knows."
"He [Sir Alex Ferguson] said to me, " Is it impossible for you? come to Manchester City', and I said, 'OK boss'."
"Rooney and Gary Neville are not my friends, they are colleagues. We play together, but we never have dinner together,'' he said. "They use my name to get attention because they are not stupid. I'm the most followed person in the world, isn't it? coincidence."
"I love Solskjær. I find it hard to take on a role after Sir Alex Ferguson, but I think he did a good job, If you fire Solskjær, you You should bring a top coach, not a sports director."
" It's something I regret leaving the stadium. Let's say I'm sorry, but in the same way I felt provoked by the coach in putting me three minutes to the end of the game. Sorry, I'm not that kind of player."
"Eight players and I left the preseason game early, but they only mentioned my name... Everyone does that. Last year, many players did the same - but they only got the chance to do it. they talk about the black sheep that I am, which is to say, I completely understand."
"The sentiment Tem Hag always mentioned to me, that I didn’t need pre-season so I should wait for my opportunity, but he doesn’t do the same procedure with every player." ;
"I am not hiding that empathy with the trainer is not a problem. Good. I'm sincere."
"Erik ten Hag does not respect me as I deserve. É that's why in the game against Tottenham, I left."
" doesn't put me against Manchester City out of respect for my career and wants to put me three minutes against Tottenham. It makes no sense."
"I was very, very, very disappointed with the communication from Manchester United. To be honest, I never had any problems with any club, with any manager. And they suspended me for three days, which I felt was a lot.”
"I have many clubs, not many... some clubs want to sign me and I didn’t go because I feel comfortable here."
After the official announcement by Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo was confident and happy with the deal.
" He is one of the best in the world and he will not end his career at Al Nassr, he will return to France. Europe", declared the coach.