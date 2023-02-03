Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Championship Game
Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United before the World Cup and spent the entire tournament without a club, focusing all attention on the national team and the World Cup. The player even gave a controversial interview to Piers Morgan, an English journalist.

The star even commented:

"""   coach, what will Manchester United coach be like? I had never heard of him", said Cristiano about Ralf Rangnick, former coach of the club.

"I don’t know why he criticizes me so much.... Probably because he ended his career and I continue to play at the highest level', fired at Wane Rooney, a former teammate.

"They are forcing me to leave.   the trainer and yes two more guys."

 Since Sir Alex Ferguson left, I have not seen any developments at the club. Nothing changed. He knows better than anyone that the club is not working. in the way it deserves. He knows. Everyone knows."

"He [Sir Alex Ferguson] said to me, "  Is it impossible for you? come to  Manchester City', and I said, 'OK boss'."

"Rooney and Gary Neville are not my friends, they are colleagues. We play together, but we never have dinner together,'' he said. "They use my name to get attention because they are not stupid. I'm the most followed person in the world, isn't it? coincidence."

"I love Solskjær. I find it hard to take on a role after Sir Alex Ferguson, but I think he did a good job,      If you fire Solskjær, you You should bring a top coach, not a sports director."

" It's something I regret leaving the stadium. Let's say I'm sorry, but in the same way I felt provoked by the coach in putting me three minutes to the end of the game. Sorry, I'm not that kind of player."

"Eight players and I left the preseason game early, but they only mentioned my name... Everyone does that. Last year, many players did the same - but they only got the chance to do it. they talk about the black sheep that I am, which is to say, I completely understand."

"The sentiment Tem Hag always mentioned to me, that I didn’t need pre-season so I should wait for my opportunity, but he doesn’t do the same procedure with every player." ;

"I am not hiding that empathy with the trainer is not a problem. Good. I'm sincere."

"Erik ten Hag does not respect me as I deserve. É that's why in the game against Tottenham, I left."

" doesn't put me against Manchester City out of respect for my career and wants to put me three minutes against Tottenham. It makes no sense."

"I was very, very, very disappointed with the communication from Manchester United. To be honest, I never had any problems with any club, with any manager. And they suspended me for three days, which I felt was a lot.”

"I have many clubs, not many... some clubs want to sign me and I didn’t go because I feel comfortable here."

After the official announcement by Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo was confident and happy with the deal.

Probable Al-Fateh!

Jacob Rinne; Ali Al Zubaidi, Ammar Al Daheem, Marwane Saadane, Tawfiq Buhumaid; Sofiane Bendebka, Petros, Nooh Al Mousa; Mourad Batna, Firas Al Buraikan, Ayman Al Khulaif.
How does Al-Fateh arrive?

Al-Fateh arrives for the confrontation in seventh place with 21 points, far from the first placed, but with a victory in the last confrontation, ending a possible bad sequence.
Speak up, Rudi Garcia!

"Cristiano Ronaldo & It's a positive signing as it helps disperse defenders," Garcia said. " one of the best players in the world. He is not going to finish his career at Al-Nassr, he is going back to Europe.”

" He is one of the best in the world and he will not end his career at Al Nassr, he will return to France. Europe", declared the coach.

Probable Al Nassr!

Rossi; al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Madu, Al-Oujami; Luiz Gustavo, Alkhaibari, Martínez, Anderson Talisca, Al-Najei; Cristiano Ronaldo.
How does Al Nassr arrive?

Al Nassr arrives with a party, after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest players in the history of football, but the team needs to wake up and respond on the field, as the team is already in the field. which was eliminated in the semifinal of the Saudi Arabian Super Cup.   They are second in the Saudi Championship with 33 points, four less than Al-Sahabab, who have two matches more.
He goes to the game

The game will be played at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium

The Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr game will be played at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium, with a capacity of 19,5503 people.
