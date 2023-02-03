Niger vs Madagascar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship Match
Photo: Disclosure/African Nations Championship

Speak up, Hassan Idé!

“We are in this position because we lost the semifinal against Algeria. We would have loved to have played in the final, but now we have a new chance to fight for another medal and we will do it against Madagascar”, explained Hassan Idé, coach.


“We are focused on this goal and have turned a new leaf.  It's the same as we had when we faced Congo, Cameroon, Ghana and Algeria. We want to win.''



''Of course, the defeat against Algeria was tough for us as a team. Losing 5-0 without conceding a goal earlier in the tournament is tough. It is difficult for players, but we will continue with the right attitude”.

“We are competitors. Things didn't go in our favor against Algeria and it was a heavy defeat, but football is the way to go. so. Now we move forward and are focused on the task at hand.”

“The competition is very important. long. We have to recover physically. For third place, we're going to look deeper into the squad to make sure we get the best out of the squad. Let's give it our all in this game. É our last game in the tournament.”


Probably Niger!

Djibo; Garba, Katkoré, Souley, Djibo; Iboun, Aboubacar, Ibrahim, Moussa, Seyni; Hainikoye.
How do you get to Niger?

Niger arrives for the duel with a campaign of two victories, one draw and one defeat, being in the confrontation against Algeria, in the semifinal.
Speak, Romuald Rakotondrabe!

“This is the way to go! It's a very important match for us.   final, but we lost to Senegal. Since then, we have had a good rest and the players are motivated to play this game and bring more joy to our fans. We count on their support throughout the tournament and we want to do this for our country” media at the pre-game press conference on Thursday.

“We are motivated to play this game. We've worked hard to get to this stage of the tournament. On this journey, we make our fans extremely happy. É a “small” and we want to play for the pride of our people”, noted Tantely Antoine Randrianiaina, captain of Madagascar.

“Niger have a slight advantage, but we have rested well since the semi-final in Algiers. The flight to Oran lasted less than an hour and the players slept well. Today, we will have training sessions to continue to ensure that the team spirit is in place. right,” explained Roro.

“We played in Constantine, Algiers and Oran and I can say that Algeria is the best. It's beautiful. The fans have been great and the organization is great. is extraordinary.”

Probable Madagascar!

Razakanirina; Randrianiaina, Nirina, Andrimanjoana, Rokotonirina; Rabarijoana, Andrianarimanana, Rafanomezantsoa, Raza, Tokinantenaina, Razafindrakoto.
How do you get to Madagascar?

Madagascar arrives for the confrontation with four victories and one defeat, in the semifinal, against Senegal by 1 to 0.
African Nations Championship

African Nations Championship also known as CHAN, is a secondary tournament of national teams on the African continent, behind the African Cup of Nations, the famous CAN. The cup is organized every two years by the Confederation of African Football, with different organizers from the other tournament.

The first edition of the tournament took place in 2009, in Ivory Coast, when RD Congo was champion beating Ghana in the big decision. In 2011, the competition had an increase in the number of participants, where it went from eight to 16 selections.

Like the Africa Cup of Nations, the tournament has a 54-team tie. The regulation of the tournament has 16 classified selections and they play in four groups and in three duels. The top two qualify for the next stage, where a knockout is held and whoever loses is out.

Six editions of the tournament have already taken place and all in different countries. The first champion was RD Congo, who won in 2009 and 2016, being the biggest winner of the competition alongside Morocco, current champion of the cup, in 2018 and 2020.

In addition to them, Tunisia and Libya also won in 2011 and 2014, respectively. Mali and Ghana reached the final twice, but lost both times. In the last edition played in Cameroon, Tunisia defeated Mali by 2-0.

The defending champions' campaign was against Rwanda, Togo and Uganda in the group stage. In the quarterfinals, a 3-1 victory against Zambia and then 4-0 in the semifinal against the hosts. Soufiane Rahimi, player from Morocco, was the competition's top scorer with five goals and was also elected the best athlete of that tournament.

In this edition played in Algeria, the tournament runs from January 13 to February 4. Originally scheduled from 10 July to 1 August 2022,[1] CAF rescheduled the tournament to January 2023 following an announcement at an executive committee meeting held on 10 September 2020 via videoconference, citing the postponement of the African Championship of Nations from 2020 to 2021 and the Africa Cup of Nations from 2021 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, as well as the already scheduled 2022 FIFA World Cup in November-December 2022.

There will be four stadiums: Nelson Mandela Stadium, in Algiers, Miloud Hadefi Stadium, in Oran, Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium, in Constantine and 19 May 1956 Stadium, in Annaba, the largest of which has a capacity for 58,000 fans.

In 2023, the competition will feature great teams that have players who play in the top five leagues in Europe and with rosters full of stars, such as Algeria itself, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana, Mali, Cameroon and Morocco, which arrived in semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar, eliminating powerful teams like Belgium, Spain and Portugal, falling only to France, World Cup runner-up.

The game will be played at Miloud Hadefi stadium

The Niger vs Madagascar game will be played at Miloud Hadefi stadium, with a capacity of 40.143 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the African Nations Championship: Niger vs Madagascar live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
