Niger vs Madagascar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship Match

Speak up, Hassan Idé!
“We are focused on this goal and have turned a new leaf. It's the same as we had when we faced Congo, Cameroon, Ghana and Algeria. We want to win.''
''Of course, the defeat against Algeria was tough for us as a team. Losing 5-0 without conceding a goal earlier in the tournament is tough. It is difficult for players, but we will continue with the right attitude”.
“We are competitors. Things didn't go in our favor against Algeria and it was a heavy defeat, but football is the way to go. so. Now we move forward and are focused on the task at hand.”
“The competition is very important. long. We have to recover physically. For third place, we're going to look deeper into the squad to make sure we get the best out of the squad. Let's give it our all in this game. É our last game in the tournament.”
Speak, Romuald Rakotondrabe!
“We are motivated to play this game. We've worked hard to get to this stage of the tournament. On this journey, we make our fans extremely happy. É a “small” and we want to play for the pride of our people”, noted Tantely Antoine Randrianiaina, captain of Madagascar.
“Niger have a slight advantage, but we have rested well since the semi-final in Algiers. The flight to Oran lasted less than an hour and the players slept well. Today, we will have training sessions to continue to ensure that the team spirit is in place. right,” explained Roro.
“We played in Constantine, Algiers and Oran and I can say that Algeria is the best. It's beautiful. The fans have been great and the organization is great. is extraordinary.”
African Nations Championship
The first edition of the tournament took place in 2009, in Ivory Coast, when RD Congo was champion beating Ghana in the big decision. In 2011, the competition had an increase in the number of participants, where it went from eight to 16 selections.
Like the Africa Cup of Nations, the tournament has a 54-team tie. The regulation of the tournament has 16 classified selections and they play in four groups and in three duels. The top two qualify for the next stage, where a knockout is held and whoever loses is out.
Six editions of the tournament have already taken place and all in different countries. The first champion was RD Congo, who won in 2009 and 2016, being the biggest winner of the competition alongside Morocco, current champion of the cup, in 2018 and 2020.
In addition to them, Tunisia and Libya also won in 2011 and 2014, respectively. Mali and Ghana reached the final twice, but lost both times. In the last edition played in Cameroon, Tunisia defeated Mali by 2-0.
The defending champions' campaign was against Rwanda, Togo and Uganda in the group stage. In the quarterfinals, a 3-1 victory against Zambia and then 4-0 in the semifinal against the hosts. Soufiane Rahimi, player from Morocco, was the competition's top scorer with five goals and was also elected the best athlete of that tournament.
In this edition played in Algeria, the tournament runs from January 13 to February 4. Originally scheduled from 10 July to 1 August 2022,[1] CAF rescheduled the tournament to January 2023 following an announcement at an executive committee meeting held on 10 September 2020 via videoconference, citing the postponement of the African Championship of Nations from 2020 to 2021 and the Africa Cup of Nations from 2021 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, as well as the already scheduled 2022 FIFA World Cup in November-December 2022.
There will be four stadiums: Nelson Mandela Stadium, in Algiers, Miloud Hadefi Stadium, in Oran, Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium, in Constantine and 19 May 1956 Stadium, in Annaba, the largest of which has a capacity for 58,000 fans.
In 2023, the competition will feature great teams that have players who play in the top five leagues in Europe and with rosters full of stars, such as Algeria itself, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana, Mali, Cameroon and Morocco, which arrived in semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar, eliminating powerful teams like Belgium, Spain and Portugal, falling only to France, World Cup runner-up.