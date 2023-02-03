Chelsea vs Fulham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match
Stay tuned to follow Chelsea vs Fulham live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chelsea vs Fulham live, as well as the latest information from the Alfonso Lastras Stadium. 
Where and how to watch Chelsea vs Fulham online live streaming

The match will be broadcasted on NBC Sports.

Chelsea vs Fulham can be tuned in from the live streams on NBC Sports App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the match Chelsea vs Fulham, matchday 22 of the Premier League?

This is the kickoff time for Chelsea vs Fulham on February 3, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 14:00 hours

Spain: 7:00 p.m. 

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 16:00 hours

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 15:00 hours

Japan: 3:00 p.m.

India: 14:00 

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 2:00 p.m.

Australia: 16:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 15:00

Chelsea Statement

Graham Potter spoke ahead of the game: "I'm the manager, so I don't get too involved in the details. I've been involved for too long to know that there are things you can't control and there was nothing I could do at the time to change things. I found out when it was already done and I'm very happy, because (Enzo Fernandez) is a fantastic player."

"I'm not complaining. It's exciting, but a test for me and for the staff. We have a lot of good players and we have to create an environment where there is healthy competition. Only eleven can play, that's the way it is, but it's about being prepared and supporting the team. Coaching is a process, time helps, but I'm not going to sit here and say we need it. It helps, but you guys will talk about time and pressure as we go along."

"We have a little bit of time to make the decision, but we know who we need to talk to. There will be some uncomfortable conversations because only 11 can play. You have to be as honest as possible and respect the fact that the players want to play and compete, but they have to be patient and help the team. "If you spend money, it increases the external noise. Resources are one thing, but you have to align them, make the right decisions and create an environment. We have had an unprecedented injury problem. Hopefully we have learned a lot and grown stronger from it. Now we can look forward to the second half of the season."

"First of all, for the four months I have worked with him he has been fantastic. He's a great person. His service and what he has achieved with this club is brilliant, but sometimes you have to make a decision. It was something that could ensure more stability for his family and it was a win-win-win. I wish him all the best. He's a great professional, a great person."

"Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Raheem Sterling and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are with the squad, but not the 90 minutes. Wesley (Fofana) is partly with the squad, stepping up for next week."

"Chelsea have confirmed their sporting department with the addition of Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley as co-directors of sport. They oversee the entire sports team, which includes talent, scouting, recruitment and data."

"Winstanley and Stewart will work closely with Graham Potter and his coaching staff to support the men's first team."

How does Fulham fare?

Fulham lost their last Premier League fixture to Tottenham by the narrowest of margins, so they will be looking to make it three out of three.

How does Chelsea arrive?

Chelsea defeated Crystal Palace by the minimum, in this duel they will go for the three points to climb positions and look for the first positions.

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge Stadium.

The Chelsea vs Fulham match will be played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium, located in London, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Chelsea vs Fulham live stream for Matchday 22 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Stamford Bridge Stadium, at 15:00 hrs.
