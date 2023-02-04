Mazatlan vs Juarez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

5:00 PM11 minutes ago

Follow here Mazatlan vs Juarez Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Mazatlan vs Juarez live, as well as the latest information from the Kraken, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
4:55 PM16 minutes ago

How to watch Mazatlan vs Juarez Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday, February 3, 2023.

USA Time: 8:05 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

4:50 PM21 minutes ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Mazatlan vs Juarez: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Mazatlan vs Juarez: of Friday, February 3th, 2023in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Friday, February 3, 2023.

00:05 hours

In Star.

Bolivia

Friday, February 3, 2023.

23:05 hours

 In Star.

Brazil

Friday, February 3, 2023.

1:05 hours

 In Star.

Chile

Friday, February 3, 2023..

1:05 hours

In Star.

Colombia

Friday, February 3, 2023.

22:05 hours

In Star.

Ecuador

Friday, February 3, 2023..

22:05 hours

 In Star.

Spain

Friday, February 3, 2023.

3:05 hours

 no transmission.

Canada

Friday, February 3, 2023.

22:05 hours

 no transmission.

USA

Friday, February 3, 2023.

22:05 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Friday, February 3, 2023.

21:05 hours

 In Star, ESPN and Azteca 7.

Paraguay

 Friday, February 3, 2023.

00:05 hours

In Star.

Peru

Friday, February 3, 2023.

22:05 hours

In Star.

Uruguay

Friday, February 3, 2023.

00:05 hours

 In Star.

Venezuela

Friday, February 3, 2023.

23:05 hours

 In Star.
4:45 PM26 minutes ago

They are already waiting for the new coach

Yoel Bárcenas believes that it is better to have the new coach, because of the new idea of the game that they must learn, trying to do things well from now on.

"Personally, I would have preferred the coach that the club is going to put in place. We are going to take this idea, another one will arrive, we will have to take another idea".

"Pressure since the beginning of the tournament, we want to do things right, the team knows the situation we are in at the moment".

Photo: Mazatlan
Photo: Mazatlan
4:40 PM31 minutes ago

No excuses

Jesús Dueñas considers that there should be no excuse for not qualifying, to fight against the top teams, after the new reinforcements.

"We have the squad to fight one on one, we proved it in the previous tournament, now with the reinforcements that Chaka, Jordan, Mario, Ormeño and Puma have arrived. We have quality players, we have everything so we can't make excuses if we play well, sometimes we have to play ugly to get results".

4:35 PM36 minutes ago

Only one win and three losses

The Bravos have not had a win since their game against Tijuana on match day 2, with Pachuca and Chivas losing consecutively. After 4 games, they are still in 13th place with 3 points. After this away game they will return to their home against Santos Laguna on Saturday 11 at 7:00 pm.

Diego "Puma" Chávez arrived at the Bravos club as one of the last reinforcements, awaiting the official signing of Santiago Ormeño. This after the departure of Dario Lezcano, after 4 years at the club.

Photo: Juarez
Photo: Juarez
4:30 PM41 minutes ago

Complicated moment for Mazatlan

The canyoners have not scored any points in 3 games, being in last place. The game against América was a game that brought negative conditions for the team, the 6-0 drubbing led to the dismissal of Gabriel Caballero.

The new option on the bench will be the Director of Basic Forces, Christian Ramirez, who will lead the team until the new coach is officially appointed.

After this game against Juárez, which will be free admission at the Kraken, they will visit Puebla on Friday, February 10 at the Angelopolis. 

Photo: Mazatlan
Photo: Mazatlan
4:25 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match Mazatlan vs Juarez LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo