Mazatlan vs Juarez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Match

Follow here Mazatlan vs Juarez Live Score
How to watch Mazatlan vs Juarez Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 8:05 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Mazatlan vs Juarez: match for the in Liga MX Match?
Country
Date
Local Time
TV channel and live transmissions
Argentina
Friday, February 3, 2023.
00:05 hours
In Star.
Bolivia
Friday, February 3, 2023.
23:05 hours
In Star.
Brazil
Friday, February 3, 2023.
1:05 hours
In Star.
Chile
Friday, February 3, 2023..
1:05 hours
In Star.
Colombia
Friday, February 3, 2023.
22:05 hours
In Star.
Ecuador
Friday, February 3, 2023..
22:05 hours
In Star.
Spain
Friday, February 3, 2023.
3:05 hours
no transmission.
Canada
Friday, February 3, 2023.
22:05 hours
no transmission.
USA
Friday, February 3, 2023.
22:05 hours
In TUDN USA.
Mexico
Friday, February 3, 2023.
21:05 hours
In Star, ESPN and Azteca 7.
Paraguay
Friday, February 3, 2023.
00:05 hours
In Star.
Peru
Friday, February 3, 2023.
22:05 hours
In Star.
Uruguay
Friday, February 3, 2023.
00:05 hours
In Star.
Venezuela
Friday, February 3, 2023.
23:05 hours
In Star.
They are already waiting for the new coach
"Personally, I would have preferred the coach that the club is going to put in place. We are going to take this idea, another one will arrive, we will have to take another idea".
"Pressure since the beginning of the tournament, we want to do things right, the team knows the situation we are in at the moment".
No excuses
"We have the squad to fight one on one, we proved it in the previous tournament, now with the reinforcements that Chaka, Jordan, Mario, Ormeño and Puma have arrived. We have quality players, we have everything so we can't make excuses if we play well, sometimes we have to play ugly to get results".
Only one win and three losses
Diego "Puma" Chávez arrived at the Bravos club as one of the last reinforcements, awaiting the official signing of Santiago Ormeño. This after the departure of Dario Lezcano, after 4 years at the club.
Complicated moment for Mazatlan
The new option on the bench will be the Director of Basic Forces, Christian Ramirez, who will lead the team until the new coach is officially appointed.
After this game against Juárez, which will be free admission at the Kraken, they will visit Puebla on Friday, February 10 at the Angelopolis.