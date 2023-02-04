Reading vs Watford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship 2023 Match
Photo: Reading FC

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:00 AM9 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Reading vs Watford match live?

There is still no information about the transmission of the match.

4:55 AM14 minutes ago

What time is Reading vs Watford match for Championship

This is the start time of the game Reading vs Watford of 4th February 2023 in several countries: There is still no information about the transmission of the match.
4:50 AM19 minutes ago

Refereeing

Referee: Stephen Martin

Assistants: Robert Merchant and Matthew Smith

Fourth referee: Darren Drysdale

4:45 AM24 minutes ago

Probable Watford lineup

Bachmann; Choudhury, Hoedt, Cathcart; Ferreira, Gaspar, Bacuna, Kamara; Martins, Sarr, Araújo.
4:40 AM29 minutes ago

Probable Reading lineup

Lumley; Yiadom, Holmes, McIntyre; Hoilett, Ince, Ndiaye, Hendrick, Baba; João, Meite.
4:35 AM34 minutes ago

Speak, Slaven Bilic! - Watford manager

"It wasn’t good enough, and I feel angry with our performance. I couldn’t wait for this game to start. We had everything - we’d picked up seven points from our last three games, so we had confidence, we had pace up front and on the flanks, we had the ability to defend and attack – and when we did things correctly we worked our way into good situations".

"But when you do the basic things wrong it’s hard to get anything out of the game. We were sloppy and made too many unforced errors. It was nothing to do with the quality we had within the team, it was about us not being focused enough and it’s simply not good enough".

“I’m not talking about my team and my players in general – this is just one 90 minutes – so we will go again at Reading next week and we will try to cut out all the sloppy things we did here today".

4:30 AM39 minutes ago

Speak Paul Ince! - Reading manager

"I don’t like to stand still, as a manager you want to keep improving and bring new faces in to give more competition. It’s disappointing when you see teams bring someone in and think ‘I might have brought him in’ but we couldn’t do it. We are where we are".

"The next 18 games are going to be tougher because these teams have got stronger. Everyone’s buying players. We’ve not had the luxury to do that this window. We knew how it was and we have to get on with it".

"There was a lot of talk about Lucas going to Everton but I don’t know where that came from. By that time, I was indoors watching something else. All of a sudden, the phone goes and it’s something about Lucas going to Everton and I thought it was strange".

"It was the dullest transfer month I’ve had in my life. Everyone gets excited about it but, as a manager, you think there’s nothing to get excited about because you can’t do anything. We tried to take a couple out, but it wasn’t to be, so it was boring and I started watching a boxset".

"So myself, my wife and Thomas [Ince] went up there and spent an hour with him. It disappointed me because none of the United staff asked me in for a glass of wine. I didn't like that, it's a lack of respect".

"Whoever it is, win, lose or draw, you say pop in for a drink. Whether it's wine or tea it doesn't really matter. None of their staff did that so that was disappointing. I couldn't give a monkeys but I just pride it on myself, as a manager, whether or not you get beaten, you say come in for a glass of wine".

"Ten Hag has started to bridge that gap. They are starting to get a presence about them. That is important, if you go back to the Fergie years there was a presence".

Font: The Reading Chronicle and Manchester Evening News

4:25 AM44 minutes ago

Reading vs Watford

Reading is in a delicate situation in the English second division. The team occupies the 16th position and has 37 points. Watford, in turn, is in fifth place, with 44. The Royals are coming off a 4-0 loss to Stoke City. The Hornets are also coming off a 2-0 loss to Middlesbrough.
4:20 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Madejski Stadium

The Reading vs Watford match will be played at the stadium Madejski, England with a capacity of 24,161 people.
4:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Championship match: Reading vs Watford Live Updates!

My name is Lucas Monteiro and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo