Reading vs Watford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship 2023 Match

How and where to watch the Reading vs Watford match live?
What time is Reading vs Watford match for Championship
Refereeing
Assistants: Robert Merchant and Matthew Smith
Fourth referee: Darren Drysdale
Probable Watford lineup
Probable Reading lineup
Speak, Slaven Bilic! - Watford manager
"But when you do the basic things wrong it’s hard to get anything out of the game. We were sloppy and made too many unforced errors. It was nothing to do with the quality we had within the team, it was about us not being focused enough and it’s simply not good enough".
“I’m not talking about my team and my players in general – this is just one 90 minutes – so we will go again at Reading next week and we will try to cut out all the sloppy things we did here today".
Speak Paul Ince! - Reading manager
"The next 18 games are going to be tougher because these teams have got stronger. Everyone’s buying players. We’ve not had the luxury to do that this window. We knew how it was and we have to get on with it".
"There was a lot of talk about Lucas going to Everton but I don’t know where that came from. By that time, I was indoors watching something else. All of a sudden, the phone goes and it’s something about Lucas going to Everton and I thought it was strange".
"It was the dullest transfer month I’ve had in my life. Everyone gets excited about it but, as a manager, you think there’s nothing to get excited about because you can’t do anything. We tried to take a couple out, but it wasn’t to be, so it was boring and I started watching a boxset".
"So myself, my wife and Thomas [Ince] went up there and spent an hour with him. It disappointed me because none of the United staff asked me in for a glass of wine. I didn't like that, it's a lack of respect".
"Whoever it is, win, lose or draw, you say pop in for a drink. Whether it's wine or tea it doesn't really matter. None of their staff did that so that was disappointing. I couldn't give a monkeys but I just pride it on myself, as a manager, whether or not you get beaten, you say come in for a glass of wine".
"Ten Hag has started to bridge that gap. They are starting to get a presence about them. That is important, if you go back to the Fergie years there was a presence".
Font: The Reading Chronicle and Manchester Evening News
There is still no information about the transmission of the match.