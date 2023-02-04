Norwich City vs Burnley: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Norwich City vs Burnley Live Score Here
Speak up, Adam Idah!
“Adam still has a lot of room for development and we are all committed to making him the player we all know he can be. É It is important that he now stays fit and becomes a top professional. When he achieves this, I have no doubt that great success will follow.''
“Credit must go to the Lotus Training Center medical and performance team for their investment in Adam through the year. now. I am confident that we will see the benefits of your work.“
“Adam is the best. a player I knew very well before joining the club.
“He has a raw, natural ability and is a real asset. someone we look forward to working with even more.”
Probable Norwich!
How does Norwich arrive?
Speak up, Kompany!
“Obviously, with all due respect to the games we have to play, you are welcome. you know there are 90 minutes left before we can enter a new round of the FA Cup too. While it's 50/50, let's put it this way, the potential is there for a lot more games. There couldn’t have been a better time to have some new additions to the cast.”
“I remember we played very well. It was one of our best games of the season, but it's one of the best games of the season. If you are a new technician, it is It's a new situation, they have a little strength, we're going away from home. So, I don't know, other than facing the same players, I think a lot of things have changed since then."
“I mean, at the beginning of the season, it wasn’t for me, I couldn’t tell who would be there. in the end. , at the top or bottom of the league. I think it is now. Of course, the teams that are now fighting for the play-off spots are teams with strong rosters too. I wouldn't expect them to drop many points unless they were facing direct opponents. É It's a tough league, but these teams are among the strongest in that league”.
“Norwich have always been a positive football team, very, very dangerous in the final third, lots of combinations. I think they've had that before and they have a little bit of intensity on top of that that you know. You always get it anyway, but obviously with the manager's style of play - it's hard. It's a good team, with good players and for us it's good. It is one of the hardest games we can face in the division.
“I find myself repeating this a lot because there is no such thing. easy games, after that it will be easy. Luton and Millwall out and there will be more. a story about it. É It's constant, isn't it?
“Then, there’s what to do. This is a bigger picture where you, as I mentioned before, need to have a true reflection of your society within any type of organization in the country. This helps create a much fairer starting point for everyone to grow, ultimately it's up to you. about this. “I think that many years ago this would not have been possible and now it is, so we are taking steps and it is only possible. we need to keep taking steps.”