Necaxa vs Tijuana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

Tune in here Necaxa vs Tijuana Live Score in Liga MX 2023
What time is Necaxa vs Tijuana match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Necaxa vs Tijuana of February 3rd in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on TUDN and ViX
Spain: 2:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 7:00 PM on ViX Plus
Paraguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Last games Necaxa vs Tijuana
The Rayos have won three straight home games against Tijuana, while in their last five games on any field, they have a favorable record with two wins, two draws and just one loss.
Xolos Tijuana 1-1 Necaxa, Apertura 2022
Xolos Tijuana 1-1 Necaxa, Clausura 2022
Necaxa 3-0 Xolos Tijuana | Apertura 2021
Xolos Tijuana 1-0 Necaxa, Clausura 2021
Necaxa 2-0 Xolos Tijuana | Apertura 2020
Key Player Tijuana
He is filling in for Jonathan Orozco's absence under the three posts, but in these first few games Antonio Rodríguez has not done badly at all, making some important saves to keep Xolos to only one loss so far this season.
Key player Necaxa
Facundo Batista scored a goal last week from the penalty kick, which will give him confidence for the following matches to be the man in charge of the goal and to be able to improve the hydrocalidos' campaign.
Last lineup Tijuana
2 Antonio Rodríguez, 6 Nicolás Diaz, 4 Lisandro López, 27 Jair Díaz, 33 Rodrigo Godínez, 11 Lucas Rodríguez, 14 Federico Lértora, 19 Eduardo Armenta, 31 Braian Romero, 25 Pedro Canelo, 22 Fernando Valenzuela.
Last lineup Necaxa
22 Hugo González, 6 Juan Pablo Segovia, 4 Alexis Peña, 3 Agustín Oliveros, 2 José Van Rankin, 196 Diego Gómez, 12 Angelo Araos, 18 Brayan Garnica, 17 Juan Domínguez, 7 Édgar Méndez, 11 Facundo Batista.
Xolos de Tijuana: Can win
The Xolos de Tijuana have not had a good performance in the start of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX with three draws and one defeat, highlighting that last matchday they could not defeat Pumas with an extra man and had to settle for a goalless draw; in addition, they urgently need points, otherwise they will have to pay the penalty of the percentage at the end of the championship.
Necaxa: to be strong at home
The Rayos del Necaxa have not had a good start to the tournament in which they will celebrate their 100th anniversary, as they have only won once a week ago against Cruz Azul and have suffered three defeats, the last one against the champion Pachuca last matchday, which is why they will be looking to become strong at home.
The Kick-off
The Necaxa vs Tijuana match will be played at the Victoria Stadium, in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Necaxa vs Tijuana!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.