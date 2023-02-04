Necaxa vs Tijuana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
Image: VAVEL

3:00 PM31 minutes ago

Tune in here Necaxa vs Tijuana Live Score in Liga MX 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Necaxa vs Tijuana match for the Liga MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
2:55 PM36 minutes ago

What time is Necaxa vs Tijuana match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Necaxa vs Tijuana of February 3rd in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 8:00 PM on TUDN and ViX

Spain: 2:00 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 7:00 PM on ViX Plus

Paraguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 8:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

2:50 PM41 minutes ago

Last games Necaxa vs Tijuana

The Rayos have won three straight home games against Tijuana, while in their last five games on any field, they have a favorable record with two wins, two draws and just one loss.

Xolos Tijuana 1-1 Necaxa, Apertura 2022

Xolos Tijuana 1-1 Necaxa, Clausura 2022

Necaxa 3-0 Xolos Tijuana | Apertura 2021

Xolos Tijuana 1-0 Necaxa, Clausura 2021

Necaxa 2-0 Xolos Tijuana | Apertura 2020

2:45 PMan hour ago

Key Player Tijuana

He is filling in for Jonathan Orozco's absence under the three posts, but in these first few games Antonio Rodríguez has not done badly at all, making some important saves to keep Xolos to only one loss so far this season.
Foto: Xolos
2:40 PMan hour ago

Key player Necaxa

Facundo Batista scored a goal last week from the penalty kick, which will give him confidence for the following matches to be the man in charge of the goal and to be able to improve the hydrocalidos' campaign.
2:35 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Tijuana

2 Antonio Rodríguez, 6 Nicolás Diaz, 4 Lisandro López, 27 Jair Díaz, 33 Rodrigo Godínez, 11 Lucas Rodríguez, 14 Federico Lértora, 19 Eduardo Armenta, 31 Braian Romero, 25 Pedro Canelo, 22 Fernando Valenzuela.
2:30 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Necaxa

22 Hugo González, 6 Juan Pablo Segovia, 4 Alexis Peña, 3 Agustín Oliveros, 2 José Van Rankin, 196 Diego Gómez, 12 Angelo Araos, 18 Brayan Garnica, 17 Juan Domínguez, 7 Édgar Méndez, 11 Facundo Batista.
2:25 PMan hour ago

Xolos de Tijuana: Can win

The Xolos de Tijuana have not had a good performance in the start of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX with three draws and one defeat, highlighting that last matchday they could not defeat Pumas with an extra man and had to settle for a goalless draw; in addition, they urgently need points, otherwise they will have to pay the penalty of the percentage at the end of the championship.
2:20 PMan hour ago

Necaxa: to be strong at home

The Rayos del Necaxa have not had a good start to the tournament in which they will celebrate their 100th anniversary, as they have only won once a week ago against Cruz Azul and have suffered three defeats, the last one against the champion Pachuca last matchday, which is why they will be looking to become strong at home.
2:15 PMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Necaxa vs Tijuana match will be played at the Victoria Stadium, in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
2:10 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Necaxa vs Tijuana!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
