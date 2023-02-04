Wydad AC vs Al Hilal LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA Clubs World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Wydad vs Al Hilal match live?
What time is Wydad vs Al Hilal match for FIFA Clubes World Cup?
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+
Chile 3:45 pm: Star+
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+
USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+
Spain 8:45 pm: Star+
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+
Peru 2:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+
Al Hilal
Al Hilal secured their place in the FIFA Club World Cup by winning the Oceania Champions League title in 2021. The 2022 version of the tournament is still ongoing. In the final, played on November 23, 2021, they beat Pohang, from South Korea, by 2 to 0. In the 2022/2023 season, they are in a tight dispute for the leadership of the Saudi Professional League.
It has 32 points (nine wins, five draws and one loss). One less than Al Nassar Ryadh, leader, and one more than Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad, its closest pursuers. It also advanced in the Copa del Rey. By beating Al-Ettifaq 4-0, they secured their place in the quarterfinals. They will face Al-Fateh, in a pre-scheduled game for March 14. Commanded by veteran Argentine coach Ramon Diaz, 63, who was hired by Botafogo and was dismissed even before debuting after suffering a heart problem, Al Hilal's tactical base is a defense with four players, three midfielders and three forwards. . Striker Al Dawsari is its big star. Cuéllar, a former Flamengo player, also works for the club.
Wydad
It was then qualified for the 2022 version of the FIFA Club World Cup, which in recent years has been held in the United Arab Emirates. Morocco, however, won the right to host the tournament. This changed the status of the Wydad Clasablanca. He did not lose his place in the competition. However, instead of occupying the position of continental champion, he started to compete in the tournament as the champion of the host country.
The team won the Botola Pro title, Morocco's elite division, in 2020/2021 and 2021/2022. The 2022/2023 season is underway. It played its last game on January 29. Acting at home, they ended up in a goalless draw against FUS Rabat. With 32 points (nine wins, five draws and two defeats), it is in second place. Two points below FAR Rabat, leader. Wydad Casablanca is run by Tunisian Mehdi Nafti. Midfielder Aymane El Hassouni is their top scorer.
FIFA Clubs World Cup
In single and knockout games, clubs duel until the world champion is defined. In case of equality in the regulatory period, an extension of 30 minutes will be held. Persisting the tie, the definition of who continues in the dispute happens through penalty kicks.
