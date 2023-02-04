Wydad AC vs Al Hilal LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA Clubs World Cup Match
Photo: Wydad

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:00 AM10 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Wydad vs Al Hilal match live?

If you want to watch the game Arouca vs Benfica live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: Star+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

4:55 AM15 minutes ago

What time is Wydad vs Al Hilal match for FIFA Clubes World Cup?

This is the start time of the game Wydad vs Al Hilal of 4th February 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+

Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+

Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+

Chile 3:45 pm: Star+

Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+

Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+

USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+

Spain 8:45 pm: Star+

Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+

Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+

Peru 2:45 pm: Star+

Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+

Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+

4:50 AM20 minutes ago

Nadrani

4:45 AM25 minutes ago

New players

4:40 AM30 minutes ago

Trainning

4:35 AM35 minutes ago

Al Hilal

Al Hilal have to deal with the frustration of losing a title and 11 matches in their last game before heading to Morocco. On January 26, it was overcome by Al Feiha in the 2022/2023 version of the Saudi Arabian Super Cup. He lost by 1 to 0. He suffered a goal from Paulinho in the 21st minute of the first half and was unable to give the change. Six minutes later, he even had a great opportunity to return the equalizer to the scoreboard. However, Al Dawsari, highlight of the Saudi national team in the World Cup in Qatar, wasted penalty kick.

Al Hilal secured their place in the FIFA Club World Cup by winning the Oceania Champions League title in 2021. The 2022 version of the tournament is still ongoing. In the final, played on November 23, 2021, they beat Pohang, from South Korea, by 2 to 0. In the 2022/2023 season, they are in a tight dispute for the leadership of the Saudi Professional League.

It has 32 points (nine wins, five draws and one loss). One less than Al Nassar Ryadh, leader, and one more than Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad, its closest pursuers. It also advanced in the Copa del Rey. By beating Al-Ettifaq 4-0, they secured their place in the quarterfinals. They will face Al-Fateh, in a pre-scheduled game for March 14. Commanded by veteran Argentine coach Ramon Diaz, 63, who was hired by Botafogo and was dismissed even before debuting after suffering a heart problem, Al Hilal's tactical base is a defense with four players, three midfielders and three forwards. . Striker Al Dawsari is its big star. Cuéllar, a former Flamengo player, also works for the club.

4:30 AM40 minutes ago

Wydad

Wydad Casablanca interrupted in the 2022/2023 season the hegemony of Al Ahly, from Egypt, in the African Cup of Nations. After seeing the Egyptians win the titles of the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 versions of the competition, it took the title of the previous edition. In the decision, he had Al Ahly as his opponent. Counting on the possibility of playing in Casablanca, it scored 2-0.

It was then qualified for the 2022 version of the FIFA Club World Cup, which in recent years has been held in the United Arab Emirates. Morocco, however, won the right to host the tournament. This changed the status of the Wydad Clasablanca. He did not lose his place in the competition. However, instead of occupying the position of continental champion, he started to compete in the tournament as the champion of the host country.

The team won the Botola Pro title, Morocco's elite division, in 2020/2021 and 2021/2022. The 2022/2023 season is underway. It played its last game on January 29. Acting at home, they ended up in a goalless draw against FUS Rabat. With 32 points (nine wins, five draws and two defeats), it is in second place. Two points below FAR Rabat, leader. Wydad Casablanca is run by Tunisian Mehdi Nafti. Midfielder Aymane El Hassouni is their top scorer.

4:25 AMan hour ago

FIFA Clubs World Cup

As with the last edition, Fifa presents the 2022 edition of the Club World Cup as the last in this format. The current version brings together the champion clubs of the most important tournament of each of the confederations affiliated to the entity. In addition, a seventh spot is awarded to the winner of the national league in the host country.

In single and knockout games, clubs duel until the world champion is defined. In case of equality in the regulatory period, an extension of 30 minutes will be held. Persisting the tie, the definition of who continues in the dispute happens through penalty kicks.

4:20 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the FIFA Clubs World Cup match: Wydad vs Al Hilal Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo