Rangers vs Ross County LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match
Photo: Rangers

6:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Rangers vs Ross County match live?

If you want to watch the game Rangers vs Ross County live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: Star+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Rangers vs Ross County match for Scottish Premiership?

This is the start time of the game Rangers vs Ross County of 4th January 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+

Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+

Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+

Chile 3:45 pm: Star+

Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+

Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+

USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+

Spain 8:45 pm: Star+

Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+

Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+

Peru 2:45 pm: Star+

Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+

Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+

Ross County

After living the worst sequence of consecutive results in the current edition of the Scottish Championship, reaching seven games without a win, the Ross County team finally got back on track, adding 4 points of the 6 possible in the last two rounds. However, with the bad campaign so far in their trajectory, they are in 10th place in the table, having just one point more than the last placed, Dundee United, which has 20 points at the moment.

With 21 points conquered over 24 rounds (5 wins, 6 draws and 13 defeats), the squad does not have such bad numbers defensively when analyzing the Scottish Championship table, since of the twelve participants, they have the seventh defense less leaked. However, where they really get complicated is in the offensive part. Having an average of less than a goal scored per game, Ross County owns the worst attack in the competition, with only 19 goals scored.

Even if it remains low, the team's performance is higher when they act as a visitor compared to when they played at home in this edition of the Premiership. Of the 11 rounds away from home, there were two wins, three draws and six defeats, totaling 9 points out of the 33 that were possible.

5:25 AM2 hours ago

Rangers

The Scottish Championship rounds seem to have the same scenario for Rangers fans. After all, the team has won 10 of the last 9 matches and drawn on the other occasion, and the gap in relation to the leader of the table, Celtic, remains 9 points for more than 2 months. This is because their arch-rivals also do not stumble in any of their clashes, having exactly the same winning streak. This also applies to the defensive and offensive systems, in which Rangers also have the second best number of the tournament in both, behind only Celtic.

Therefore, they are in second place in the Scottish Championship, with 58 points gained in 24 rounds (18 wins, 4 draws and 2 defeats), having, as mentioned above, the second best attack in the league with 51 goals scored and the second best defense with 22 goals suffered. It is worth mentioning that they also play two tournaments in parallel, where they reached the grand final of the League Cup and have just advanced from the round of 16 in the Scottish Cup, being one of the favorites for the title.

At Ibrox Stadium, the Rangers team continues with an almost perfect campaign in the Premiership. Of the twelve rounds played, ten wins and only two draws, where they have 32 points out of the possible 36 at their stadium, in addition to having scored 32 goals with the support of their fans and conceded only 7.

5:20 AM2 hours ago

Scottish Premiership

The Scottish Premiership, also known as the Scottish Premiership or Ladbrokes Premiership for sponsorship reasons, is the most important football league in Scotland today. The tournament system is a little different from the rest of the European Continent, with 12 teams in total and being divided into two stages. The first has three rounds, where each team faces its opponents three times. At the end of the 33 rounds, the clubs will be divided into two blocks. The first six classified go to the dispute of the title, where in this stage, in a single turn, they play five more matches. They load the results of the first phase of the classified teams, add them to the matches of the second phase. Whoever scores the most points wins the cup. The top two teams qualify for the Champions League, but only at the knockout stages. Third and fourth place go to the European Conference League.

While at the bottom of the table, where the last six placed at the end of the 33 rounds, the teams go to the relegation dispute in the same format as explained above. Thus, the results of the last five matches are accumulated. The last two form the sticking zone. Those who stay in the flashlight are sent directly to the Second Division. Those who finish in the penultimate position still have a chance of escaping the fall in the repechage with the runner-up of the Premiership.

5:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Scottish Premiership match: Rangers vs Ross County Live Updates!

