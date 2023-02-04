Everton vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
3:00 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Everton vs Arsenal Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Everton vs Arsenal live match, as well as the latest information from the Goodison Park. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Everton vs Arsenal Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Everton vs Arsenal live on TV, your options is: USA Network and UNIVERSO.

If you want to watch directly stream it: UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is Everton vs Arsenal match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Everton vs Arsenal of February 4th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on Star +
Brasil: 9:30 AM on ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Chile: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
España: 1:30 PM on DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
México: 6:30 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on Star +
Perú: 7:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +

2:45 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Arsenal

In Arsenal, the presence of Martin Ødegaard stands out. The 24-year-old Norwegian midfielder is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Premier League he has eight goals and five assists in 18 games played, where he has started all of them. He has 1530 minutes in total.

2:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Everton

In Everton, the presence of Demarai Gray stands out. The 26-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current Premier League he has three goals and one assist in 20 games played, where he has started 19 of them. He has a total of 1,683 minutes.

2:35 AM3 hours ago

Everton vs Arsenal history

These two teams have met 219 times. The statistics are in favor of Arsenal, who have emerged victorious on 109 occasions, while Everton have won on 64 occasions, leaving a balance of 46 draws.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 202 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Arsenal with 99 victories, while Everton has won 60, for a balance of 43 draws.

If we take into account the number of times Everton have played at home against Arsenal in the Premier League, there are 101 matches, where the Gunners have the advantage with 68 wins over the 17 that the Toffees have won, and the 16 draws that have taken place.

2:30 AM3 hours ago

Arsenal

Arsenal comes into this match as the leader of the Premier League after winning a fantastic match against Manchester United. The team led by Mikel Arteta has had a great season and holds a five-point gap over Manchester City, its closest rival, which has 45 points.

The Gunners' home record has been very good, achieving 25 points out of the 27 they have played and they are the second highest scoring team in this condition with 25 goals scored, so they will try to maintain their good streak to hold the first place.

In the last five matches, Arsenal have won four games and drawn the other. In the Premier League, they have gone 13 games without losing.

2:25 AM3 hours ago

Everton

Everton comes into this game in the midst of a crisis that keeps them in the relegation places. The season has been very bad for the team, which will be managed from now on by Sean Dyche, who will replace Frank Lampard.

The Toffees' away statistics have not been very good, as they have managed only seven points out of 30 and are one of the lowest scoring teams with just six goals.

In the last five matches, Everton have lost four games and drawn the other. In the Premier League they have eight games without a win.

2:20 AM3 hours ago

The match will be played at Goodison Park

The Everton vs Arsenal match will be played at Goodison Park, located in the port city of Liverpool, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1892, has a capacity for 40,157 spectators.
2:15 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Premier League match: Everton vs Arsenal Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
