Everton vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Everton vs Arsenal Live Score!
How to watch Everton vs Arsenal Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Everton vs Arsenal match for Premier League?
Argentina: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on Star +
Brasil: 9:30 AM on ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Chile: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
España: 1:30 PM on DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
México: 6:30 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on Star +
Perú: 7:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Arsenal
In Arsenal, the presence of Martin Ødegaard stands out. The 24-year-old Norwegian midfielder is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Premier League he has eight goals and five assists in 18 games played, where he has started all of them. He has 1530 minutes in total.
Key player - Everton
In Everton, the presence of Demarai Gray stands out. The 26-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current Premier League he has three goals and one assist in 20 games played, where he has started 19 of them. He has a total of 1,683 minutes.
Everton vs Arsenal history
These two teams have met 219 times. The statistics are in favor of Arsenal, who have emerged victorious on 109 occasions, while Everton have won on 64 occasions, leaving a balance of 46 draws.
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 202 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Arsenal with 99 victories, while Everton has won 60, for a balance of 43 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Everton have played at home against Arsenal in the Premier League, there are 101 matches, where the Gunners have the advantage with 68 wins over the 17 that the Toffees have won, and the 16 draws that have taken place.
Arsenal
Arsenal comes into this match as the leader of the Premier League after winning a fantastic match against Manchester United. The team led by Mikel Arteta has had a great season and holds a five-point gap over Manchester City, its closest rival, which has 45 points.
The Gunners' home record has been very good, achieving 25 points out of the 27 they have played and they are the second highest scoring team in this condition with 25 goals scored, so they will try to maintain their good streak to hold the first place.
In the last five matches, Arsenal have won four games and drawn the other. In the Premier League, they have gone 13 games without losing.
Everton
Everton comes into this game in the midst of a crisis that keeps them in the relegation places. The season has been very bad for the team, which will be managed from now on by Sean Dyche, who will replace Frank Lampard.
The Toffees' away statistics have not been very good, as they have managed only seven points out of 30 and are one of the lowest scoring teams with just six goals.
In the last five matches, Everton have lost four games and drawn the other. In the Premier League they have eight games without a win.