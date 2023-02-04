Wolves vs Liverpool Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Photo: VAVEL

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Wolves vs Liverpool match.
What time is Wolves vs Liverpool match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Wolves vs Liverpool of 4th February in several countries:

 

USA

February 4, 2023

10:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

February 4, 2023

12:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

February 4, 2023

10:00 AM

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

February 4, 2023

12:00 AM

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

February 4, 2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

February 4, 2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

February 4, 2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

February 4, 2023

16:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

February 4, 2023

9:00

Paramount +

Peru

February 4, 2023

10:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

 

Watch out for this Liverpool player:

For this match, the player to watch will be left winger and African runner-up; Mohamed Salah. The pharaoh Salah is the most important piece in the team if we talk about leadership and offense, he is also one of the most experienced men on the field and with the ability to make the difference in such a tight match because his great ball control and dribbling skills between defenders, make him a very dangerous player for the opposing defenses, so the opposing defenses must be attentive at all times of Mohamed Salah as a single oversight could end in a goal in favor of the Red's.    

Liverpool's final lineup:

Alison; A. Robertson, V. Van Dijk, J. Matip, T. Alexander Arnold; Thiago, Fabinho, J. Henderson; A. Oxlade-Chamberlain, D. Nunez, M. Salah.
Watch out for this Wolves player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the emblematic Wolves center forward, from Mexico to the whole world, Raul Jimenez. The Mexican is gradually returning to the level that once led Wolves to fight for great things in the English league, however, that does not prevent El Lobo de Tepeji from being a lethal predator in the box and at any time, give Wolves the advantage to try to win the match. 

Last Wolves line-up:

Jose Sa; M. Kilman, Tote Gomes, J. Castro; R. Nouri, M. Luiz, J. Moutinho, N. Semedo; G. Guedes, R. Jimenez, H. Hwang.
Background:

Wolves and Liverpool have met on a total of 112 occasions (36 wins for Wolverhampton, 18 draws, 58 wins for Liverpool) where the scales are tipped in favor of the away side. In terms of goals, Liverpool have the advantage with 128 goals scored, while Liverpool have scored only 172 goals. Their last meeting dates back to the first match of the FA Cup third round where Liverpool won by the narrowest of margins.
About the Stadium

The Molineux Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England, is located in the city of Wolverhampton and has capacity for over 60,000 people counting seats and boxes. It is currently the home of the Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club or better known as Wolves, who play their home matches in the English Premier League.

It has a long and illustrious history as one of the first in the country to install artificial lighting, as well as some of the first to host European Cup matches in the 1950s. It has also played host to the England national soccer team.

A curious fact is that despite having only 60,000 seats for capacity, the record attendance is up to 80,000 people.

They want to return to the Big Six

On the other hand, the Liverpool team has had an irregular season if compared to the last performances the team has had in past years, however, the Red's are still fighting for several titles this season as the Champions League and FA Cup is a real option for the pupils of Jürgen Kloop. Currently Liverpool is in 9th position in the overall table with 29 points from 19 games played (8 wins, 5 draws and 6 defeats), in the goal scoring statistics they have 34 goals for and 25 against, with a goal difference of 9 goals in their favor.     
They need to get the win

Wolves do not want to be relegated to the Championship and not be part of the elite category of soccer in England, and after being eliminated from the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, the Wolves now have only one goal to focus on; to save themselves from relegation and keep their place in the Premier League for at least one more season. They are currently in 17th place overall with 17 points from 20 games played (4 wins, 5 draws and 11 defeats), with a goal difference of -18 goals for and 30 goals against.
The second half of the Premier League goes full steam ahead

The Premier League has reached the halfway point of the season and now begins the real challenge for all the teams, to have a good performance to close the season with everything and seek to achieve the goals set at the beginning of the soccer year, as well as to remain in the top flight of English soccer. In this match, Wolves and Liverpool will face each other, two teams that are currently living two totally different scenarios, as one of them is fighting to stay in the mid-table zone, struggling to avoid relegation with aspirations to climb a few more places in the overall ranking, while Liverpool is fighting to get into the Big Six of the Premier League and secure a place that will allow them to compete in a European competition next season to seal their best participation in a Premier League season. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams as those who compete in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a big factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players.
Kick-off time

The Wolves vs Liverpool match will be played at Molineux Stadium, in Wolverhampton England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Wolves vs Liverpool!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
