Belgrano vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Match

Tune in here Belgrano de Córdoba vs River Plate Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Belgrano de Córdoba vs River Plate live, as well as the latest information from Julio César Villagra Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Belgrano de Córdoba vs River Plate live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Belgrano de Córdoba vs River Plate live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Belgrano de Córdoba vs River Plate live on TV, your options is: TyC sports international.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Belgrano de Córdoba vs River Plate?
This is the kick-off time for the Belgrano de Córdoba vs River Plate match on February 4, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 19:15 hrs. - ESPN Premiun
Bolivia: 18:15 hrs. - ESPN
Brazil: 19:15 hrs. - ESPN
Chile: 18:15 hrs. - ESPN
Colombia: 17:15 hrs. - ESPN
Ecuador: 17:15 hrs. - ESPN
Spain: 00:15 hrs. -
Mexico: 17:15 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 18:15 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 17:15 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 19:15 hrs. - Star+
Referee team
Referee: Yael Falcón Pérez
Assistant Referee 1: Cristian Navarro
Assistant Referee 2: Marcelo Bistocco
Fourth official: Nazareno Arasa
VAR: Diego Abal
AVAR: Salomé Di Iorio
Key player at River Plate
One of the players to take into account in Vélez Sarsfield is Pablo Solari, the 21 year old Argentinean born right wing attacker has played one game so far in the Argentinean League, in which he has already scored an assist and a goal, this one against; Central Córdoba SdE.
Key player at Belgrano de Córdoba
One of the most outstanding players in Belgrano de Córdoba is Nahuel Losada, the 29-year-old goalkeeper born in Argentina has played one game in the current edition of the Argentine League in which he has failed to score, but he already has an unbeaten goal and two saves.
History Belgrano de Córdoba vs River Plate
In total, both teams have met 32 times since 1991, the record is dominated by River Plate with 19 wins, there have been eight draws and Belgrano de Córdoba has won five.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by River Plate with 62 goals to Belgrano de Córdoba's 28.
Actuality - River Plate
River Plate has been performing well in the current edition of the Argentine League, as it occupies the number three position in the standings with three points, this after playing one match, which it won, it has also scored 2 goals, but has conceded 0, for a goal difference of +2.
River Plate 1 - 0 Monterrey
- Last five matches
River Plate 2 - 0 Millonarios
River Plate 3 - 0 Vasco Da Gama
River Plate 3 - 1 Racing Club Montevideo
Central Córdoba SdE 0 - 2 River Plate
Actuality - Belgrano de Córdoba
Belgrano de Córdoba has been having a regular performance in the current edition of the Argentine League, because after playing one match they are in the 14th position in the standings with one point, this after tying one match, they have not scored goals and have not conceded either, for a goal difference of 0.
Guillermo Brown 0 - 1 Belgrano de Córdoba
- Last five matches
Guillermo Brown 0 - 1 Belgrano de Córdoba
Nacional 2 - 2 Belgrano de Córdoba
Union de Santa Fe 0 - 2 Belgrano de Cordoba
Belgrano de Córdoba 0 - 3 Talleres de Córdoba
Racing Club 0 - 0 Belgrano de Córdoba
The match will be played at the Julio César Villagra Stadium
The match between Belgrano and River Plate will take place at the Julio César Villagra Stadium in the city of Córdoba (Argentina). This stadium is where Club Atlético Belgrano plays its home matches, it was built in 1929 and has a capacity for approximately 33,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Belgrano vs River Plate, valid for date 2 of the Argentine League 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.