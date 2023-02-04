Benfica vs Casa Pia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Portuguese Championship 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Benfica vs Casa Pia match live?
What time is Benfica vs Casa Pia match for Portuguese Championship
Brazil: ESPN and Star+
USA: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, Benfica TV INT.
Portugal: Benfica TV
Refereeing
Assistants: André Campos and Francisco Pereira
Fourth Referee: Hugo Silva
(VAR): Gustavo Correia
(AVAR): Carlos Martins
Probable Casa Pia lineup
Probable Benfica lineup
Speak, Filipe Martins! - Casa Pia manager
"I think that Benfica does not depend on one player. Benfica has a very good squad. They gave a good response in Arouca, in a field that is not easy and they won very efficiently. Benfica will continue to have a team with a lot of quality. It's not Enzo's departure that will weaken him. Of course he's a great player, but there are players prepared to play the same position, but with other characteristics", he added.
"For me it's a mistake to change your identity when you're playing with a big team. We're dependent on our behavior. If we're not close to perfection, we'll hardly score points. I believe we have that ability. We'll try to be what we've been, one organized team", he concluded.
Source: Zero Zero.
Speak, Roger Schmidt! - Benfica manager
"It's easier with 21 players than 37. When you play at this level, of course you need options. There are always ups and downs in player form, suspensions, suspensions. On Tuesday we didn't have Rafa, Gonçalo Ramos and Draxler and we still did well. We're in a lot of competitions and we're going to have a lot of games, you need to have options. All players deserve to play and my experience is that there is good competition to push players to their maximum. , because there are players who also want to enter the starting lineup", he added.
"We are going to play with the same formation. Two in the middle. We have five options: Florentino, Chiquinho, Aursnes, João Mário and João Neves. Then it will depend on the opponent and the way they play. We will find the best solution. Chiquinho is developing a lot in recent months", said the German coach about the starting lineup.
"He started more offensively and at a certain point we put him further back. He's good with the ball at his feet, he runs a lot and is reliable. Florentino is also doing well. That's why Florentino and Chiquinho played on Tuesday. But we have other solutions" .
"Enzo's departure was unexpected, but the decision was not to hire anyone. It's difficult on the last day to make signings, only if it was one of unequivocal quality. I'm attentive to the development of João Neves, he could be the future of Benfica", he reported about the departure of Enzo Fernández.
Source: The Ball
