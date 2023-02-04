Benfica vs Casa Pia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Portuguese Championship 2023 Match
Photo: Benfica

9:00 AM17 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Benfica vs Casa Pia match live?

If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, be IN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

8:55 AM22 minutes ago

What time is Benfica vs Casa Pia match for Portuguese Championship

This is the start time of the game Benfica vs Casa Pia of 4th February 2023 in several countries:

Brazil: ESPN and Star+

USA: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, Benfica TV INT.

Portugal: Benfica TV

8:50 AM27 minutes ago

Refereeing

Referee: André Narciso

Assistants: André Campos and Francisco Pereira

Fourth Referee: Hugo Silva

(VAR): Gustavo Correia

(AVAR): Carlos Martins

8:45 AM32 minutes ago

Probable Casa Pia lineup

Batista; Fernandes, Varela, Zolotic and Taira; Neto, Poloni, Lucas Suares and Romário Baró; Kunimoto and Martins.
8:40 AM37 minutes ago

Probable Benfica lineup

Odisseas; Bah, Antonio Silva, Otamendi and Grimaldo; João Mário, Rafa Silva, Fredrik Aursnes and David Neres; Gonçalo Ramos and Julian Draxler.
8:35 AM42 minutes ago

Speak, Filipe Martins! - Casa Pia manager

"I think we've found our way again, we're more stabilized and we're going to try to do our best, faithful to our process to bring points. Right now, the target we have is to quickly reach 36 points and then continue to enjoy the championship, without fear. If we can stay fifth, as we are now, we won't make it easy", began the Casa Pia coach.

"I think that Benfica does not depend on one player. Benfica has a very good squad. They gave a good response in Arouca, in a field that is not easy and they won very efficiently. Benfica will continue to have a team with a lot of quality. It's not Enzo's departure that will weaken him. Of course he's a great player, but there are players prepared to play the same position, but with other characteristics", he added.

"For me it's a mistake to change your identity when you're playing with a big team. We're dependent on our behavior. If we're not close to perfection, we'll hardly score points. I believe we have that ability. We'll try to be what we've been, one organized team", he concluded.

Source: Zero Zero.

8:30 AMan hour ago

Speak, Roger Schmidt! - Benfica manager

"We are resuming all competitions. We have the League, Cup and Champions League. We have been working with them in recent weeks. They cannot be 100% at the moment, but they are much better than they were when they arrived. They have already got used to their teammates. team and will have opportunities in the near future. My job is to make sure they are ready to play when the time comes. That's what we are doing and we want them to be in shape when they play", reported Roger Schmidt.

"It's easier with 21 players than 37. When you play at this level, of course you need options. There are always ups and downs in player form, suspensions, suspensions. On Tuesday we didn't have Rafa, Gonçalo Ramos and Draxler and we still did well. We're in a lot of competitions and we're going to have a lot of games, you need to have options. All players deserve to play and my experience is that there is good competition to push players to their maximum. , because there are players who also want to enter the starting lineup", he added.

"We are going to play with the same formation. Two in the middle. We have five options: Florentino, Chiquinho, Aursnes, João Mário and João Neves. Then it will depend on the opponent and the way they play. We will find the best solution. Chiquinho is developing a lot in recent months", said the German coach about the starting lineup.

"He started more offensively and at a certain point we put him further back. He's good with the ball at his feet, he runs a lot and is reliable. Florentino is also doing well. That's why Florentino and Chiquinho played on Tuesday. But we have other solutions" .

"Enzo's departure was unexpected, but the decision was not to hire anyone. It's difficult on the last day to make signings, only if it was one of unequivocal quality. I'm attentive to the development of João Neves, he could be the future of Benfica", he reported about the departure of Enzo Fernández.

Source: The Ball

8:25 AMan hour ago

Benfica vs Casa Pia

Benfica is the leader of the Portuguese Championship and has 50 points, eight more than Porto, in second place. Casa Pia, in turn, is in fifth place, with 30. Last Tuesday, the Águias beat Arouca, 3-0. Gansos beat Santa Clara, 2-1, last Sunday.
8:20 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Luz Stadium

The Benfica vs Casa Pia match will be played at the stadium Luz, Portugal with a capacity of 65,000 people.
8:15 AMan hour ago

