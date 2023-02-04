Aston Villa vs Leicester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The Aston Villa vs Leicester City match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Aston Villa vs Leicester City on streaming you can watch it on the Paramount+ application.
What time is the Aston Villa vs Leicester City match day 22 of the Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for the Aston Villa vs Leicester City match on February 4 in several countries:
Argentina: 09:00 hours
Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.
Brazil: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 08:00 hours
Colombia: 08:00 hours
Ecuador: 09:00 hours
USA (ET): 09:00 HOURS USA (ET): 0900 hours
Spain: 15:00 hours
Mexico: 09:00 hours
Paraguay: 09:00 hours
Peru: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 10:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.
Referee
The referee in charge of the match will be Darren England.
This Saturday, Chelsea vs Fulham, Everton vs Arsenal, Brentford vs Southampton, Brighton vs Bournemouth, Manchester United vs Palace, Wolves vs Liverpool and Newcastle vs West Ham are the matches that will also be played on match day 22 this Saturday.
Last game between them
The last time these two teams met was on April 23rd last year in another Premier League match day, that game had very few emotions and there were no goals in the match so they had to share the points, this was the last time these two teams faced each other.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this game, which promises to be one of the most exciting this weekend due to the importance of getting the three points.
Background
The antecedents are very even since in the last 13 matches the record indicates 5 matches won for Aston Villa, 3 draws and 5 matches won for Leicester City, the last matches have been very even, in spite of that the favorite for the good moment is Aston Villa, it will come out as favorite to take the 3 points in the last day of the Premier League.
How is Leicester City coming along?
Leicester City comes from defeating Walsall 1-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup, in the Premier League is in 14th position with 18 points and a record of 5 wins, 3 draws and 12 defeats, if they win they could move up just one position, a team that has not had a good tournament despite having players of great quality, this is how the two teams arrive.
How does Aston Villa arrive?
Aston Villa comes from defeating Southampton 1-0 away, a game that they suffered but in the end with a solitary goal by Watkins at 77', they took 3 important points, in the general table of the Premier League they are in the 11th position with 28 points and a record of 8 games won, 4 draws and 8 lost games, if they win this Saturday they could move up to the 8th position, therefore, the importance of getting the 3 points.
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Aston Villa vs Leicester City, match day 21 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Villa Park, at 09:00 hours.