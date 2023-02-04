Algeria vs Senegal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Final African Nations Championship 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Algeria vs Senegal in African Nations Championship
What time is Algeria vs Senegal match for African Nations Championship?
México: 13:30 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:30 horas
Chile: 14:30 horas
Colombia: 13:30 horas
Perú: 13:30 horas
EE.UU.: 14:30 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:30 horas
Uruguay: 15:30 horas
Paraguay: 14:30 horas
España: 20:30 horas
Where and how Algeria vs. Senegal and live
If you want to watch Algeria vs Senegal on streaming, it will not be tuned.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How is Senegal coming?
Senegal 1-0 Madagascar, 31 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship
Senegal 1-0 Mauritania, 27 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship
Senegal 3-0 Democratic Republic of Congo, 22 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship
Senegal 0-1 Uganda, 18 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship
Côte d'Ivoire 0-1 Senegal, 14 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship
Background
Last 5 matches
Algeria 2-2 Senegal, 17 Dec, 2022, International Friendlies
Senegal 0-1 Algeria, 19 Jul, 2019, Africa Cup of Nations
Senegal 0-1 Algeria, 27 Jun, 2019, Africa Cup of Nations
Senegal 2-2 Algeria, 23 Jan, 2017, Africa Cup of Nations
Senegal 0-2 Algeria, 27 Jan, 2015, Africa Cup of Nations
How is Algeria doing?
Algeria 5-0 Niger, 31 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship
Algeria 1-0 Côte d'Ivoire, 27 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship
Mozambique 0-1 Algeria, 21 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship
Algeria 1-0 Ethiopia, 17 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship
Algeria 1-0 Libya, 13 Jan, 2023, African Cup of Nations Championship