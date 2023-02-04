Algeria vs Senegal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Final African Nations Championship 2023
Tune in here Algeria vs Senegal in African Nations Championship

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Algeria vs Senegal match in the African Nations Championship.
What time is Algeria vs Senegal match for African Nations Championship?

This is the start time of the game Algeria vs Senegal of February 04th, in several countries:

México: 13:30 horas CDMX

Argentina: 15:30 horas

Chile: 14:30 horas

Colombia: 13:30 horas

Perú: 13:30 horas

EE.UU.: 14:30 horas ET

Ecuador: 13:30 horas

Uruguay: 15:30 horas

Paraguay: 14:30 horas

España: 20:30 horas

 

How is Senegal coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Democratic Republic of Congo, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.

Senegal 1-0 Madagascar, 31 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship

Senegal 1-0 Mauritania, 27 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship

Senegal 3-0 Democratic Republic of Congo, 22 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship

Senegal 0-1 Uganda, 18 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship

Côte d'Ivoire 0-1 Senegal, 14 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship

Background

This will be the 23rd meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little on their side, as the balance is very uneven, with 12 wins for Algeria, 6 draws and 4 wins for Senegal.
Last 5 matches

In the last 5 meetings, the balance is on the side of Algeria with 3 wins, leaving 2 draws and 0 for Senegal.

Algeria 2-2 Senegal, 17 Dec, 2022, International Friendlies

Senegal 0-1 Algeria, 19 Jul, 2019, Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal 0-1 Algeria, 27 Jun, 2019, Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal 2-2 Algeria, 23 Jan, 2017, Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal 0-2 Algeria, 27 Jan, 2015, Africa Cup of Nations

How is Algeria doing?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-0 against Niger in the African Nations Championship, having a streak of 5 wins, 0 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.

Algeria 5-0 Niger, 31 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship

Algeria 1-0 Côte d'Ivoire, 27 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship

Mozambique 0-1 Algeria, 21 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship

Algeria 1-0 Ethiopia, 17 Jan, 2023, African Nations Championship

Algeria 1-0 Libya, 13 Jan, 2023, African Cup of Nations Championship

Watch out for this player from Senegal

The Senegalese midfielder, Mousse Ndiaye, 20 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played his first game as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score his first goal in this edition of the tournament, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his team, in this competition and seek the title, as they are one step away from achieving it.

Watch out for this Algeria player

Algeria's striker, 25-year-old Aymen Mahious has performed well, the midfielder has played 4 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 3 goals wearing the shirt of his national team, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his team, which is being the surprise and looking for the title.

Semifinals

The first match played in the semifinals was Algeria vs. Niger, where the locals ended up beating Niger 5-0. In the second match, Senegal had a tough time, but ended up going through, beating Madagascar 1-0.
Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Algeria vs Senegal, corresponding to the African Nations Championship. The match will take place at the Nelson Mandela Stadium, at 14:30.
