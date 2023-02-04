Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League on VAVEL

In a few moments we will present you with all the details: data, statistics and the latest news of the match, as well as the best coverage that you will surely love, we will also leave you the best moments and video highlights so you can enjoy them over and over again. Stay with us!
5:55 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live online Premier League game

This is the start time of the Brighton vs Liverpool match in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 11:00 hours on Star+
Brazil: 12:00 hours on Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12:00 hours on Star+
Colombia: 10:00 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 10:00 hours on Star+
US (ET): 10:00 hours on Peacock
Spain: 16:00 hours on Moviestar+
Mexico: 9:00 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 12:00 hours on Star+
Peru: 10:00 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 12:00 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 11:00 hours on Star+

If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.

5:50 AMan hour ago

Latest Crystal Palace lineup

The visitors used these elements as starters for their last game:
13. Guaita.

2. J. Ward (C).

26. C. Richards.

6. M. Guéhi.

3. T. Mitchell.

28. C. Doucouré.

15. J. Schlupp.

9. J. Ayew.

10. E. Eze.

11. W. Zaha.

22. O. Édouard.

5:45 AM2 hours ago

Latest United lineup

This is how the home team came out to face their rival in the previous day's match:

1. David de Gea.

23. L. Shaw.

6. L. Martinez.

19. R. Varane.

29. A. Wan-Bissaka.

39. S. McTominay.

14. C. Eriksen.

10. M. Rashford.

8. Bruno Fernandes (C).

21. Antony.

27. W. Weghorst.

5:40 AM2 hours ago

Crystal Palace's key player

One of the best elements of the visiting team is none other than veteran Wilfried Zaha, who has been very important for Crystal Palace's offense this season. 

The 30 year old player already has a good track record in soccer with a total of 399 games in the Premier League so far.

5:35 AM2 hours ago

United's key player

Much of United's offensive play passes through the feet of Casemiro, who often finds the space to pass or take powerful shots.

He will undoubtedly be a factor in the Red Devils' home victory today.

5:30 AM2 hours ago

Crystal Palace wants the win

A visiting team that is in mid-table, will be looking for a point in a very difficult scenario that will help them to stay close to the qualification zone for European competitions. 

In the previous match they managed to get an important draw against Newcastel with a goalless score.

5:25 AM2 hours ago

Manchester United wants to get back on track

In their last Premier League match, the Manchester team was defeated by Arsenal in a match that ended with a score of 3-2. 
This is why they will want to get a victory in front of their fans to cut this bad step from the previous day.
5:20 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Old Trafford

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match will be played at the stadium Old Trafford, in Manchester, United Kingdom with a capacity of 76,000 people.

This sports venue is the largest club soccer stadium (and the second largest soccer stadium overall after Wembley Stadium) in the United Kingdom, and the eleventh largest in Europe. 

Also called "The Theatre of Dreams" by Sir Bobby Charlton,4 Old Trafford has been United's home since 1910, although from 1941 to 1949 the club shared Maine Road with local rivals Manchester City as a result of bomb damage to the stadium in World War II. 

The stadium's record attendance was recorded in 1939, when 76,962 spectators watched the FA Cup semi-final between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Grimsby Town.

This historic venue has hosted FA Cup semifinals, England matches, matches at the 1966 World Cup, Euro 1996 and the 2003 Champions League Final.

5:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Premier League match: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Updates!

 

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

Today we will have a match in which Manchester United will be looking to remain among the top of the general table, as they are in the Champions League qualification zone in a very close fight with Newcastle. 

They will receive in front of their fans at Old Trafford the Crystal Palace team that has not been able to win for four games in the Premier League, so today they will try to get a point against a giant of the competition. 

VAVEL Logo