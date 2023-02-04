Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League on VAVEL
How and where to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live online Premier League game
Argentina: 12:00 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 11:00 hours on Star+
Brazil: 12:00 hours on Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12:00 hours on Star+
Colombia: 10:00 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 10:00 hours on Star+
US (ET): 10:00 hours on Peacock
Spain: 16:00 hours on Moviestar+
Mexico: 9:00 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 12:00 hours on Star+
Peru: 10:00 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 12:00 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 11:00 hours on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Latest Crystal Palace lineup
13. Guaita.
2. J. Ward (C).
26. C. Richards.
6. M. Guéhi.
3. T. Mitchell.
28. C. Doucouré.
15. J. Schlupp.
9. J. Ayew.
10. E. Eze.
11. W. Zaha.
22. O. Édouard.
Latest United lineup
1. David de Gea.
23. L. Shaw.
6. L. Martinez.
19. R. Varane.
29. A. Wan-Bissaka.
39. S. McTominay.
14. C. Eriksen.
10. M. Rashford.
8. Bruno Fernandes (C).
21. Antony.
27. W. Weghorst.
Crystal Palace's key player
The 30 year old player already has a good track record in soccer with a total of 399 games in the Premier League so far.
United's key player
He will undoubtedly be a factor in the Red Devils' home victory today.
Crystal Palace wants the win
In the previous match they managed to get an important draw against Newcastel with a goalless score.
Manchester United wants to get back on track
This is why they will want to get a victory in front of their fans to cut this bad step from the previous day.
The match will be played at the Old Trafford
This sports venue is the largest club soccer stadium (and the second largest soccer stadium overall after Wembley Stadium) in the United Kingdom, and the eleventh largest in Europe.
Also called "The Theatre of Dreams" by Sir Bobby Charlton,4 Old Trafford has been United's home since 1910, although from 1941 to 1949 the club shared Maine Road with local rivals Manchester City as a result of bomb damage to the stadium in World War II.
The stadium's record attendance was recorded in 1939, when 76,962 spectators watched the FA Cup semi-final between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Grimsby Town.
This historic venue has hosted FA Cup semifinals, England matches, matches at the 1966 World Cup, Euro 1996 and the 2003 Champions League Final.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Premier League match: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Updates!
My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Today we will have a match in which Manchester United will be looking to remain among the top of the general table, as they are in the Champions League qualification zone in a very close fight with Newcastle.
They will receive in front of their fans at Old Trafford the Crystal Palace team that has not been able to win for four games in the Premier League, so today they will try to get a point against a giant of the competition.