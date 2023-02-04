Espanyol vs Osasuna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned here to follow Espanyol vs Osasuna live.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Espanyol vs Osasuna live, as well as the latest information from Barcelona. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Possible line-up for Osasuna
Arrasate may field the following starting eleven. Osasuna's possible lineup may be as follows: Aitor Fernández, Diego Moreno, Aridane, David García, Manu Sánchez, Lucas Torró, Moncayola, Chimi Ávila, Moi Gómez, Ez Abde and Budimir.
Possible line-up for Espanyol
Diego Martínez may field the following starting eleven. The possible Espanyol lineup may be as follows: Pacheco, Pierre-Gabriel, Montes, Cabrera, Brian Oliván, Calero, Edu Expósito, Puado, Darder, Braithwaite and Joselu.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Espanyol vs Osasuna of 4th February 2022 in several countries:
Bolivia: 10:00 AM.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM.
Brasil: 10:00 AM.
Chile: 10:00 AM.
Colombia: 8:00 AM.
Ecuador: 8:00 AM.
USA (ET): 8:00 AM.
Spain: 2:00 PM,
Mexico: 7:00 AM.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM.
Peru: 10:00 AM.
Uruguay: 10:00 AM.
Venezuela: 9:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Espanyol vs Osasuna can be seen on DAZN's LaLiga channel and LaLiga TV. In addition, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Osasuna's arrival in Barcelona
Osasuna Ranking
Osasuna is currently in ninth position with 29 points, three points away from the Conference League and Europa League and seven points away from the Champions League. However, the relegation places are ten points away. On the road, they have two wins, four draws and three defeats in nine games.
Espanyol Ranking
Espanyol is in the fifteenth position with 20 points, just one point away from the relegation places and eleven points away from the European places. If they lose in this match against Osasuna, the Catalan side can sleep in the relegation places depending on what their rivals do. At home, they have won two matches, three draws and four defeats in nine matchdays, that is to say, nine points out of 27 playing at their stadium.
Last match of Osasuna
Osasuna is reaping one of its best seasons in LaLiga, as it is very close to the European places. The defeat at El Sadar against Atletico Madrid snatches a position in European competition places.
The first half ended 0-0 despite chances for both sides. The goal came in the last quarter of an hour of the match, thanks to Saúl's goal. Although Osasuna tried during the remaining time of the match, they did not get the equalizing goal and lost three points that leave them out of Europe.
The first half ended 0-0 despite chances for both sides. The goal came in the last quarter of an hour of the match, thanks to Saúl's goal. Although Osasuna tried during the remaining time of the match, they did not get the equalizing goal and lost three points that leave them out of Europe.
Espanyol's last match
In the last matchday Espanyol visited Almeria, where they lost 3-1 cutting their streak of two consecutive victories. The Andalusian dominance was seen throughout the match, as Rubi's players controlled both strategically and with ball control against a Catalan team that was not found throughout the match.
The first half ended with the only goal of the debutant Luis Suarez. The former Granada player made his debut with his fans. In the second half, Almeria put the ball in the net with goals from Leo Baptistao and Portillo. Diego Martinez's team did not react in time, despite Joselu's goal in the 93rd minute. Finally, Espanyol lost three points at the Power Horse Stadium.
The first half ended with the only goal of the debutant Luis Suarez. The former Granada player made his debut with his fans. In the second half, Almeria put the ball in the net with goals from Leo Baptistao and Portillo. Diego Martinez's team did not react in time, despite Joselu's goal in the 93rd minute. Finally, Espanyol lost three points at the Power Horse Stadium.