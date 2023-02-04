Huddersfield vs QPR LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Possible QPR line-up
Neil Critchley may field the following starting XI. QPR's possible lineup may be as follows: Dieng, Kakay, Dickie, Dunne, Paal, Iroegbunam, Field, Adomah, Robert, Chair and Lowe.
Possible Huddersfield line-up
Mark Fotheringham may field the following starting eleven. The possible Huddersfield lineup may be as follows: Schofield, Lees, Helik, Pearson, Hogg, High, Lowton, Ruffels, Holmes, Rudoni and Rhodes.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Huddersfield vs QPR of 4th February 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM,
Bolivia: 12:00 PM.
Brasil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 12:00 PM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
USA (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 4:00 PM,
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM.
Peru: 12:00 PM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.
Where to Watch
The match between Huddersfield vs QPR can be watched on the Huddersfield channel and on Sky Sport. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
QPR Ranking
QPR is in fourteenth position with 38 points, with the play offs six points away and the relegation places twelve points behind. As visitors they have played 15 matches, winning five, drawing four and losing six.
Huddersfield standings
Huddersfield is positioned in 22nd place in the relegation places. These positions are very close in terms of points, but the teams above the English third division are moving further and further away. The English side are level on points with the second-last placed team and are just one point off the bottom. Their nearest rivals, Cardiff City, are three points adrift of them in the relegation race. At home, they have won five games, four draws and five defeats in 14 rounds.
QPR's last match
QPR are on a poor run of results, having gone seven games without a win. In their last match they lost in their visit to the MKM Stadium by a resounding 3-0 against Hull City.
The first half ended 1-0 thanks to Connolly's goal in the first ten minutes of the match. With the first 45 minutes evenly matched, a minute of relaxation in the visiting team meant that the game was sentenced with 25 minutes to go, as in two minutes, Dickie, in his own goal, and Connolly scored the second and third goals to consolidate the victory of the home team. In the end, the match ended 3-0 in favor of Hull City.
Huddersfield's last match
In the last matchday Huddersfield visited the City of Coventry Stadium, where they lost 2-0 in the postponed match of the fifth round of the EFL Championship against Coventry City. This defeat keeps them in the relegation places.
The first half ended in a goalless draw with few chances in the first 45 minutes. In the second half, Coventry got a goal in the 53rd minute by Hamer, who took advantage of Gyokeres' assist to open the scoring. Twenty minutes later, Palmer scored the winner, again off a pass from Gyokeres, to bring all three points to Coventry and lock up all three points for Huddersfield, who have not won in three games.
