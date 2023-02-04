Swansea City vs Birmingham City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Swansea vs Birmingham match, as well as the latest information from the Liberty Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
What time is Swansea vs Birmingham?
This is the kickoff time for the Swansea vs Birmingham match on February 4, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
England: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Last meetings
The scales are tipped toward Birmingham in the last five meetings between the teams. Birmingham has won on three occasions while Swnasea has won none. The other two results have been draws.
Key player - Birmingham
Despite the current momentum, Birmingham has managed to pick up a couple of points with several wins. In the midst of their squad, they have a natural goal scorer. That is Scott Hogan, the 30-year-old Irish striker who has nine goals and one assist in 23 games.
Key player - Swansea
Swansea continues to fight to climb further up the table, and for this, goals are needed. The scorer of the moment is Joel Piroe, the 23-year-old Dutch striker who has nine goals so far this season.
Birmingham City
Birmingham is not in a good moment. Despite moving away from the relegation zone, they are still in danger, as they are in 19th position in the table with 32 points, one point behind Stoke City and Bristol City. Their last five results have been catastrophic, as they are on a five-game losing streak.
Swansea City
Swansea City has a somewhat encouraging outlook, although it is not exactly the best. They are in the middle of the table, exactly in the 12th position, with 39 points, one point behind Preston North End and two behind Sunderland. Their last five results have been two defeats, two wins and a draw.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is the Swansea.com Stadium or Liberty Stadium, located in the city of Swansea in Wales. It was inaugurated in 2005 and was baptized as Liberty Stadium and although it changed its name to Swansea.com in 2021, the stadium is still known as Liberty. That was the final name of the stadium, as while it was under construction, it received two other names: White Rock Stadium and New Stadium Swansea. It was built because the stadiums of Vetch Field, St Helen's and The Gnoll, became obsolete with the passage of time, so they needed a new place where they could play Swansea City of the EFL Championship and Ospreys of the United Rugby Championship. Finally, the city council decided to build this stadium near the Tawe River where the Morfa Stadium was formerly located. It has a capacity of 21,088 spectators.
