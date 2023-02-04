Atletico Madrid vs Getafe LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Atletico Madrid vs Getafe live on TV
Where and how to watch Atlético Madrid vs Getafe live online
Atletico Madrid vs Getafe can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN App.
What time is the match Atletico Madrid vs Getafe, matchday 20 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 13:30 hours
Bolivia: 13:30
Brazil: 13:30 hours
Chile: 13:30 hours
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.
Spain: 4:30 p.m.
United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.
Peru: 1:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.
Japan: 12:30 p.m.
India: 11:30 a.m.
Nigeria: 11:30 a.m.
South Africa: 11:30 a.m.
Australia: 11:30 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 11:30 a.m.
Atlético Madrid Statements
"I am grateful to all the guys who have come out. It was our turn to come out champions with many of those guys being important. Felipe, Joao with his first season back, Lodi in the match against Osasuna when LaLiga was slipping away.... Matheus played less, but he transmitted will and effort. They played a lot in the previous season. All four have been important in their time and I wish them the best."
"The team has a regularity and intensity in their situations. We must continue to compete because the difficulties have been there and the goal is to be among the best."
"The real distance today, yes, is what marks now. But we have to wait for the end of the season."
"It is the most difficult part of this game, to find regularity. We are facing a team with a coach who has very clear things and we must try to take the game to where we want and continue to grow."
"What speaks is the field, there is no need to tell pretty stories here. The team has a regularity and intensity in their situations. We have to keep competing because the difficulties have been there and the goal is to be among the best, for that we have to go game by game with the same desire and being together".
"I ask the players to keep playing with enthusiasm and to be competitive. Show the hierarchy that the club has and from there not to think so many things. In this game, to have better joy to those who are on the field. If those situations come together, the team improves."
"In home games we have made many mistakes and away we have made numbers of a team that can win the championship. I never ask for anything. We need all our people, it's the whole stadium. Antoine said it perfectly. When you think of Atlético, you think of the wonderful stadium, the people and then the team. With a fan base that there is not in Spain."
"We are sad because we would have liked to be in the Cup and Champions League there is no doubt, but I am at peace, it is the best thing a person can have. Because since I arrived at the club and I give everything. I will give it until the last day I am here. I have one year left on my contract and half a season and I'll give everything until the last day I'm here with great enthusiasm.
