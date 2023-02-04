Atletico Madrid vs Getafe LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in LaLiga
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
8:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow Atletico Madrid vs Getafe live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atletico Madrid vs Getafe live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
7:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Atlético Madrid vs Getafe live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

7:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the match Atletico Madrid vs Getafe, matchday 20 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Atletico Madrid vs Getafe match on February 4, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 13:30 hours

Bolivia: 13:30

Brazil: 13:30 hours

Chile: 13:30 hours

Colombia: 11:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.

Spain: 4:30 p.m.

United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.

Peru: 1:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.

Japan: 12:30 p.m.

India: 11:30 a.m. 

Nigeria: 11:30 a.m.

South Africa: 11:30 a.m.

Australia: 11:30 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 11:30 a.m.

7:45 AM2 hours ago

Atlético Madrid Statements

Diego Simeone spoke prior to this match: "I think you can never talk at the beginning of a second round. The results are assessed at the end of the season and you have to wait to respond."

"I am grateful to all the guys who have come out. It was our turn to come out champions with many of those guys being important. Felipe, Joao with his first season back, Lodi in the match against Osasuna when LaLiga was slipping away.... Matheus played less, but he transmitted will and effort. They played a lot in the previous season. All four have been important in their time and I wish them the best."

"The team has a regularity and intensity in their situations. We must continue to compete because the difficulties have been there and the goal is to be among the best."

"The real distance today, yes, is what marks now. But we have to wait for the end of the season."

"It is the most difficult part of this game, to find regularity. We are facing a team with a coach who has very clear things and we must try to take the game to where we want and continue to grow."

"What speaks is the field, there is no need to tell pretty stories here. The team has a regularity and intensity in their situations. We have to keep competing because the difficulties have been there and the goal is to be among the best, for that we have to go game by game with the same desire and being together".

"I ask the players to keep playing with enthusiasm and to be competitive. Show the hierarchy that the club has and from there not to think so many things. In this game, to have better joy to those who are on the field. If those situations come together, the team improves."

"In home games we have made many mistakes and away we have made numbers of a team that can win the championship. I never ask for anything. We need all our people, it's the whole stadium. Antoine said it perfectly. When you think of Atlético, you think of the wonderful stadium, the people and then the team. With a fan base that there is not in Spain."

"We are sad because we would have liked to be in the Cup and Champions League there is no doubt, but I am at peace, it is the best thing a person can have. Because since I arrived at the club and I give everything. I will give it until the last day I am here. I have one year left on my contract and half a season and I'll give everything until the last day I'm here with great enthusiasm.

7:40 AM2 hours ago

How is Getafe coming along?

Getafe could not beat Betis at home and ended up losing by the minimum, so they are not in good spirits, however, they will try to get three points in this complicated field.

 

7:35 AM2 hours ago

How does Atlético Madrid arrive?

Atlético Madrid arrives to this match after beating Osasuna by the minimum, so they will look to continue scoring goals in a positive way to climb positions and get closer to the first place.

 

7:30 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The Atlético Madrid vs Getafe match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, located in Madrid, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people. 
7:25 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Atlético Madrid vs Getafe live stream, corresponding to Matchday 20 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, at 12:30 hrs.
VAVEL Logo