Betis vs Celta LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Betis vs Celta live stream.
Where and how to watch Betis vs Celta live online
Betis vs Celta can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPNApp.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Betis vs Celta, matchday 20 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00
Betis Statements
"Ayoze has been playing the last few games with Leicester in the competition in England, it's the same season as ours, so he had the same games. The last week has been more complicated with the change movements and he has not been able to train normally, but these last two days he is training without a problem."
"A complicated match, like all of them in LaLiga. All teams have good players and so do Celta, especially in the offensive part. Unbalanced players like Aspas, Carles Pérez, Larsen, Veiga, who scored against us there, and they can unbalance the match. It's a different team to the one we faced when Coudet was there, which played very well, although at certain moments they might not have had the results. And now they are still in a dynamic and although they are not having a good season, they are a complicated opponent to face anyway".
How are Celta coming along?
How does Betis arrive?