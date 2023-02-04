Betis vs Celta LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in LaLiga
11:00 AM11 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Betis vs Celta live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Betis vs Celta live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Benito Villamarin. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
10:55 AM16 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Betis vs Celta live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Betis vs Celta can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPNApp. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

10:50 AM21 minutes ago

What time is the match Betis vs Celta, matchday 20 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Betis vs Celta match on February 4, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

Japan: 3:00 p.m.

India: 14:00 

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 2:00 p.m.

Australia: 16:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 15:00

10:45 AM26 minutes ago

Betis Statements

Manuel Pellegrini spoke ahead of the match: "That's right, Fekir's injury was more a result of fatigue, but he has no muscular injury. Everyone has been called up for tomorrow, with the exception of William Carvalho, who is suspended. We don't have any injuries.

"Ayoze has been playing the last few games with Leicester in the competition in England, it's the same season as ours, so he had the same games. The last week has been more complicated with the change movements and he has not been able to train normally, but these last two days he is training without a problem."

"A complicated match, like all of them in LaLiga. All teams have good players and so do Celta, especially in the offensive part. Unbalanced players like Aspas, Carles Pérez, Larsen, Veiga, who scored against us there, and they can unbalance the match. It's a different team to the one we faced when Coudet was there, which played very well, although at certain moments they might not have had the results. And now they are still in a dynamic and although they are not having a good season, they are a complicated opponent to face anyway".

10:40 AM31 minutes ago

How are Celta coming along?

Celta is in good shape, in their last match they beat Athletic at home in a very close game. In this match they will be looking to win and climb positions in the general table.
10:35 AM36 minutes ago

How does Betis arrive?

Betis beat Getafe by the minimum in the last matchday, despite dominating the game, the green and white team found it hard to generate danger and open the scoreboard, the goal came via penalty.

 

10:30 AM41 minutes ago

The match will be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.

The Betis vs Celta match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people. 
10:25 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Betis vs Celta live stream, corresponding to Matchday 20 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Benito Villamarín at 15:00 hrs.
