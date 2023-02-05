Goals and highlights: Santos 2-2 America in Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
99' FT
The match ends! Santos 2-2 America.
98'
Preciado was looking for a ball in the area that ended in a collision between Jiménez, Cáceres and Harold.
97'
ACEVEDO! The goalkeeper is already a factor and prevents América's winning goal after a powerful shot by Roger Martínez straight into the goal.
90'
The referee adds nine minutes to the match.
89' RED CARD
The referee sends off Lucas González for a strong tackle.
88' VAR
The referee is going to check the VAR for a possible red card on Lucas Gonzalez.
84'
The referee cautions Santos DT Eduardo Fentanes and Roger Martínez for his goal celebration.
83' GOAL!
GOAL AMERICA! Scored by Roger Martínez.
81' Substitution
Santos: Juan Brunetta comes out and Matheus Dória comes in.
80'
Final stretch of the match. Fentanes begins to close lines to defend the advantage goal.
76' Substitution
América: Injured Richard Sánchez and Diego Valdés are out. Enter Pedro Aquino and Esteban Lozano.
73'
The medical assistants enter to attend to Richard Sanchez.
70'Substitution
Santos: Enter Lucas González and Emerson Rodríguez. Javier Correa and Jair González are out.
66'
HENRY! A cross into the area where Henry Martin heads in alone, but Acevedo keeps the ball without a problem.
64' Substitution
América: Luis Fuentes and Roger Martínez are in. Jonathan Rodríguez and Salvador Reyes are out.
60'
We reached the hour mark. America is constantly looking for the equalizer.
56'
HENRY! A dangerous cross from Lara finds Henry Martin, but his shot bounces off the defender's back.
53'
ACEVEDO! Once again, the goalkeeper saved a ball that was going straight to goal after a free kick taken by Richard Sánchez.
48'
ACEVEDO! Great save by the Santos goalkeeper after a shot by Diego Valdés.
46'
The second half starts!
45'+12 HT
First half ends. Santos 2-1 América.
45'+10
Yellow card for Henry Martin.
45'+8 GOAL!
GOAL AMÉRICA! Scored by Henry Martin.
45'+6 PENALTY
The referee awards a penalty kick to América
45’
The referee adds eight minutes to the first half.
42’
Final stretch of the match. América tries to react but is not convincing.
40’ GOAL
GOAL SANTOS! Scored by Correa.
38’
JIMÉNEZ! Great save by the American goalkeeper after a bomb to the visitor's goal.
36’
POST. Harold Preciado's shot hits the post.
31’
CLOSE TO AN EQUALIZER! A direct shot at goal that Hugo Rodriguez saves on the line and prevents América's goal.
27’
A powerful shot from Appreciado was saved by Oscar Jiménez.
26’
America came close to equalizing when Henry Martin's header went wide.
23’ GOAL
GOAL SANTOS! Scored by Harold Preciado.
19’
América: Zendejas leaves injured and Brian Rodriguez enters.
15’
Medical assistants come in to attend to Alejandro Zendejas.
10’
First minutes of the match. Santos slightly better than the visitors.
9’
Yellow card for brunetta
7’'
A dangerous cross from Santos on the right, but no one is able to get a shot on the cross.
0’
The match has started
Match delayed
For reasons unrelated to the match, the game has been delayed.
Lineup America
Oscar Jiménez, Sebastián Cáceres, Salvador Reyes, Néstor Araujo, Emilio Lara, Álvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sánchez, Jonathan Rodríguez, Diego Valdés, Alejando Zendejas, Henry Martín.
Lineup Santos
Carlos Acevedo, Jair Gonzalez, Félix Torres, Hugo Rodríguez, Omar Ocampos, Raúl López, Alan Cervantes, Aldo López, Juan Brunetta, Javier Correa, Harold Preciado.
Data
Several players have worn the jerseys of Santos and América. Currently, there are players in both squads who have played in Coapa and Torreón. Among them are: Nestor Araujo, Diego Valdés, Leo Suárez, Jonathan Rodríguez and Cecilio Domínguez.
Absences America
On the other hand, Fernando Viñas will be able to count on a full squad for this match in Torreón. The only doubt is Federico Viñas, who will probably not be available due to physical problems.
Absences Santos
For this match, the local club will not be able to count on two offensive players and has another one in doubt. They are Eduardo 'Mudo' Aguirre and Sant Muñoz, who will not be available for this match due to a back injury and a groin injury, respectively. Diego Medina, who suffered a muscle injury in recent days, is also in doubt.
The arrival
They have arrived! The protagonists have arrived. Both Santos and América players are already at the Estadio Corona TSM to play this match, which is just minutes away from kicking off.
Background
In the long history of head-to-head meetings between América and Santos, the team from the capital city has the upper hand with 31 victories to only 14 for the Torreón team. Only 17 draws have been recorded, the most recent being the last match between the two sides, which ended 3-3 at the Azteca Stadium.
The stadium
The venue for this match between Santos and América is Corona Stadium, also known as Territorio Santos Modelo. This is a soccer stadium that is home to Santos de la Laguna and is located in Torreón, Coahuila. It has a capacity for 30 thousand spectators.
We begin!
Everything is ready! We are just under an hour away from the start of the match that will close this Saturday's matchday between Santos Laguna and América at the Estadio Corona TSM. Both teams want to keep on winning at the start of the tournament, but will either of these teams be able to get the victory? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Last lineup America
Óscar Jiménez; Emilio Lara, Sebastián Cáceres, Néstor Araujo, Salvador Reyes; Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas, Jonathan Rodríguez; Diego Valdés and Henry Martín.
Last lineup Santos Laguna
1 Carlos Acevedo, 20 Hugo Rodríguez, 5 Félix Torres, 2 Omar Campos, 23 Raúl López, 9 Marcelo Correa, 16 Aldo López, 6 Alan Cervantes, 7 Harold Preciado, 24 Diego Medina, 29 Juan Brunetta.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for Santos vs América will be Diego Montaño; Michel Ricardo Espinosa, first line; Edgar Magdaleno, second line; Jorge Abraham Camacho, fourth assistant.
How does America arrive?
On the other hand, the Azulcrema team led by Fernando Ortíz, like Santos, has been a protagonist in the top places in recent tournaments, but their aspirations have been cut short and they want to make amends with their fans. América has had a bittersweet start because, despite being undefeated, the eagles have not left a good taste in the mouths of their fans after three draws in the first three rounds. In their most recent match, the team from Coapa inflicted a historic 6-0 thrashing on Mazatlán, which would cost the job of the now ex former coach of the cannonballers, Gabriel Caballero. Currently, América is in eighth place with one win (Mazatlan) and a third of draws (Queretaro, Puebla and Toluca) for a total of 6 points.
How does Santos Laguna arrive?
The team from the Comarca Lagunera, coached by Eduardo Fentanes, has regained a bit of prominence in the last two tournaments, but has not been able to win the longed-for championship. Now, once again, the Laguneros have another opportunity and they want to make their home ground count in this tournament and turn the page on the previous match against Atlas. Despite taking the lead on two occasions, the team from Torreón took only one point from the Jalisco Stadium. Santos is currently in fifth place in the general table with 7 points, after two wins (Mazatlán and Pumas), a draw (Atlas) and a loss (Tigres).
Matchday 5 in Liga MX 2023
We continue with Liga MX! And today we resume Matchday 5 of this 2023 Closing Tournament. On this Saturday night, as usual, we will have a match and it promises to be attractive as Santos Laguna will be playing their third home game and will face an América that has just taken some fresh oxygen after a streak of draws and achieved their first victory of the tournament at home. Despite the fact that both teams reached the playoffs last year, Santos and América fell by the wayside and want to settle their debt with their fans in this new opportunity to lift the highest trophy in Mexican football.
The match will be played at the Stadium Corona TSM
The Santos - America match will be played at Corona TSM Stadium, in Torreon, Mexico. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:05 pm (ET).
