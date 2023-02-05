Cruz Azul vs Tigres Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Photo: VAVEL

2:00 PM44 minutes ago

1:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Cruz Azul vs Tigres match for Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Cruz Azul vs Tigres of 4th February in several countries:

Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres?

Country

Start date

Start Date

TV Channels and Streams

United States

February  4, 2023

20:10 ET

Telemundo, TUDN, VIX +, Fubo TV, Fox Deportes

Argentina

February  4, 2023

22:10

  

Bolivia

February  4, 2023

21:10

  

Brasil

February  4, 2023

22:10

  

Chile

February  4, 2023

22:10

  

Colombia

February  4, 2023

20:10

  

Ecuador

February  4, 2023

20:10

  

Spain

February  4, 2023

0:10 

Fubo TV

Mexico

February  4, 2023

19:10

TUDN, VIX+

Peru

February  4, 2023

20:10

  
1:50 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Tigres player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the scorer of the feline squad and well-known throughout Liga MX; André-Pierre Gignac. The French center forward has not only been the benchmark for Tigres for years, he has been in the best possible shape since his arrival in Mexico and it seems as if the years have never passed him by. Likewise, Gignac is a real latent danger every time he touches the small area, as he has not lost his eye for goal and is a goal security when he receives the ball.

1:45 PMan hour ago

Tigres' final lineup:

N. Guzmán; J. Garza, I. Lichnovsky, Samir, J. Angulo, J. Vigón; Rafael Carioca, G. Pizarro, F. Gorriarán; L. Quiñones, A. Gignac. 
1:40 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Cruz Azul player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Mexican goalkeeper and Cruz Azul idol; José de Jesús Corona. The experienced goalkeeper has undoubtedly been a key player since his arrival to Liga MX, as he not only consolidated his place in the team's starting lineup, but also due to his great performances, he was considered for the Mexican national team, which is why Corona has seen a great growth in Cruz Azul. Likewise, Jesús Corona has been a key factor in the decisive matches of the team, where his great reflexes and elasticity have made dream saves, preventing the fall of his goal and the fall of the Cementeros, so if Tigres wants to get the three points, they will have to overcome the great wall imposed by the sky-blue icon.

1:35 PMan hour ago

Last Cruz Azul lineup:

J. Corona; J. Martínez, R. Funes, J. Escobar; I. Rivero, C. Rodríguez, E. Lira, J. Domínguez; C. Rotondi, C. Tabó, C. Antuna.
1:30 PMan hour ago

Background:

Cruz Azul and Tigres have faced each other on a total of 56 occasions (22 wins for Cruz Azul, 15 draws, 18 wins for Tigres) where the scales are tipped in favor of the Cementero team. In terms of goals, Cruz Azul has the advantage with 67 goals scored, while Tigres has only scored 60 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 1 of the Apertura 2023, when Cruz Azul defeated Tigres 2-3 in a match full of thrills and spills.
1:25 PMan hour ago

About the Stadium

The Azteca Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in Mexico. It was built in 1966 for Mexico to host the 1970 World Cup. It has a capacity to receive more than 80,000 spectators and was inaugurated with the game between Club America and Torino, which the Eagles won by the minimum difference, being Arlindo Dos Santos the first goal scorer in the history of the Stadium.

Currently, the Azteca Stadium is the home of Club América, Cruz Azul, Club América Femenil and the Mexican National Team, being one of the sports venues that hosts the most events throughout the year, also, it has the fame of having received throughout its history more clubs such as Necaxa or Atlante at the time.

1:20 PMan hour ago

The objective is to be in the playoffs

On the other hand, the Tigres squad was reinforced as never before in this winter transfer market with the aim of returning to being the team that not only positioned itself in the playoff positions, but was also an undisputed contender for the Liga MX title from matchday 1. At the moment, the felines have had a great start to the tournament under Diego Cocca, who is seeking to make history in the Monterrey team, just as he had done at Atlas; Tigres was also the team that spent the most on reinforcements worldwide, which is why this new project in the northern team has its fans very excited. Last matchday they faced San Luis in a 0-0 draw with a lot of controversy where the VAR prevented the feline victory, however, this did not prevent Tigres from remaining in the top positions with 2 wins and 2 ties at the moment.
1:15 PMan hour ago

They need to have a good tournament

For its part, the cement machine wants to return to being one of the teams contending for the title, since the last performances of Cruz Azul have not been to the liking of its fans and it seems that they have not yet been able to establish a trustworthy project that is to the liking of its fans, so now, under the command of Potro Gutiérrez, Cruz Azul will seek to return to being the competitive team that won the ninth place a few years ago. Last week, Cruz Azul did not play against Gallos Blancos because the Querétaro team played a friendly against Colorado Rapids, so there was no opportunity for the team from the capital to score points. Cruz Azul is currently in 17th place in the general table with 1 draw and 2 losses, giving them 1 unit in total, which is why it is so important to get three points in this match.
1:10 PM2 hours ago

Liga MX returns

After such a long wait, Liga MX is finally back with all the actions, goals, controversies, saves and celebrations that characterize it for the start of a new adventure titled; Torneo Clausura 2023. The teams have been preparing for about a month to be at the top of their game for this tournament after having a fleeting participation in the Apertura 2022 due to the World Cup calendar, so the strategists also had the time to define their squads and find the right game system to make their teams as efficient as possible and take them far in this tournament. Likewise, the team that wins this tournament will have the opportunity to qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League the following season and will also have a ticket to play the next Champion of Champions against Club de Fútbol Pachuca. For this match, the Cruz Azul's blue-and-blue machine will host the felines from Nuevo León; Tigres de la UANL to dispute what will be the fifth round of the Liga MX in a duel that promises a lot of spectacle as the last head-to-head matches have resulted in many emotions that go hand in hand with goals, also, the fact that Cruz Azul is still without a win in the tournament makes the game even more interesting as, given the lack of three points, Raúl Gutiérrez will be more offensive than ever with the advantage of being at home and accompanied by his people, However, the feline team will not give up so easily, as they are currently at the top of the general standings and Tigres already know how to play in a stadium of such magnitude as the Azteca Stadium. They are also currently one of the teams generating the most speculation as they are full of stars and are one of the most highly paid teams in the League, so it will be very important to get the three points away from home.
1:05 PM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Cruz Azul vs Tigres match will be played at Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:10 pm ET.
1:00 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX: Cruz Azul vs Tigres Match!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
