Chivas vs Queretaro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Liga MX Match

Other games this Sunday
This Sunday, in addition to the Chivas vs Querétaro match, Pumas vs Atlas and Monterrey vs Toluca will be played, matches that will bring the Clausura 2023 match day 5 to an end, matches with important teams and that will undoubtedly fill us with many emotions and goals.
Stay tuned to follow Chivas vs Querétaro live on match day 5 of the Liga Mx in the Clausura 2023.
In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for the Chivas vs Queretaro live match day 5 of the Liga Mx Clausura 2023, as well as the latest information from the Akron Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Chivas vs Querétaro online and live on match day 5 of the Liga Mx in the Clausura 2023?
The Chivas vs Querétaro match will be broadcast on Azteca 7.
If you want to watch the Chivas vs Queretaro match via streaming, you can watch it on the Azteca Deportes app.
If you want to watch the game online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Chivas vs Querétaro match day 5 of the Liga Mx in the Clausura 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Chivas vs Querétaro match on February 5 in several countries:
Argentina: 18:00 hours
Bolivia: 19:00 hours
Brazil: 19:00 hours
Chile: 18:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Ecuador: 17:00 hours
USA (ET): 6:00 P.M. USA (ET): 18:00 hours
Spain: 23:00 hours
Mexico: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 7:00 p.m.
Peru: 7:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 6:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 18:00 hours
Last game between them
The last time these two teams met was on July 27 of last year in another round of Liga Mx, on that occasion the two teams tied with two goals in a match that was full of emotions and goals, this Sunday promises to be a very similar match with two teams that will fight for the 3 points and to climb up the general table.
Referee
The central referee will be Edgar Allan Morales Olvera, a referee with experience in the Liga Mx, who will be in charge of the match that closes Day 5 of the Clausura 2023.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match, which promises to be one of the best in match day 5 of the Clausura 2022.
Background
The record is very even as these teams have won 2 games in the last 13 occasions for Chivas, 9 times they have tied and 2 victories for Queretaro, despite this, Chivas will be the favorites to take the 3 points due to the locality and the good moment Guadalajara is having despite not having a fixed 9.
How does Querétaro arrive?
Querétaro is in 16th place with 2 points and a record of 2 ties, 1 loss and has not been able to score 3 points this season, a team that has suffered a lot in recent years, last week they did not play their game against Cruz Azul, so they come with a more recovered and fresh team to try to surprise at the Akron Stadium when they face Chivas as visitors, this is how the two teams arrive at the 5th round of the Liga Mx.
How will Chivas arrive?
Chivas comes into this game in 7th place with 7 points and a record of 2 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. They are coming off a 2-1 win over Juarez in a game where they were dominant and will be looking to string together victories this Sunday when they take on Queretaro in what promises to be a very exciting game.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chivas vs Querétaro match day 5 of the Liga Mx, Clausura 2023. The match will take place at Estadio Akron, at 17:00 (CDMX).