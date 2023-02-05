Tottenham vs Manchester City LIVE Score Updates in Premier League (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

11:13 AM2 minutes ago

Tottenham substitutes

 19 Ryan Sessegnon

 4 Oliver Skipp

 6 Davinson Sánchez

 23 Pedro Porro

 16 Arnaut Danjuma

 38 Yves Bissouma

 9 Richarlison

 34 Clément Lenglet

 20 Fraser Forster

11:10 AM4 minutes ago

XI Manchester City

31 Ederson, 25 Manuel Akanji, 6 Nathan Aké, 2 Kyle Walker, 16 Rodri, 82 Rico Lewis, 10 Jack Grealish, 26 Riyad Mahrez, 9 Erling Haaland, 19 Julián Álvarez, 20 Bernardo Silva.
11:06 AM9 minutes ago

XI Tottenham

1 Hugo Lloris, 15 Eric Dier, 33 Ben Davies, 17 Cristian Romero, 30 Rodrigo Bentancur, 5 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 14 Ivan Perisic, 12 Emerson Royal, 10 Harry Kane, 7 Son Heung-Min, 21 Dejan Kulusevski.
11:01 AM14 minutes ago

The climate

These are the weather conditions for today's Premier League match.
10:56 AM19 minutes ago

Arrival

This was Tottenham's arrival at home in search of victory.
10:51 AM24 minutes ago

Win at home

Meanwhile, Tottenham is fifth in the standings with 36 points and if they win, they would stay in the same place, but would move to within 1 point of Newcastle and 3 points of Manchester United in the search for direct places in the Champions League.
10:46 AM29 minutes ago

Five points

Following Arsenal's surprise defeat at Everton on Saturday, a win for Manchester City would cut the gap to two points and keep the Premier League race alive.
10:41 AM34 minutes ago

Start

A great dish awaits us this Sunday to end the Premier League matchday with the clash between Tottenham and Manchester City. We begin with the coverage of the Premier League through VAVEL.
10:36 AM39 minutes ago

Tune in here Tottenham vs Manchester City Live Score in Premier League 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tottenham vs Manchester City match for the Premier League 2023 on VAVEL US.
10:31 AM44 minutes ago

What time is Tottenham vs Manchester City match for Premier League 2023?

This is the start time of the game Tottenham vs Manchester City of February 5th in several countries:

Argentina: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 11:30 AM on Telemundo

Spain: 5:30 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 10:30 AM on Paramount Plus and Claro Video

Paraguay: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

10:26 AMan hour ago

Last games Tottenham vs Manchester City

The history between these two clubs has been very even in the most recent five meetings where there is a balance of three wins for Pepe Guardiola's team and two for Antonio Conte's, remembering that the last time they played in this scenario was in 2021 where the locals won by the minimum difference.

Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur, season 2023 Premier League

Manchester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur, season 2022 Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City, season 2021 Premier League

Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham, 2021 season EFL Cup

Manchester City 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur, 2021 Premier League season

10:21 AMan hour ago

Key Player Manchester City

The player with the greatest imbalance in the final stretch is the Belgian Kevin De Bruyne, who at any time can make the difference and especially in this type of games that are usually closed and a spark from his boots could tip the balance in favor of the Citizens.
10:16 AMan hour ago

Key player Tottenham

The South Korean Son Heung-Min is still one of the most important players of the team both on and off the field, because of the importance he has in the dressing room, but also what he does on the field, where last Saturday he scored a brace in the victory over Preston in the FA Cup to stay alive in this championship.
Foto: Korea
10:11 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Manchester City

18 Stefan Ortega, 25 Manuel Akanji, 6 Nathan Aké, 5 John Stones, 16 Rodri, 82 Rico Lewis, 10 Jack Grealish, 26 Riyad Mahrez, 9 Erling Haaland, 8 Ilkay Gündogan, 17 Kevin De Bruyne.
10:06 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Tottenham

20 Fraser Forster, 6 Davinson Sanchez, 34 Clement Lenglet, 25 Japhet Tanganga, 38 Yves Bissouma, 30 Rodrigo Bentancur, 19 Ryan Sessegnon, 2 Matt Doherty, 14 Ivan Perisic, 7 Son Heung-Min, 21 Dejan Kulusevski.
10:01 AMan hour ago

Manchester City: Keep on the gas

Although they are five points behind the leaders with a game in hand at the start of this round and even though Pep Guardiola has said they would resign themselves to Arsenal's good season, the championship still has a long way to go and they are only five points behind at the start of this round, so they must not slacken their pace, considering that in a couple of days the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 will resume and the team could be divided due to the tightness of the schedule.
9:56 AMan hour ago

Tottenham: tightening the grip on the top

Tottenham is in the fight for the top places in the Premier League and after a few weeks with a lot of activity, they had some days off this week to prepare for the match against the runner-up of the championship and give a blow of authority at home, remembering that at the beginning of this match they were with 36 points, six points behind the second place.
9:51 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Tottenham vs Manchester City match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in Tottenham, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:30 am ET.
9:46 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League 2023: Tottenham vs Manchester City!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
