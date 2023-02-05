Cambuur vs Ajax LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Eredivisie Match
Photo: Ajax

2:00 AM6 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Cambuur vs Ajax match live?

If you want to watch the game Cambuur vs Ajax live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: Star+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:55 AM11 minutes ago

What time is Cambuur vs Ajax match for Eridivisie?

This is the start time of the game Cambuur vs Ajax of 5th February 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+

Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+

Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+

Chile 3:45 pm: Star+

Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+

Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+

USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+

Spain 8:45 pm: Star+

Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+

Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+

Peru 2:45 pm: Star+

Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+

Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+

1:50 AM16 minutes ago

Tadic

1:45 AM21 minutes ago

Ajax likely lineup

Onana; Rensch, Schuurs, Martínez, Blind; Álvarez, Gravenberch, Berghuis; Antony, Tadic, Haller
1:40 AM26 minutes ago

Cambuur likely lineup

Stevens; Bangura, Schouten, Mac-Intosch, Ter Heide; Paulissen, Jacobs, Maulun; Kallon, Boere, Sambissa
1:35 AM31 minutes ago

Ajax

Relief. That's the word that summarizes the feeling of AFC Ajax after the last round. After all, the team won again after seven fasting games in the Dutch Championship, one of the longest sequences in the team's history without winning in the national league.

Playing away from home against Excelsior Rotterdam, Ajax thrashed 4-1 and rehabilitated itself in the Eredivisie. Thus, the most traditional club in German football reached 37 points in 19 games (ten wins, seven draws and two defeats).

Even so, the Amsterdam team remains in fourth place, five points behind leader Feyenoord, three points behind vice-leader AZ Alkmaar and one point behind PSV, their main rival and current third place.

In the game against Excelsior, Ajax won, with a penalty goal by Dusan Tadic, took the tie shortly after, but made it 2 to 1 in the first half, with Davy Klaassen. Then, in the second half, Mohammed Kudus and Devyne Rensch scored two more and secured the rout.

The victory in the last round came after the dismissal of coach Alfred Schreuder, who really did not work out as Erik ten Hag's successor and lasted only a few months at the club. The commander was highly criticized by the fans and the board could not stand the pressure, choosing to fire him.

Now, Ajax follows with John Heitinga as interim coach until possibly finding a new commander. And, judging by the performance growth in the first game without Schreuder, who will doubt that Heitinga will be able to keep his position at the end of the season?

The Amsterdam team has the best attack in the Eredivisie, with 51 goals scored so far, and is trying to recover to fight for the title again.

For this, Ajax has names such as goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli, defenders Édson Álvarez, Jurrien Timber and Devyne Rensch, midfielders Kenneth Taylor, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Mohammed Kudus and Steven Bergwijn, one of the team's top scorers, with eight goals, and strikers Dusan Tadic and Brian Brobbey, another of the team's top scorers in the Eredivisie, with eight goals.

1:30 AM36 minutes ago

Cambuur

SC Cambuur is the current runner-up of the Dutch Championship. So far in the 2022/23 Eredivisie, the team has won just 12 points in 19 matches. The campaign is three wins, three draws and 13 defeats, with only 11 goals scored and 30 goals conceded.

The 'auricelestes' have the worst attack of the entire competition and have gone blank in 13 of the 20 games they have played so far. In fact, the attack has been Cambuur's biggest problem so far.

Therefore, the club from the city of Leeuwarden begins to worry its fans a lot about relegation to the Eerste Divisie. At the moment, Cambuur is four points behind Volendam, the first team outside the Z-3. And three behind FC Emmen, who are in 16th and, at this point, would still have the chance to play in the relegation playoff to try to escape relegation.

In the last five rounds of the Eredivisie, Cambuur had a win, a draw and three defeats. In the last round, the 19th, the team received Fortuna Sittard and lost by 2 to 1. Cambuur still took the lead, with a goal by Hoedemakers, in the 31st minute, but took the turn in the final 15 minutes of the game and suffered another defeat .

Now coach Sjors Ultee is trying to get his team back on track. For this, he has players like goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter, defenders Leon Bergsma and David Sambissa, midfielders Daniel van Kaam, Mees Hoedemakers, top scorer of the team in the Eredivisie, with three goals, and Mitchell Paulissen, and strikers Silvester van der Water, Milan Smit and Remco Balk.

1:25 AM41 minutes ago

Eredivisie

The Eredivisie, the first division of Dutch football, is contested by 18 teams, which face each other on a round-robin basis. That way, there are 34 rounds in all in the first phase. At the end of the rounds of the qualifying phase, the first place is crowned champion and has a direct place in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. The runners-up then qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage, while the third-placed team advances to the preliminary round of the UEFA Europa League.

Subsequently, teams placed between fourth and seventh play in the Eredivisie playoffs to see who qualifies for the preliminary round in the UEFA Conference League. At the bottom of the leaderboard, the bottom two are relegated directly to the Eerste Divisie, the second division of Dutch football. Finally, the team that stays in 16th place competes in the relegation playoffs against the teams that fight to rise from the Eerste Divisie.

1:20 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Eredivisie match: Cambuur vs Ajax Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
