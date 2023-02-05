Cambuur vs Ajax LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Cambuur vs Ajax match live?
What time is Cambuur vs Ajax match for Eridivisie?
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+
Chile 3:45 pm: Star+
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+
USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+
Spain 8:45 pm: Star+
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+
Peru 2:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+
Tadic
Ajax likely lineup
Cambuur likely lineup
Ajax
Playing away from home against Excelsior Rotterdam, Ajax thrashed 4-1 and rehabilitated itself in the Eredivisie. Thus, the most traditional club in German football reached 37 points in 19 games (ten wins, seven draws and two defeats).
Even so, the Amsterdam team remains in fourth place, five points behind leader Feyenoord, three points behind vice-leader AZ Alkmaar and one point behind PSV, their main rival and current third place.
In the game against Excelsior, Ajax won, with a penalty goal by Dusan Tadic, took the tie shortly after, but made it 2 to 1 in the first half, with Davy Klaassen. Then, in the second half, Mohammed Kudus and Devyne Rensch scored two more and secured the rout.
The victory in the last round came after the dismissal of coach Alfred Schreuder, who really did not work out as Erik ten Hag's successor and lasted only a few months at the club. The commander was highly criticized by the fans and the board could not stand the pressure, choosing to fire him.
Now, Ajax follows with John Heitinga as interim coach until possibly finding a new commander. And, judging by the performance growth in the first game without Schreuder, who will doubt that Heitinga will be able to keep his position at the end of the season?
The Amsterdam team has the best attack in the Eredivisie, with 51 goals scored so far, and is trying to recover to fight for the title again.
For this, Ajax has names such as goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli, defenders Édson Álvarez, Jurrien Timber and Devyne Rensch, midfielders Kenneth Taylor, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Mohammed Kudus and Steven Bergwijn, one of the team's top scorers, with eight goals, and strikers Dusan Tadic and Brian Brobbey, another of the team's top scorers in the Eredivisie, with eight goals.
Cambuur
The 'auricelestes' have the worst attack of the entire competition and have gone blank in 13 of the 20 games they have played so far. In fact, the attack has been Cambuur's biggest problem so far.
Therefore, the club from the city of Leeuwarden begins to worry its fans a lot about relegation to the Eerste Divisie. At the moment, Cambuur is four points behind Volendam, the first team outside the Z-3. And three behind FC Emmen, who are in 16th and, at this point, would still have the chance to play in the relegation playoff to try to escape relegation.
In the last five rounds of the Eredivisie, Cambuur had a win, a draw and three defeats. In the last round, the 19th, the team received Fortuna Sittard and lost by 2 to 1. Cambuur still took the lead, with a goal by Hoedemakers, in the 31st minute, but took the turn in the final 15 minutes of the game and suffered another defeat .
Now coach Sjors Ultee is trying to get his team back on track. For this, he has players like goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter, defenders Leon Bergsma and David Sambissa, midfielders Daniel van Kaam, Mees Hoedemakers, top scorer of the team in the Eredivisie, with three goals, and Mitchell Paulissen, and strikers Silvester van der Water, Milan Smit and Remco Balk.
Eredivisie
Subsequently, teams placed between fourth and seventh play in the Eredivisie playoffs to see who qualifies for the preliminary round in the UEFA Conference League. At the bottom of the leaderboard, the bottom two are relegated directly to the Eerste Divisie, the second division of Dutch football. Finally, the team that stays in 16th place competes in the relegation playoffs against the teams that fight to rise from the Eerste Divisie.
If you want to directly stream it: Star+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!