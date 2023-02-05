Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League 2023
Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba Live Score in Argentine League 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba match for the Argentine League 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba match for Argentine League 2023?

This is the start time of the game Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba of February 5th in several countries:

Argentina: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 6:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 4:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 5:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 5:15 PM on ViX

Spain: 11:15 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 4:15 PM on Star Plus

Paraguay: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 5:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 7:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Last games Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba

Los Xeneizes' dominance has been more than evident in the last five matches, with five wins, including an 8-1 drubbing the last time they played at La Bombonera.

Central Córdoba 1-0 Boca Juniors, 2022 season

Central Córdoba 1-2 Boca Juniors, 2021 season

Boca Juniors 8-1 Central Córdoba, 2021 season

Central Córdoba 0-4 Boca Juniors, season 2020

Boca Juniors 2-0 Central Córdoba, 2012 season (Argentine Cup)

Key Player Central Cordoba

One of the issues where Central will have to prioritize in this away game is the defensive issue and goalkeeper Marcos Ledesma will have to be fine under the three posts to be able to get a positive away result.
Key player Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors needs goals and from the first moment Dario Benedetto will have to score them after last season, but this season he should be able to get a good result for the Xeneizes.
Last lineup Central Cordoba

1 Marcos Ledesma, 29 Gustavo Canto, 2 Fabio Pereyra, 16 Marcelo Benitez, 17 Brian Blasi, 23 Enzo Kalinski, 8 Jesús Soraire, 7 Leandro Ciccollni, 12 Ciro Rius, 18 Lucas Gamba, 20 Facundo Castelli.
Last lineup Boca Juniors

1 Sergio Romero, 4 Jorge Figal, 25 Bruno Valdez, 3 Gonzalo Sandez, 17 Luis Advíncula, 5 Alan Varela, 20 Juan Edgardo Ramírez, 8 Guillermo Fernández, 27 Nicolás Orsini, 22 Sebastián Villa, 10 Óscar Romero.
Central Córdoba: to make a splash

Central Córdoba has had a very difficult start to the season, having already lost 2-0 at home to River Plate last week, and will now be looking to pull off an upset against the champions, where it will have to prioritize defensive matters.
Boca Juniors: to link victories

The champion after a hard-fought match at home where they won by the minimum difference against Atlético Tucumán in the first matchday, will now look for a winning streak and will repeat in front of their fans, although one of the missions will be to show a better soccer, a matter that at times they failed to do so during the first 90 minutes.
The Kick-off

The Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba match will be played at the La Bombonera Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 17:15 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Argentine League 2023: Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
