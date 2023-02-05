Clermont vs Monaco LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Clermont vs Monaco match live?
What time is Clermont vs Mônaco match for Ligue 1?
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+
Chile 3:45 pm: Star+
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+
USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+
Spain 8:45 pm: Star+
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+
Peru 2:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+
Ligue 1
Champion and vice directly in the group stage. The third can get there, however, first it needs to go through the qualifiers. Whoever comes fourth in the French Championship is guaranteed a place in the Europa League group stage. Fifth place qualifies for the European Conference League. There was a change in relation to relegation. Now the bottom four will be sent to Ligue 2, with only two going up.
Mônaco
Acting at home, Monaco, after opening two goals of advantage, conceded the 2 to 2. However, it ended up taking the worst on penalties and had its journey in the tournament ended. On Wednesday, February 1st, the Monegasques also had the possibility of hosting Auxerre at the Louis II stadium. They asserted their command of the field by overcoming an opponent who has been marking time in the relegation zone of the French Championship by 3-2.
This allowed Monaco to advance to 41 points (12 wins, five draws and four defeats). It retained its fourth position in the Ligue 1 standings. It is four points below Lens, in third place, which closes the region that grants the right to compete in the next edition of the Champions League. As a visitor, it performs even a little better. He is third in the Ligue 1 ranking in this regard. Of the 30 points he played in column two, he returned home with 21 (six wins, three draws and one defeat). He scored 20 goals and conceded 11.
Clermont
Clermont's positive streak began on January 1st. It had three wins and three draws. An equality, however, ended in failure. It was a shame, actually. In the meeting with the semi-amateur Srasbourg Koenigshoffen, which plays in a regional league that is equivalent to the Sixth Division of the French Championship, it did not go from 0 to 0. It ended up being eliminated in its debut in the French Cup after being beaten in the penalty shootout.
In the French Championship, with 30 points (eight wins, six draws and seven defeats), it ranks ninth in the leaderboard. In their second season since joining from Ligue 2, relegation is not a concern. As a principal, however, its performance is inferior. It appears in thirteenth place in the ranking of the hosts in Ligue 1. Of the 30 points it played in column one, it won 14 (four wins, two draws and four defeats). He scored ten goals and conceded 16.
If you want to directly stream it: Star+
