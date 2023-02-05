Clermont vs Monaco LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match
Photo: Mônaco

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 AM38 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Clermont vs Monaco match live?

If you want to watch the game Clermont vs Monaco live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: Star+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 AM43 minutes ago

What time is Clermont vs Mônaco match for Ligue 1?

This is the start time of the game Clermontvs Monaco of 5th February 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+

Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+

Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+

Chile 3:45 pm: Star+

Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+

Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+

USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+

Spain 8:45 pm: Star+

Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+

Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+

Peru 2:45 pm: Star+

Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+

Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+

2:50 AMan hour ago

Brazil in Monaco

2:45 AMan hour ago

Caio Henrique

2:40 AMan hour ago

Ligue 1

Ligue 1 has 20 participants, but is undergoing a downsizing process. It will have 18 clubs as of the 2023/2024 edition. This did not change the dispute format. The teams face each other in turn and return. At the end of 38 rounds, whoever has the most points will win the title. According to the current ranking of Uefa, the entity that organizes the continental tournaments, the first three places guarantee a place in the Champions League.

Champion and vice directly in the group stage. The third can get there, however, first it needs to go through the qualifiers. Whoever comes fourth in the French Championship is guaranteed a place in the Europa League group stage. Fifth place qualifies for the European Conference League. There was a change in relation to relegation. Now the bottom four will be sent to Ligue 2, with only two going up.

2:35 AMan hour ago

Mônaco

Monaco's most recent defeat was recorded on November 13. At home, they took 3-2 against Olympique de Marseille. Returning to the field another seven times since then, they have four wins and three draws. As with Clermont, their opponents on Sunday, a tie in the French Cup ended in frustration. It was in front of Rodez.

Acting at home, Monaco, after opening two goals of advantage, conceded the 2 to 2. However, it ended up taking the worst on penalties and had its journey in the tournament ended. On Wednesday, February 1st, the Monegasques also had the possibility of hosting Auxerre at the Louis II stadium. They asserted their command of the field by overcoming an opponent who has been marking time in the relegation zone of the French Championship by 3-2.

This allowed Monaco to advance to 41 points (12 wins, five draws and four defeats). It retained its fourth position in the Ligue 1 standings. It is four points below Lens, in third place, which closes the region that grants the right to compete in the next edition of the Champions League. As a visitor, it performs even a little better. He is third in the Ligue 1 ranking in this regard. Of the 30 points he played in column two, he returned home with 21 (six wins, three draws and one defeat). He scored 20 goals and conceded 11.

2:30 AMan hour ago

Clermont

Clermont held on Wednesday 1 February to a goalless draw against Lyon. Acting on opponent soil, he left happy with the result. The hosts, who had control of the ball for 66% of the time, developed a much greater number of opportunities to finish (22 to 13) and were closer to victory, even though they were unable to replicate this advantage for the shot rate right. In that regard, there was equality. There were five shots on target for each side.

Clermont's positive streak began on January 1st. It had three wins and three draws. An equality, however, ended in failure. It was a shame, actually. In the meeting with the semi-amateur Srasbourg Koenigshoffen, which plays in a regional league that is equivalent to the Sixth Division of the French Championship, it did not go from 0 to 0. It ended up being eliminated in its debut in the French Cup after being beaten in the penalty shootout.

In the French Championship, with 30 points (eight wins, six draws and seven defeats), it ranks ninth in the leaderboard. In their second season since joining from Ligue 2, relegation is not a concern. As a principal, however, its performance is inferior. It appears in thirteenth place in the ranking of the hosts in Ligue 1. Of the 30 points it played in column one, it won 14 (four wins, two draws and four defeats). He scored ten goals and conceded 16.

2:25 AMan hour ago

Clermont likely lineup

Mory Diaw, Alidu Seidu, Mateusz Wieteska, Maximiliano Caufriez, Elbasan Rashani, Neto Borges, Yohann Magnin, Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Komnen Andric, Jim Allevinah, Muhammed Cham.
2:20 AMan hour ago

Monaco likely lineup

Alexander Nubel; Vanderson, Guillermo Maripán, Axel Disasi and Caio Henrique; Aleksandr Golovin, Mohamed Camara and Youssouf Fofana; Gelson Martins, Ben Yedder and Ben Seghir.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Ligue 1 match: Clermont vs Mônaco Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo