St Johnstone vs Celtic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow the St Johnstone vs Celtic game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for St Johnstone vs Celtic as well as the latest information from McDiarmid Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch St Johnstone vs Celtic?
If you want to watch the St Johstone vs Celtic game it will be available on television on CBS Sports Network.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the St Johnstone vs Celtic match in Scottish Premiership?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 7:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Celtic Glasgow
Kyogo Furuhashi is the top scorer in the Premiership with 18 goals scored and one assist. He has also scored 3 goals in the Scottish Cups and has provided an assist. He has scored in Celtic's last game and has scored five goals in his last four games.
Keep an eye on this player at St Johnstone
Stevie May has a total of four goals and five assists this season. However, the 30-year-old striker has not scored since December 28, although it was not enough to prevent his team's defeat.
How are Celtic Glasgow coming along?
Celtic Glasgow are top of the Premiership with 67 points, nine ahead of second-placed Rangers, who have won a total of six consecutive matches and have not lost in the Premiership since September. They have won a total of six consecutive matches and have not lost in the Premiership since September 18. They have just started February with a 3-0 win over Livingston.
How does St Johnstone arrive?
St Johnstone are coming off a 2-0 win over Motherwell in their most recent meeting. However, they have only won one in their last eight meetings. They are currently in the relegation group in eighth place with 27 points, although they are four points off the Premiership Championship group.
Background
The head-to-head record is in favor of Celtic Glasgow who have won 108 times, 24 times St Johnstone have won. While 25 duels have ended in a draw between these two teams. The last time they met was in December 2022 in which Celtic won 4-1. Precisely the Glasgow team has won the last eight times they have met. St Johnstone have not beaten Celtic since 2016;
Venue: The match will be played at McDiarmid Park, a stadium built in 1989 with a capacity of 10696 spectators.
Preview of the match
St Johnstone and Celtic Glasgow meet in the 25th Premiership match of the season.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of St Johnstone vs Celtic in Scottish Premiership
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.