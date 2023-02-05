Barcelona vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Everything you need to know about this LaLiga Matchday 20 game is on VAVEL USA. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Camp Nou Spotify Stadium, home of the Culé club. Don't miss a single detail of the FC Barcelona vs Sevilla match live updates and commentary from VAVEL USA.

 

How to watch FC Barcelona vs Sevilla Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: Sunday, February 5

USA Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

USA TV channel (English): ESPN+

USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN+

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

What time is Barcelona vs Sevilla match for LaLiga 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Barcelona vs Sevilla match on February 5, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 16:00 hours to be confirmed

Bolivia: 16:00 to be confirmed

Brazil: 16:00 hours TBC

Chile: 16:00 hours TBC

Colombia: 2:00 p.m. TBC

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m. tbc

Spain: 19:00 hours tbc

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 15:00 hours ET on ESPN+

Mexico: 14:00 hours on SKY Sports

Paraguay: 16:00 hours TBC

Peru: 16:00 hours TBC

Uruguay: 16:00 hours TBC

Venezuela: 15:00 hours TBC

Japan: 15:00 hours TBC

India: 14:00 TBC

Nigeria: 14:00 TBC

South Africa: 14:00 TBC

Australia: 16:00 TBC

United Kingdom ET: 15:00 hours TBC

Last lineup Sevilla

Bono; Navas, Badé, Rekik, Acuña; Fernando, Rakitic, Oliver Torres; Ocampos, Suso; En-Nesyri.
Last lineup FC Barcelona

Ter Stegen, Joules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Christensen, Balde, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Raphinha, Gavi, Robert Lewandowski.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Barcelona vs Sevilla match will be José María Sánchez; José Luis González González, first line; Roberto Díaz Pérez del Palomar, second line.
How is Sevilla coming along?

On the other hand, the Sevilla team led by Jorge Sampaoli, is not having its best season and, for a long time, the Sevillians have not been so far away from Champions and Europa League positions. At present, Sevilla is two points away from the relegation zone, so it is important for them to start winning three points again, although today's task is complicated as they are facing the leader of the competition. Currently, the "Blanquirrojos" are in 13th position in the general table with 21 points, registering 5 wins, 6 draws and 8 defeats. In their most recent match, Sevilla achieved a resounding 3-0 victory at home over Elche.

How is Barcelona coming along?

The Culés, led by Xavi, ended the first half of the year with quite good numbers and are the absolute leader of the Spanish league, specifically with 50 points, product of 16 wins, 2 draws and only one loss so far in the competition, which was against their fierce rivals, Real Madrid. After the return of soccer in the second half of the year, Barcelona has a five-game unbeaten streak in LaLiga. Currently, the azulgrana team continues to have championship aspirations in their local league, in the Copa del Rey and in the Europa League where they will face Real Madrid and Manchester United, respectively, in the next round. In their most recent midweek match, Barcelona achieved a resounding 2-1 victory in a pending match against Real Betis.

20th LaLiga matchday

We continue with the activity in all the leagues and cups of the world and, on this Sunday afternoon, we will have a quite attractive match corresponding to the 20th day of the Spanish league, one of the most attractive leagues in the world. The Spotify Camp Nou stadium will witness this clash between Barcelona and Sevilla. Both teams will want to keep adding up this season, so they will be looking to do it with a victory and get another win in their local league. Will the locals or the visitors be able to do it?
The match will be played at the Stadium Spotify Camp Nou

The Barcelona - Sevilla match will be played at the Spotify Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 pm (ET).
