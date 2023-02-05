Barcelona vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here FC Barcelona vs Sevilla Live Score
How to watch FC Barcelona vs Sevilla Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): ESPN+
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN+
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
What time is Barcelona vs Sevilla match for LaLiga 2023?
Argentina: 16:00 hours to be confirmed
Bolivia: 16:00 to be confirmed
Brazil: 16:00 hours TBC
Chile: 16:00 hours TBC
Colombia: 2:00 p.m. TBC
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m. tbc
Spain: 19:00 hours tbc
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 15:00 hours ET on ESPN+
Mexico: 14:00 hours on SKY Sports
Paraguay: 16:00 hours TBC
Peru: 16:00 hours TBC
Uruguay: 16:00 hours TBC
Venezuela: 15:00 hours TBC
Japan: 15:00 hours TBC
India: 14:00 TBC
Nigeria: 14:00 TBC
South Africa: 14:00 TBC
Australia: 16:00 TBC
United Kingdom ET: 15:00 hours TBC
Last lineup Sevilla
Last lineup FC Barcelona
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
How is Sevilla coming along?
How is Barcelona coming along?
20th LaLiga matchday
The match will be played at the Stadium Spotify Camp Nou
Welcome!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!