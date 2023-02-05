Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United live?
If you want to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United live you can follow the game on NBC Sports
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the match between Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United in Premier League?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 15:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM
England: 14: 00 AM
Australia : 23:00 AM
India: 18:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Leeds United
Rodrigo is the fifth top scorer in the Premier League with ten goals and one assist. In addition, the Spanish striker has two goals and an assist in the FA Cup. He has only scored one goal in this 2023 in the Premiership and it was precisely in the first game of the year for Leeds United.
Watch out for this player at Nottingham Forest
Nottingham's most outstanding player is Brennan Johnson. The 21 year old has a total of six goals and two assists this season. The last time he scored was last January 14 when he scored a brace against Leicester City;
How are Leeds United coming along?
Leeds United has just qualified for the round of 16 of the FA Cup against Accrington. They have now gone six consecutive matches without a win in the Premier League. The last time they won in the domestic league was last November 5 when they beat Bournemouth 4-3. They currently occupy the fifteenth position in the Premier League table with 18 points, only one point ahead of the relegation places;
How are Nottingham Forest coming along?
Nottingham Forest has just been eliminated from the Carabao Cup 5-0 on aggregate against Manchester United. They have not lost four consecutive matches in the English league. Before the start of matchday 22 in the Premier League, they are in fifteenth position with a total of 21 points, four points ahead of the relegation places.
Background
In the head-to-head record between these two teams, Nottingham Forest have won 34 times, Leeds United have won 30 times, while a total of 25 times the match has ended in a draw.
Venue: The match will be played at the City Ground, a stadium built in 1899 with a capacity of 30445 spectators.
Preview of the match
Nottingham Forest and Leeds United meet in the match corresponding to the 22nd round of the Premier League.
