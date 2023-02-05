Pumas vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Atlas player
Julian Quiñones, forward. Multi-champion in Mexican soccer, he has finished exploiting all his conditions in the red and black team, in his last years he has demonstrated his great level and for this new tournament he is not being the exception, in four games he has scored three goals and one assist, without a doubt he is in his best moment of his career.
Watch out for this Pumas player
Juan Ignacio Dinenno, forward. Since his arrival, the striker from Argentina has become a key player in the team, with four seasons played, the player has had ups and downs, but for this tournament he has a great responsibility, since the previous tournament he did not have a great impact, now with four games played, Dinenno has scored three goals and after the multiple ties against Atlas he wants to break the streak and give his team a victory.
Last Atlas lineup
Vargas, Abella, Santamaria, Nervo, Reyes, Marquez, Zaldivar, Martinez, Trejo, Furch, Quiñones.
Last Pumas lineup
Sosa, Aldrete, Sanchez, Ortiz, Galindo, Higor, Molina, Alvarez, Del Prete, Diogo, Dinenno.
Background
Atlas 0-0 Pumas
Atlas 0-1 Pumas
Pumas 0-1 Atlas
Pumas 0-0 Atlas
Arbitration quartet
Central: Daniel Quintero Huitron Assistants: Antonio Bisguerra and Eduardo Acosta. Fourth official: Fernando Hernandez.
Atlas wants to maintain its undefeated record
Atlas, after its two-time championship, was unable to maintain the rhythm of play they had been practicing in recent tournaments and closed its stage with Diego Cocca as coach in a terrible tournament where they were only above Querétaro, now with an even more complicated challenge the team had to adapt to a new coach, the base of players that won the championship has been maintained for the most part, Atlas started the tournament until match day 2 when they faced Mazatlán, there they got their first three points and after that they have had three consecutive ties, joining America, Tigres and Toluca as the only undefeated teams, against Pumas they have three games without a victory and that is why they will have to show their best version to get the three points.
Pumas seeks to keep winning streak alive at home
Pumas has been in charge of giving people something to talk about in recent years, whether for good or bad, there is always something new with the team, the team after fighting in the final stages for several tournaments suddenly began to not have a good level to compete at the top of the general table, the arrival of Dani Alves did not help the team to fight for the championship, for the Clausura 2023 the team made significant changes, Lillini stepped down as coach and Rafa Puente took over, The new coach was not liked by the fans, so there were doubts before the start of the tournament, and an off-field problem caused the Brazilian crack to leave the team. Pumas started the tournament well, scoring 7 out of 12 points and winning both of their home games; they face a great challenge against Atlas, as they have only one win in the last five games against the red and blacks, so they will have to put on a great show in front of their fans.
Great duel at C.U.
In recent times, Pumas and Atlas have faced each other in decisive rounds, this has generated a growing rivalry, as there have been some situations involving referees that have caused a lot to talk about, in the match of the fifth matchday a point separates them and they will be looking for three points to continue up the table, both starting a new project after several seasons with only one coach, now to transcend and gain confidence they need to get three points.