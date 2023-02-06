Monterrey vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Monterrey vs Toluca Live Score in Liga MX 2023
What time is Monterrey vs Toluca match for Liga MX 2023?
Argentina: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 9:05 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 7:05 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 8:05 PM on Fox Deportes
Spain: 2:05 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 7:05 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Last games Monterrey vs Toluca
Toluca 1-1 Monterrey, Clausura 2022
Monterrey 2-0 Toluca, Apertura 2021
Toluca 1-2 Monterrey, Clausura 2021
Monterrey 3-1 Toluca, Apertura 2020
Toluca 2-0 Monterrey, Clausura 2020
Key Player Toluca
Key player Monterrey
Last lineup Toluca
Last lineup Monterrey
He values the team's attitude
"There is still a long way to go in the tournament. So it's just a good start, where we have done what we didn't do in the first game. Today I'm left with character and personality, we came from behind and got the result. But the team played well, we knew that this was a match that would be a tough one because of the way the Puebla team plays",