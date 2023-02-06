Monterrey vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
Image: VAVEL

What time is Monterrey vs Toluca match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Monterrey vs Toluca of February 5th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 9:05 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 7:05 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 8:05 PM on Fox Deportes

Spain: 2:05 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 7:05 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Last games Monterrey vs Toluca

The regios have taken the measure of the Diablos in the most recent five meetings, winning three times (two of them at home), drawing once and losing only once.

Toluca 1-1 Monterrey, Clausura 2022

Monterrey 2-0 Toluca, Apertura 2021

Toluca 1-2 Monterrey, Clausura 2021

Monterrey 3-1 Toluca, Apertura 2020

Toluca 2-0 Monterrey, Clausura 2020

Key Player Toluca

Since his arrival at Toluca, Jean Meneses has made a difference on the field, especially because of the trust Nacho Ambriz has placed in him, but he must be more focused and calmer in front of goal, where he has not been at his best at the beginning of the season.
Key player Monterrey

Rogelio Funes Mori appeased the critics two weeks ago with a hat-trick and now that he is in love with the goal, he will try to continue in the same vein, highlighting that Monterrey's forwards have already scored in the championship and that is good news for their fans.
Last lineup Toluca

1 Tiago Volpi, 4 Valber Huerta, 26 Andrés Mosquera, 21 Brayan Angulo, 5 Carlos Orrantia, 14 Marcel Ruiz, 23 Claudio Baeza, 16 Jean Meneses, 18 Fernando Navarro, 11 Maximiliano Araujo, 32 Carlos González.
Last lineup Monterrey

1 Esteban Andrada, 15 Héctor Moreno, 4 Víctor Guzmán, 17 Jesús Gallardo, 33 Stefan Medina, 16 Celso Ortiz, 27 Luis Romo, 21 Alfonso González, 9 Germán Berterame, 29 Rodrigo Aguirre, 7 Rogelio Funes Mori.
He values the team's attitude

At the end of the game against Puebla, in which they achieved a narrow victory by coming from behind, Víctor Manuel Vucetich said he was happy with the character shown by his squad in the first matches of the championship and always fighting against adversity.

"There is still a long way to go in the tournament. So it's just a good start, where we have done what we didn't do in the first game. Today I'm left with character and personality, we came from behind and got the result. But the team played well, we knew that this was a match that would be a tough one because of the way the Puebla team plays",

Toluca: sharpen their aim

Although the Diablos Rojos del Toluca are also undefeated after their midweek match against Atlas, they will need to sharpen their aim as they have struggled in some games since last season and this will be a litmus test to see what they are made of in the Clausura 2023.
Rayados de Monterrey: keep up the winning pace

The Rayados de Monterrey have been under pressure, which they have been able to deal with and handle after starting with a loss at home against Chivas del Guadalajara, but since then they have fine-tuned their machine and have been on a roll with three wins in a row to become runner-up in Liga MX and will be looking for a fourth, although they will be facing an opponent that has been indigestible for them.
The Kick-off

The Monterrey vs Toluca match will be played at the BBVA Stadium, in Monterrey, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Monterrey vs Toluca!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game.
