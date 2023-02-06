Summary and highlights of Blackburn 0-0 Wigan in EFL Championship
Photo: Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

4:58 PM3 days ago

Thank you all.

Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
4:56 PM3 days ago

END OF THE MATCH: POINTS SHARED

 

4:52 PM3 days ago

90+4'

Morton's free kick goes just wide of the post;
4:51 PM3 days ago

90'

The referee has added seven minutes of extra time;
 
4:42 PM3 days ago

84'

Brereton Diaz booked for a foul on Power.
4:40 PM3 days ago

80'

Final stretch of the first half and it is still a scoreless draw 
4:35 PM3 days ago

75'

Double change for Wigan: injured Kelly and Keane leave, while Caulker and Wyke come in.
 
4:27 PM3 days ago

70'

Carter gets the first card of the game after fouling Lang.
4:23 PM3 days ago

64'

Wigan scored, but it was disallowed for a foul by Lang on Pears.
4:21 PM3 days ago

62'

Double change at Blackburn: Morton and Gallagher come in for Buckley, Vale
4:19 PM3 days ago

55'

Omar Rekik left injured and Tom Pearce replaced him;
4:10 PM3 days ago

51'

The first chance of the second half is for Wigan with Rekik's shot going wide;
4:06 PM3 days ago

46'

The second half starts without changes for now 
3:48 PM3 days ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

 

3:47 PM3 days ago

45'

The referee has added just one minute's time to this first part;
3:46 PM3 days ago

42'

Thomas shot, but goalkeeper Amos prevented the first goal of the match;
 
3:41 PM3 days ago

38'

Lang's long shot, which was caught by the goalkeeper Pears;
3:39 PM3 days ago

36'

A shot by Power that narrowly missed the goalkeeper;
3:35 PM3 days ago

30'

Blackburn appealed for a penalty after Travis's shot hit the hand of a Wigan player, but the referee did not award a penalty;
3:24 PM3 days ago

22'

Another Blackburn arrival, which ended with Rankin-Costello's finish.
3:19 PM3 days ago

16'

The Welsh striker crosses the ball, but it is cleared by the opposing backline
 
3:15 PM3 days ago

10'

Shot by Martin Kelly, which has been blocked by a rival player;
3:09 PM3 days ago

4'

Amos appeared to prevent the first goal of the game after Brereton Díaz's shot.
3:03 PM3 days ago

This was the moment when the 22 players took the field.

 

3:03 PM3 days ago

1'

The match has started, the ball is already rolling;
2:56 PM3 days ago

All set

The players are already in the locker room ready to take the field;
2:51 PM3 days ago

Blackburn can move into Playoff places and Wigan closer to relegation zone

Three vital points in the aspirations for both teams, a Blackburn that in case of winning will get into the Playoffs, while if the three points are taken by Wigan will be just one point away from getting out of the relegation places;
2:46 PM3 days ago

Blackburn's arrival at the stadium

This is how the team led by Danish coach Tomasson arrived at Ewood Park for the match against Wigan;
 

 

2:41 PM3 days ago

Important day for Max Power

The 29-year-old midfielder will play his 200th game in the Wigan shirt.
Photo: Wigan
Photo: Wigan
2:36 PM3 days ago

XI Wigan

Numerous changes for Wigan, including the debut of Martin Kelly, Omar Rekik and Danel Sinani.
Photo: Wigan
Photo: Wigan
2:31 PM3 days ago

XI Blackburn

Two changes in the Blackburn eleven compared to the last game, plus the debut of Sorba Thomas.
 
Photo: Blackburn
Photo: Blackburn
2:26 PM3 days ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the match between Blackburn and Wigan will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
2:21 PM3 days ago

Stay tuned to follow the Blackburn vs Wigan game

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Blackburn vs Wigan live, as well as the latest news from Ewood Park. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:16 PM3 days ago

Where and how to watch Blackburn vs Wigan?

The match between Blackburn vs Wigan will be played at 15:00 PM and can be followed in ESPN +

However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

2:11 PM3 days ago

What time is Blackburn vs Wigan?

This is the time the game starts in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM

2:06 PM3 days ago

Watch out for this player at Wigan

Will Keane has 10 goals and two assists in the EFL Championship. The 30-year-old Irish striker has not scored since January 14 when he scored in stoppage time to salvage a point for his side against Cardiff;
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
2:01 PM3 days ago

Watch out for this player at Blackburn

Ben Brereton has 10 goals and four assists so far this season. The 23-year-old Chilean striker has not scored since November 9 against West Ham in the EFL Cup.
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
1:56 PM3 days ago

How are Wigan coming along?

Wigan are coming from a 0-2 home defeat against Luton and this team has a total of nine games without a win. Their last victory was on November 12 when they won 2-1 against Blackpool. They are currently bottom of the EFL Championship with 25 points and are four points off the relegation places;
1:51 PM3 days ago

How is Blackburn coming along?

Blackburn have just qualified for the last 16 of the FA Cup and did so in extra time against Birmingham and in the second, as the first was a 2-2 draw. However, they have now gone two consecutive games without a win in the EFL Championship. In the table of this competition they are in eighth position with 43 points, but only one point away from the Playoffs places;
1:46 PM3 days ago

Background

A total of 31 times Blackburn and Wigan have faced each other throughout history with a favorable balance for Blackburn who have won 14 times, 10 times Wigan have won, while seven times the duel has ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was last October 2022 in which Wigan won by the minimum thanks to Broadhead's goal.
1:41 PM3 days ago

Venue: The match will be played at Ewood Park, a stadium built in 1882 with a capacity of 31367 spectators.

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
1:36 PM3 days ago

Preview of the match

Blackburn and Wigan meet in the 30th EFL Championship match of the season.
 
1:31 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Blackburn vs Wigan in EFL Championship

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo