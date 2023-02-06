Summary and highlights of Blackburn 0-0 Wigan in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
END OF THE MATCH: POINTS SHARED
90+4'
Morton's free kick goes just wide of the post;
90'
The referee has added seven minutes of extra time;
84'
Brereton Diaz booked for a foul on Power.
80'
Final stretch of the first half and it is still a scoreless draw
75'
Double change for Wigan: injured Kelly and Keane leave, while Caulker and Wyke come in.
70'
Carter gets the first card of the game after fouling Lang.
64'
Wigan scored, but it was disallowed for a foul by Lang on Pears.
62'
Double change at Blackburn: Morton and Gallagher come in for Buckley, Vale
55'
Omar Rekik left injured and Tom Pearce replaced him;
51'
The first chance of the second half is for Wigan with Rekik's shot going wide;
46'
The second half starts without changes for now
END OF THE FIRST PART
45'
The referee has added just one minute's time to this first part;
42'
Thomas shot, but goalkeeper Amos prevented the first goal of the match;
38'
Lang's long shot, which was caught by the goalkeeper Pears;
36'
A shot by Power that narrowly missed the goalkeeper;
30'
Blackburn appealed for a penalty after Travis's shot hit the hand of a Wigan player, but the referee did not award a penalty;
22'
Another Blackburn arrival, which ended with Rankin-Costello's finish.
16'
The Welsh striker crosses the ball, but it is cleared by the opposing backline
10'
Shot by Martin Kelly, which has been blocked by a rival player;
4'
Amos appeared to prevent the first goal of the game after Brereton Díaz's shot.
This was the moment when the 22 players took the field.
1'
The match has started, the ball is already rolling;
All set
The players are already in the locker room ready to take the field;
Blackburn can move into Playoff places and Wigan closer to relegation zone
Three vital points in the aspirations for both teams, a Blackburn that in case of winning will get into the Playoffs, while if the three points are taken by Wigan will be just one point away from getting out of the relegation places;
Blackburn's arrival at the stadium
This is how the team led by Danish coach Tomasson arrived at Ewood Park for the match against Wigan;
Important day for Max Power
The 29-year-old midfielder will play his 200th game in the Wigan shirt.
XI Wigan
Numerous changes for Wigan, including the debut of Martin Kelly, Omar Rekik and Danel Sinani.
XI Blackburn
Two changes in the Blackburn eleven compared to the last game, plus the debut of Sorba Thomas.
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Blackburn and Wigan will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
What time is Blackburn vs Wigan?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Wigan
Will Keane has 10 goals and two assists in the EFL Championship. The 30-year-old Irish striker has not scored since January 14 when he scored in stoppage time to salvage a point for his side against Cardiff;
Watch out for this player at Blackburn
Ben Brereton has 10 goals and four assists so far this season. The 23-year-old Chilean striker has not scored since November 9 against West Ham in the EFL Cup.
How are Wigan coming along?
Wigan are coming from a 0-2 home defeat against Luton and this team has a total of nine games without a win. Their last victory was on November 12 when they won 2-1 against Blackpool. They are currently bottom of the EFL Championship with 25 points and are four points off the relegation places;
How is Blackburn coming along?
Blackburn have just qualified for the last 16 of the FA Cup and did so in extra time against Birmingham and in the second, as the first was a 2-2 draw. However, they have now gone two consecutive games without a win in the EFL Championship. In the table of this competition they are in eighth position with 43 points, but only one point away from the Playoffs places;
Background
A total of 31 times Blackburn and Wigan have faced each other throughout history with a favorable balance for Blackburn who have won 14 times, 10 times Wigan have won, while seven times the duel has ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was last October 2022 in which Wigan won by the minimum thanks to Broadhead's goal.
Venue: The match will be played at Ewood Park, a stadium built in 1882 with a capacity of 31367 spectators.
Preview of the match
Blackburn and Wigan meet in the 30th EFL Championship match of the season.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Blackburn vs Wigan in EFL Championship
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.