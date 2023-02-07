Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Minute 5'
The match kicks off!
Field trip
Pre-competitive movements
Substitutes - Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday starters
D.T.: Darren Moore.
Substitutes - Fleetwood Town
Fleetwood Town starters
D.T.: Scott Brown.
Get ready!
Tune in here Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield Wednesday Live Score
How to watch Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield Wednesday live on TV and online?
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield Wednesday?
This is the kick-off time for the Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield Wednesday match on February 7, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:45 hrs.
Bolivia: 15:45 hrs.
Brazil: 16:45 hrs.
Chile: 16:45 hrs.
Colombia: 14:45 hrs.
Ecuador: 14:45 hrs.
Spain: 20:45 hrs.
Mexico: 13:45 hrs.
Paraguay: 16:45 hrs.
Peru: 14:45 hrs.
Uruguay: 16:45 hrs.
Venezuela: 15:45 hrs.
Key player at Sheffield Wednesday
Key player in Fleetwood Town
History Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield Wednesday
The record in terms of goals is also dominated by Sheffield Wednesday with eight to Fleetwood Town's four.
Actuality - Sheffield Wednesday
- Last five matches
Sheffield Wednesday 2 - 1 Necastle United
Wycombe Wanderers 0 - 1 Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 0 Fleetwood Town
Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 1 Fleetwood Town
Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 0 Plymouth
Actuality - Fleetwood Town
- Last five matches
Fleetwood Town 1 - 2 Oxford United
Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 0 Fleetwood Town
Fleetwood Town 0 - 2 Portsmouth
Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 1 Fleetwood Town
Fleetwood Town 2 - 3 Burton Albion
The match will be played at the Highbury Stadium
Start of transmission
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.