Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match
Image: Twitter Sheffield Wednesday

11:25 AMa day ago

Minute 5'

Fleetwood Town approach after Promise Omochere's shot is deflected wide of the left side of the goal.
11:19 AMa day ago

The match kicks off!

The ball is rolling at Highbury Stadium.
11:19 AMa day ago

Field trip

Both teams along with the refereeing team take to the pitch at Highbury Stadium.
11:18 AMa day ago

Pre-competitive movements

Both teams warm up on the pitch at Highbury Stadium.
11:16 AMa day ago

Substitutes - Sheffield Wednesday

Shipston, Johnson, Johnson, Durrant, Dawson, Smith, Smith, Lorfa, Alimi, Windass, Byers.
11:16 AMa day ago

Sheffield Wednesday starters

Roster: Stockdale; Hunt, Palmer, Famewo; Fusire, Adeniran, Bakinson, Brown; Dele; Wilks, Gregory.
D.T.: Darren Moore.
11:15 AMa day ago

Substitutes - Fleetwood Town

Thiam, McMullan, McMillan, Johnson, Boyle, Baker, Macadam, Nsiala.
11:15 AMa day ago

Fleetwood Town starters

Roster: Lynch; Johnston, Sarpong, Holgate, Andrew: Warrington, Robertson; Patterson, Gomes, Hayes; Omochere.
D.T.: Scott Brown.
11:03 AMa day ago

Get ready!

11:00 AM2 days ago

10:55 AM2 days ago

How to watch Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield Wednesday live on TV and online?

The match Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield Wednesday will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
10:50 AM2 days ago

What time is Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield Wednesday?

This is the kick-off time for the Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield Wednesday match on February 7, 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 16:45 hrs.
Bolivia: 15:45 hrs.
Brazil: 16:45 hrs.
Chile: 16:45 hrs.
Colombia: 14:45 hrs.
Ecuador: 14:45 hrs.
Spain: 20:45 hrs.
Mexico: 13:45 hrs.
Paraguay: 16:45 hrs.
Peru: 14:45 hrs.
Uruguay: 16:45 hrs.
Venezuela: 15:45 hrs.

10:45 AM2 days ago

Key player at Sheffield Wednesday

One of the players to keep in mind in Sheffield Wednesday is Michael Smith, the 31-year-old English-born center forward, has played 28 games in the current edition of their local league, in which he already has two assists and six goals, these against; Morecambe, Bristol Rovers, Burton Albion, Port Vale twice and Cambridge United.
10:40 AM2 days ago

Key player in Fleetwood Town

One of the most outstanding players in Fleetwood Town is Daniel Batty, the 25-year-old English-born central midfielder has played 22 games in the current edition of his local league, in that number of matches he already has two assists and three goals, these against; Port Vale, Plymouth and MK Dons.
10:35 AM2 days ago

History Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

In total, the two sides have met five times, Sheffield Wednesday have won four times, there has been one draw and Fleetwood Town have not won a game.
The record in terms of goals is also dominated by Sheffield Wednesday with eight to Fleetwood Town's four.
10:30 AM2 days ago

Actuality - Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday has been having a very good performance in the current edition of their local league, because after playing 28 games they are at the top of the standings with 61 points, this after winning 18 games, drawing seven and losing three, they have also scored 48 goals and conceded 18, for a goal difference of +30.                                     
  • Last five matches                     

Sheffield Wednesday 2 - 1 Necastle United
Wycombe Wanderers 0 - 1 Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 0 Fleetwood Town
Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 1 Fleetwood Town
Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 0 Plymouth

10:25 AM2 days ago

Actuality - Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town is not having a bad performance in their local league, after playing 28 matches, they are in the 17th position with 29 points, this is the result of six wins, 11 draws and 11 defeats. They have scored 31 goals but have conceded 33, for a goal difference of -2.
  • Last five matches

Fleetwood Town 1 - 2 Oxford United
Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 0 Fleetwood Town
Fleetwood Town 0 - 2 Portsmouth
Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 1 Fleetwood Town
Fleetwood Town 2 - 3 Burton Albion

10:20 AM2 days ago

The match will be played at the Highbury Stadium

The match between Fleetwood Town and Sheffield Wednesday will take place at the Highbury Stadium in the city of Fleetwood (England), the stadium where Fleetwood Town Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1939 and has a capacity for approximately 5,330 spectators.
Image: tripadvisor.co
Image: tripadvisor.co
10:15 AM2 days ago

