Highlights: Blackpool 2-2 Huddersfield in EFL Championship 2022-2023

Summary!
Final Score
Full time at Bloomfield Road.#htafc | @SportsBrokerHQ pic.twitter.com/YIpeZmnrbi — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) February 7, 2023
Game is Over
The match ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the Blackpool 2-2 Huddersfield match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
⚽️90'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLL!!! Josh Bowler manages to tie the game again and save points for Blackpool.
⚽️86'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLL!!! Little did Blackpool's advantage last, Josh Koroma returns the advantage to Huddersfield.
⚽️83'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLL!!! Andy Lions tie the game for Blackpool down the stretch.
⏱️75'
Very little from both teams in this second half, the two teams have not risked too much and the score remains the same.
⏱️65'
The game remains the same on the scoreboard and Huddersfield is taking 3 very important points to get out of the bottom of the table.
⏱️55'
The match maintains the same tone as the first half with the two teams playing very similarly. Blackpool want to level the game quickly.
⏱️45'
The second half starts.
Halftime
We go to halftime with a partial victory for Huddersfield by the minimum.
⏱️45'
5 more minutes are added.
⏱️40'
Huddersfield own the game near half-time and look to increase their lead before half-time.
⚽️35'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLL!!! Shot from Matty Pearson's goal to open the game for Huddersfield.
⏱️30'
Very little on the part of both teams, both seek to open the scoring but the opportunities on goal are few.
⏱️20'
Huddersfield cheers up a little more and begins to knock on the door in search of the first.
⏱️10'
The first few minutes were very even on the field of play, both teams pressed but there was no offensive generation of danger.
🏟️0'
Kick off at Bloomfield Road.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the EFL Championship.
Huddersfield lineup!
These are the Huddersfield starters for today's game:
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨@mattypearson5 replaces the injured Michał Helik in our only change, with Will Boyle coming into the match day 18 👇#htafc | @SportsBrokerHQ pic.twitter.com/Aal1DXV0m1— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) February 7, 2023
Blackpool starting XI!
These are the eleven that start for Blackpool for today's game:
📋 Seasiders name side to face @htafc— Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) February 7, 2023
🍊 #UTMP pic.twitter.com/khrtIpMb34
Referees
The referee designation for this match is as follows:
Center Referee: Graham Scott
Assistants: Matthew Wilkes and Robert Merchant
4th Official: Ben Toner
The Huddersfield is here!
Huddersfield are already at Bloomfield Road for today's game:
Arriving at the seaside 👋#htafc pic.twitter.com/7JDraCVlRn— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) February 7, 2023
Here is Blackpool!
The Blackpool players are already in their stadium for today's game:
The lads have arrived for this evening's fixture. 👋— Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) February 7, 2023
🍊 #UTMP pic.twitter.com/sTjiEzACd3
Last duel!
The last time the two teams met was this season when Blackpool won the visit by a score of 1-0 with a goal from Theo Corbeanu.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the results of the comparison between the two teams.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour before the Blackpool v Huddersfield game kicks off at Bloomfield Road. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL
Stay with us to follow Blackpool vs Huddersfield live from the EFL Championship 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Blackpool vs Huddersfield online and live in the EFL Championship 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Blackpool vs Huddersfield match in various countries:
Argentina: 4:45 p.m. No Transmission
Bolivia: 3:45 p.m. No Transmission
Brazil: 4:45 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 4:45 p.m. No Transmission
Colombia: 2:45 p.m. in No Transmission
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. in No Transmission
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m. Non-Broadcast
Spain: 8:45 p.m. No Transmission
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. No Transmission
Paraguay: 4:45 p.m. in No Transmission
Peru: 2:45 p.m. in No Transmission
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. No Transmission
Venezuela: 3:45 p.m. No Transmission
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Jerry Yates, a must see player!
The Blackpool striker seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in great shape, positioning himself as the leader up front and helping in the generation offensive. The most important thing for him is that the club start to have more consistency on the pitch and better fit in with the likes of CJ Hamilton and Theo Corbeanu to form a lethal forward. At the moment he marches with 10 goals and 4 assists in 30 games in all competitions for his team.
How does Blackpool get here?
The Blackpool team comes to this duel as the twenty-third place in the EFL Championship with a record of 6 wins, 8 draws and 14 losses, to reach 26 points. Blackpool will seek to take advantage of the duel against Huddersfield to continue climbing positions in the table and raise the spirits of the group. This season, the team has made several moves with Rhys Williams, Josh Bowler, Curtis Nelson, Charlie Patino and Ian Proveda being the most prominent. Blackpool enters this duel with 2 consecutive defeats and their elimination from the FA Cup in the fourth round. The most worrying thing for the team is that they have not won in the league since October.
Danny Ward, a must see player!
The Huddersfield forward seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way, positioning himself as the leader in the attack and helping in the generation Huddersfield offense. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and gets along better with players like Matías Godoy and Alán Franco to form a lethal forward. He currently marches with 2 goals in 3 games in all competitions for his team.
How does Huddersfield arrive?
The Huddersfield Town team comes to this league duel as the twenty-second place in the EFL Championship with a record of 7 wins, 6 draws and 15 losses, to reach 27 points. Huddersfield will seek to take advantage of the duel against Norwich to continue climbing positions in the table and raise the spirits of the group. This season, the team has made several moves with Jack Rudoni, Tino Anjorin, Yuta Nakayama and Kaine Kesler-Hayden being the most prominent. Huddersfield comes to this duel with a pair of draws against Hull City and QPR, however, they come with 5 consecutive games without a win.
Where's the game?
The Bloomfield Road located in the city of Blackpool will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the EFL Championship 2022-2023. This stadium has a capacity for 17,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1899.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Blackpool vs Huddersfield match, corresponding to Day 30 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at Bloomfield Road, at 2:45 p.m. sharp.