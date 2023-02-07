Goals and Highlights: Salernitana 0-3 Juventus in Serie A 2023
Goals and Highlights

92'

The match ends, Juventus beats Salernitana at home.
85'

Palo! A powerful shot from Kean, after a pass from Chiesa, but the ball hits the post.
78'

Juventus changes. Kean and Iling are replaced by Vlahovic and De Sciglio.
71'

Back and forth game, Salernitana looking to get the first of the night.
64'

Fagioli sends a shot on goal, but the defense deflects the ball.
62'

Juventus changes. Di Maria and Kostic come on for Cuadrado and Chiesa.
59'

Salernitana change. Ingresa Bonazzoli por Bradaric.
52'

Close! Powerful shot from Di Maria, but the ball hits the crossbar.
46'

Goal, goal, goal for Juventus! Vlahovic sends a shot to the far post that goes into the net.
46'

The ball is rolling and the second half of the match is underway.

 

45'

Change of Salernitana. Vilhena is replaced by Lovato.
45+5'

First half ends, Juventus beats Salernitana at halftime.
45+4'

Close! Locatelli's shot that Ochoa ends up intercepting to prevent the third.
4'

Goal, goal, goal for Juventus! Vlahovic volleys the ball into the box and Kostic arrives to push the ball into the back of the net.
42'

He's leaving! Miretti leaves the field injured and Fagioli takes his place.
34'

Pass looking for Di Maria, but the player was offside.
26'

Goal, goal, goal for Juventus! Vlahovic sends a lethal shot into the home goal to open the scoring.
25'

Penalty for Juventus! Caviglia hits Miretti's ankle, he falls inside the box and the foul is called.
16'

The game was tight in the midfield, with many fouls in the first minutes.
8'

The match started off quite intense and back and forth, with both Juventus and Salernitana looking for the opponent's goal.
0'

The meeting starts in Salerno.
Juventus: LineUp

Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; De Sciglio, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di María, Vlahovic
Salernitana: LineUp

Ochoa; Sambia, Ekong, Bronn, Bradaric; Coulibaly, Caviglia, Vilhena; Candreva, Piatek, Dia
To the court

Both teams are already on the field, ready to warm up before kickoff.
Arrived

Juventus is already at the Arechi, and tonight the team will be looking to make it three out of three.
Present

Salernitana is already at the Arechi, they will be looking for a great game and to get three points from three at home.
Jewel!

This is what the Arechi looks like to enjoy the match between Salernitana and Juventus, a great clash between these two teams is coming.

 

It's time to add up!

With five wins, six draws and nine defeats to their name, Salernitana will be going all out for points.
2:12 PM2 days ago

What a thing!

Juventus is in thirteenth place in the overall standings, the team has eleven wins, five draws and four defeats, and will be looking for another win that will catapult them to higher positions.
It won't be long now!

Less than an hour to go until the start of this important match, a very important duel for both teams.
Watch out for this player

Salernitana has to pay close attention to Di Maria, the striker will be looking to break the nets of the locals and contribute with goals.
We're back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute review of the Salernitana-Juventus match. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
Juventus Statement

Massimiliano Allegri spoke ahead of the match: "For us, the important thing is to approach the game with the right approach. We have to match Salernitana. We have to get back to winning ways and aim to catch up with the teams ahead of us and start climbing positions in the table."

"all the players are available except [Leonardo] Bonucci, who has the flu, [Paul] Pogba, who is recovering, and [Leandro] Paredes, who has a niggle."

"Dusan [Vlahović] has recovered well, I think he is much better physically. In my opinion, he has lost weight but is more powerful than before. However, leaving out [Moise] Kean is getting harder and harder for me. He has improved a lot technically and physically. I think he is a very important player for our team."

"[Nicolò] Fagioli has also grown a lot. When many players were missing, he has done well and, in general, our young players have brought enthusiasm and technique. I think everyone has contributed to the cause and everyone is progressing."

"[Hans] Nicolussi Caviglia was unlucky because of the knee problems he had. He is proving his worth at Salernitana and I am very happy. But there are many very good young players in our youth academy, the club has done an excellent job with the youth sector. It is possible that in the coming years many will be part of the First Team."

 "Right now the fact is that we are 15 points behind and we have to think about reaching the 40-point barrier. It's ironic, but first we have to think about this objective and then go step by step.

"At the end of the day, the season is long and we have to continue on our way. We are in the semifinals of the Coppa Italia and our goal is to advance also in the Europa League. But we must speak on the pitch, without alibis."

Statements Salernitana

Davide Nicola spoke ahead of this tough match against Juventus: "Juventus can only concentrate on the match, without thinking about other situations. They are a very strong opponent, but we have to keep growing. We have the qualities to make it difficult for them.

"There must be a willingness to help each other, especially in difficult moments. Dedication to work and the spirit of sacrifice are two crucial factors to achieve our goals."

"We will be facing the most chameleon-like team in Italy. Allegri has transmitted multiple ideas and principles of play to his players, and that will give them the possibility to change tactical schemes during the match."

How do Juventus arrive?

Juventus come into this game after losing at home to Monza by two goals to nil, so they will be going all out to make it three in this match.

1:22 PM2 days ago

How are Salernitana coming in?

Salernitana beat Lecce two goals to one and continues to add to three, so it will go all out in this game looking to give a lethal blow.

The match will be played at the Arechi Stadium.

The Salernitana vs Juventus match will be played at the Arechi Stadium, located in Salerno, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
