Goals and Highlights: Bochum 1-2 Borussia Dortmund in DFB Pokal 2023
Photo: RevierSports

4:41 PM19 hours ago

Thank you for following Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund, continue to visit the VAVEL portal to keep up to date with everything that is happening in the world of sports. 
4:40 PM19 hours ago

IT'S OVER

The match between Bochum and Borussia Dortmund comes to an end, the visitors take the lead and will look to seal their passage at Borussia Park. 
4:32 PM19 hours ago

80

Holtmann with a good cross, of course Hofmann is sought. But the BVB defenders also know this.
4:20 PM19 hours ago

70

GOOOOOOAL FOR BORUSSIA DORTMUND! MARCO REUS BLASTS THE BALL INTO THE NET TO GIVE THE VISITORS THE LEAD!
4:13 PM19 hours ago

64

BOCHUM GOOOOOOOOOL! the match is tied through penalty kicks.
4:11 PM19 hours ago

62

JIMMY! Through again, this time he tries to get past Kobel! The goalkeeper steals the ball off his foot. Oh man, it's our turn!
4:03 PM19 hours ago

55

Poah. Close for offside. But the flag stayed down. Antwi-Adjei then wants to get the ball past Kobel on the right, the keeper holds very strong.
3:56 PM19 hours ago

48

And again blue and white! Toto heads a long throw-in into the box, no problem for Kobel.
3:35 PM20 hours ago

45+1

GOAL BY BORUSSIA DORTMUND! EMRE CAN PUTS THE BALL INTO THE BACK OF THE NET TO GIVE HIS TEAM THE LEAD BEFORE THE END OF THE FIRST HALF.
3:25 PM20 hours ago

39

Ryerson from distance, the former Union player plows on the east bend.
3:24 PM20 hours ago

33

Förster, boy! Great dribbling in the tightest of spaces. Deserves his number at the back.
3:17 PM20 hours ago

29

Süle fetches. the game continues with Dortmund in possession.
3:15 PM20 hours ago

25

Free kick given away. Brandt doesn't care, of course. Good attempt, but again is
3:08 PM20 hours ago

22

Well kicked, on the first post. But the guests also threw a few long guys on the field.
3:05 PM20 hours ago

19

Bellingham now. Okay, but that's all. Ball whizzes over the crossbar!
2:57 PM20 hours ago

10

 Hofmann drives his way through BVB's back line. The boy is having fun with it, let him play!
2:54 PM20 hours ago

7

Carelessness in the buildup. Wolf quickly passes to Haller, the striker shoots from an acute angle. Riemann sees it past to the right.
2:52 PM21 hours ago

3

Strange situation. Stieler gets a hint on the ear. Game briefly interrupted. No idea. But the game is back on.
2:45 PM21 hours ago

THE GAME KICKS OFF

The match between Bochum and Borussia Dortmund kicks off in the first leg of the round of 16. 
2:29 PM21 hours ago

IN A FEW MOMENTS WE BEGIN

In a couple of moments we will start with the broadcast of Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund, a match corresponding to the round of 16 of the DFB Pokal.
2:27 PM21 hours ago

BORUSSIA DORTMUND'S LINE-UP IS SET

This is the lineup that sends Borussia Dortmund to the enemy's ground with the mission to win the qualification ticket and glory at home.

2:23 PM21 hours ago

BOCHUM'S LINE-UP READY

This is the lineup that Bochum sends to the field with the mission to clinch the qualification ticket and win glory at home.

2:20 PM21 hours ago

GODS?

Edin Terzic is determined to boost the performances of a Borussia Dortmund side looking to capitalize on Bayern Munich's inconsistent form in the 2022-2023 Bundesliga. In terms of the market, Thorgan Hazard (29 years old) would have an escape route in the Eredivisie. Marcel Brands, general manager of PSV Eindhoven, has been in contact with the player.
2:15 PM21 hours ago

A MESSAGE OF HOPE

After overcoming cancer and scoring his first goal in a Borussia Dortmund shirt, Haller also took the opportunity to send a message of hope to all those suffering from the tough disease. 
"Being able to score today sends an important message to everyone," began the Ivorian striker. "Everyone who fights now or will fight later: the day after will always be better."
2:10 PM21 hours ago

AN EMOTIONAL GOAL

Sebastien Haller crowned his recent comeback from testicular cancer with an emotional first goal for Borussia Dortmund. Six months after a shocking diagnosis that saw him miss the entire first half of the season, the 28-year-old striker finally opened his account for the club he joined last summer. 
"I've been waiting for this moment since day one. When I scored the goal, I felt like the whole stadium was on fire," Haller told Sky after the game. "I'm happy, but the road is still long, so we'll keep walking and hope for more goals."
2:05 PM21 hours ago

BORUSSIA DORTMUND'S LAST DUEL

On the other side, Borussia Dortmund did not want to be left behind with the goals and in their match against Freiburg, the local team made it clear that they want to go far in the Bundesliga and try to win the title, so from the 25th minute, Nico made the stadium vibrate with the 1-0, however, Lucas Höler tied the score at 45 to leave the score tied at halftime. In the second half, the goal fest began with goals from Adeyemi in the 48th minute, Haller in the 51st, Brandt in the 69th and Gio Reyna in the 82nd, closing a 5-1 victory at Borussia Park. 
2:00 PM21 hours ago

BOCHUM'S LAST DUEL

On the one hand, Bochum comes from a dream victory in the last Bundesliga matchday as they received the visit of Hoffenheim, a team that wanted to spoil the party but did not expect the rain of goals they would receive from Bochum, the scoring started at 22 with a goal by Hofmann, followed by Förster at 30 and Asano at 40 to be leading 3-0 at halftime. In the second half, Hoffenheim tried to revive but two more goals from the home side sealed a 5-2 win to boost their confidence. 
1:55 PM21 hours ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over, the DFB Pokal is back with many more emotions, goals, saves, dramas and everything that comes with the best tournament between clubs in Germany with one more match corresponding to the 2022/2023 season. Little by little, the teams begin to prepare to face the final part of the season and close the soccer year in search of improving their performance and the hope of lifting a title for their fans. On this occasion, Bochum and Borussia Dortmund will face each other in the first chapter of the round of 16 of the Cup to see which of the two will take the advantage to the second leg. 
1:50 PMa day ago

1:45 PMa day ago

What time is Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund match for DFB Pokal Match?

This is the start time of the game Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund of 8th February in several countries:

1:40 PMa day ago

Watch out for this Borussia Dortmund player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the winger on the left; Julian Brandt. The youngster is the most important piece in the team if we talk about leadership and offense, he is also one of the most experienced men on the field and with the ability to make the difference in such a tight match because his great ball control and dribbling skills between defenders, make him a very dangerous player for the opposing defenses, so the opposing defenses must be attentive at all times of Julian Brandt as a single oversight could end in a goal in favor.

1:35 PMa day ago

Borussia Dortmund's last lineup:

G. Kobel; J. Ryerson, N. Schlotterback, N. Süle, M. Wolf; K. Adeyemi, S. Özcan, E. Can, J. Bellingham, J. Brandt; S. Haller.
1:30 PMa day ago

Watch out for this Bochum player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward Philipp Hofmann. The 29-year-old veteran has already accumulated experience in the Bundesliga and is one of the pillars of the home team's attack, also has unique qualities that can create danger in the opponent's area to try to tip the balance in favor of the home team.

1:25 PMa day ago

Bochum's last line-up:

M. Riemann; Danilo Solares, K. Schlotterback, I. Ordets, S. Janko; P. Kunde, A. Losilla, K. Stöger; S. Zoller, P. Hofmann, G. Holtmann,
1:20 PMa day ago

Background:

Bochum and Borussia Dortmund have met on a total of 83 occasions (22 wins for Bochum, 25 draws, 36 wins for Borussia Dortmund) where the scales are tipped in favor of the away side. In terms of goals, Dortmund have the advantage with 149 goals scored, while Bochum have scored only 121 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 13 of the current season where Borussia Dortmund beat Bochum 3-0.
1:15 PMa day ago

About the Stadium

The Vonovia Ruhrstadion is a sports venue located in the city of Bochum, Germany and is dedicated to the professional practice of soccer, it is currently the home of Bochum VFL, a team that plays its home matches in the German first division or popularly known as Bundesliga. It has a capacity for more than 27,000 spectators and has been the venue for the Women's World Cup.

The Ruhrstadium in its current form began construction in March 1976 and was completed in July 1979. It was inaugurated with a match against SG Wattenscheid 09.

1:10 PMa day ago

To lift their spirits

On the other hand, the Bochum team is between the thin line of staying in the first division and going down to the silver division, as they have not managed to have the desired performance so far this season, also, their schedule to end the season is too complicated, so every game will be vital to retain their place in the first division. That is why, for this match, it will be important to win the first leg of the round of 16 and improve the team's morale. 
1:05 PMa day ago

Gradually approaching the top places

For their part, Borussia Dortmund have maintained a rhythm throughout the campaign that has allowed them to continue competing to try to take the Bundesliga leadership, as well as to continue competing in other tournaments such as the German Cup or an international tournament, however, despite being in a good position, Borussia Dortmund know that they cannot lower their guard since in this second part of the season, a victory or defeat can make the difference between winning or not a title at the end of the season.
1:00 PMa day ago

DFB Pokal returns

A whole month was the wait for the return of one of the most exciting cups in the world; the DFB Pokal returns after the break due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the teams had to work with friendly matches and inter-squad sessions in order not to lose the individual and collective rhythm for the restart of the season. In this match, Bochum and Borussia Dortmund will face each other at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion with the aim of taking the advantage in the first leg of the play-offs, as well as lifting their spirits on the way to the second half of the season, with a completely different panorama, as some are fighting to avoid relegation and others to be in the top positions. Finally, the second half of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams because those who play in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a great factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players.
12:55 PMa day ago

Kick-off time

The Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund match will be played at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, in Bochum, Germany. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
12:50 PMa day ago

VAVEL Logo