Goals and Highlights: Manchester United 2-2 Leeds in Premier League

It's over
Manchester United drew 2-2 against Leeds, in a Premier League match, the locals, despite having the upper hand and not giving up, both clubs were unable to get the goal that would give them the victory, as both had several chances.
90'
Substitution for Leeds, Weston McKennie and Wilfried Gnonto for Mateo Joseph and Sam Greenwood.
5 minutes of compensation are added
88'
The Red Devils don't give up and want the third to seal the match
83'
Diogo Dalot and Marcel Sabitzer are replaced by Tyrell Malacia and Victor Lindelöf.
80'
Yellow card for Marcel Sabitzer
78'
Héctor Junior Firpo Adames sees a yellow card
75'
The visitors look for the ball forward, but can't get it right and give the ball away
70'
GOOOOL! from Manchester, Jadon Sancho scores the equalizer.
64'
Leeds exchange, sale Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison for Georginio Rutter and Brenden Aaronson
63'
GOOOOL! for Manchester, Marcus Rashford headed the ball home to put the score on the scoreboard.
60'
Change Man. United, Wout Weghorst and Alejandro Garnacho for Facundo Pellistri and Jadon Sancho.
56'
Tyler Adams sees a yellow card
54'
Tempers flare and pushing and shoving ensues, Weston McKennie sees yellow card
49'
GOOOOOL! from Leeds, Raphaël Varane scored an own goal
45'
Second half kicks off with Leeds winning
45+8'
First half ended with victory for Leeds
45+5'
Bruno Fernandes and Garnacho are doing a lot of damage in attack, but the last shot fails to hit the target.
45'
8 minutes of compensation are added
44'
Free kick for Leeds, chance of danger
39'
United try to come out with clearances or on the flanks, but end up giving the ball away or losing the 1 vs. 1
34'
The game starts to slow down a bit
29'
The red devils are on the front looking for the goal through the flanks
24'
Substitution for Leeds, Pascal Struijk for Héctor Junior Firpo Adames
23'
Pascal Struijk was left lying on the turf after a blow, but receives medical attention.
18'
Garnacho had a chance to equalize, but failed to get a good profile and sent the ball wide.
13'
United are finding it hard, Leeds are taking advantage of the home side's poor start to the game
8'
Substitution for Leeds, Luis Sinisterra for Crysencio Summerville
2'
GOOOOL! from Leeds, Wilfried Gnonto surprises Manchester and makes the score 1-0.
The match begins
The match between Manchester United and Leeds is ready, at Old Trafford, where you can see a stadium with many people.
They take the field
Both teams take the field for the start of this Premier League match at Old Trafford.
Manchester's next matches
The home side are coming off a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in their last match, but still have several games remaining.
Leeds XI
This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at Old Trafford, a Premier League match.
📋 Your Starting XI to face Man United... pic.twitter.com/I9bA5mFvaA— Leeds United (@LUFC) February 8, 2023
United's XI
This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at Old Trafford, a Premier League match.
🥁 Presenting your United XI to take on Leeds! 👊— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 8, 2023
➖ Sabi makes his first start
➖ @B_Fernandes8 takes the armband
➖ @AGarnacho7 starts on the wing#MUFC || #MUNLEE
Leeds' next matches
The visitors are coming off a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in their last match, but still have several games remaining.
Old Trafford
Old Trafford is a soccer stadium located in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, in the northwest region of England, is the home of Manchester United, with a capacity for 76000 fans, is the largest soccer stadium in the United Kingdom and the eleventh largest in Europe, being inaugurated on February 19, 1910.
New Red Devil
Weghorst becomes a new Manchester United player, the Dutch striker arrives from Besiktas on loan for 6 million pounds, the player had action in the World Cup and scored twice against Argentina.
Debut with United
Manchester United's new striker saw action for the first time with the Red team against Crystal Palace, with the number 27 Weghorst is the new offensive variant and comes at a great time for the team, so much is expected of him.
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Supporters
Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this match on matchday 21 of the Premier League.
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
What time is Manchester United vs Leeds United match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Manchester United vs Leeds United of February 08th, in several countries:
México: 14:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 horas
Chile: 16:00 horas
Colombia: 14:00 horas
Perú: 14:00 horas
EE.UU.: 15:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 16:00 horas
Uruguay: 16:00 horas
Paraguay: 15:00 horas
España: 21:00 horas
Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Leeds United and live
The match will be broadcast on NBC, USA Network.
If you want to watch Manchester United vs Leeds United in streaming, it will be broadcasted on NBCSports.com and Peacock.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between these two teams, the dominance has been for Manchester, who has 4 wins, leaving 0 wins for Leeds and 1 draw, so the visitors will be looking for a victory to put the balance a little on their side. Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United, 20 Feb, 2022, English Premier League
Manchester United 5-1 Leeds United, 14 Aug, 2021, English Premier League
Leeds United 0-0 Manchester United, 25 Apr, 2021, English Premier League
Manchester United 6-2 Leeds United, 20 Dec, 2020, English Premier League
Manchester United 4-0 Leeds United, 17 Jul, 2019, Friendly Match
How is Manchester United coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Nottingham Forest, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.
Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace, 4 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest, 1 Feb, 2023, English League Cup
Manchester United 3-1 Reading, 28 Jan, 2023, English FA Cup
Nottingham Forest 0-3 Manchester United, 25 Jan, 2023, English League Cup
Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United, 22 Jan, 2023, English Premier League
How are Leeds coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 5-2 against Cardiff City, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a not very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament.
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds United, 5 Feb, 2023, English Premier League
Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United, 28 Jan, 2023, English FA Cup
Leeds United 0-0 Brentford, 22 Jan, 2023, English Premier League
Leeds United 5-2 Cardiff City, 18 Jan, 2023, English FA Cup
Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds United, 13 Jan, 2023, English Premier League
Watch out for this Manchester United player
England striker, Marcus Rashford 25 years old has performed well, the striker has played his twenty-first game in all competitions, 19 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 10 goals in the Premier and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay in the English league and be able to harvest another title more, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult times.
Watch out for this Leeds player
Brazil striker, 31 year old Rodrigo has had a good performance, the attacker has played his eighteenth game in all competitions, 10 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 10 goals and 1 assist wearing that shirt, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, despite having high caliber teammates, but he will want to go all out in this tournament.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Premier League match Manchester United vs Leeds United. The match will take place at Old Traford, at 15:00.