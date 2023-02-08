Goals and Highlights: PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Emmen in Dutch Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
It was peasants!
90'
85' Substitution in PSV
Out: Branthwaite
80' Substitutions in PSV
Out: De Jong and Aanholt
77' Substitution in Emmen
Out: Diemers
76' GOAL PSV
61' Substitutions in PSV
Out: Bakayoko and Til
57'
48' GOAL EMMEN
45'
Substitution in Emmen
Out: Bernadou
45'
41'
35'
23' Yellow card for Emmen
18'
12' GOAL PSV
9' WOW
7' GOAL PSV
5'
3'
00'
📍Phillips Stadion, Eindhoven.#psvEMM #HIERKOMIKWEG pic.twitter.com/danaIzTAzu— FC Emmen (@FC_Emmen) February 8, 2023
😍 @OlivierBoscagli 😍 pic.twitter.com/lWxSoJPqco— PSV (@PSV) February 8, 2023
How and where to watch the PSV Eindhoven vs Emmen match live?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is PSV Eindhoven vs Emmen match for Dutch Cup?
Argentina 2:45 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Bolivia 1:45 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil 2:45 pm: No transmission
Chile 1:45 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Colombia 12:45 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Ecuador 12:45 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
USA 12:45 pm ET: GolTV Español, GOLTV
Mexico 11:45 am: GolTV Latinoamerica
Paraguay 1:45 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Peru 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Uruguay 2:45 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Venezuela 1:45 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Since the introduction of professional soccer in the Netherlands, only two amateur teams have reached the semifinals: IJsselmeervogels (Bunschoten-Spakenburg) in Season 1974-75 and VVSB (Noordwijkerhout) in 2015-16.
2020 - Ajax
2019 - No champion because of Covid-19
2018 - Feyenoord
2017 - Vitesse
2016 - Feyenoord
2015 - FC Groningen
2014 - PEC Zwolle
2013 - AZ
2012 - PSV
2011 - FC Twente
2010 - Ajax
2009 - SC Heerenveen
2008 - Feyenoord
2007 - Ajax
2006 - Ajax
2005 - PSV
2004 - FC Utrecht
2003 - FC Utrecht
2002 - Ajax
2001 - FC Twente
2000 - Roda JC
1999 - Ajax
1998 - Ajax
1997 - Roda JC
1996 - PSV
1995 - Feyenoord
1994 - Feyenoord
1993 - Ajax
1992 - Feyenoord
1991 - Feyenoord
1990 - PSV
1989 - PSV
1988 - PSV
1987 - Ajax
1986 - Ajax
1985 - FC Utrecht
1984 - Feyenoord
1983 - Ajax
1982 - AZ
1981 - AZ
1980Feyenoord
1979 - Ajax
1978 - AZ
1977 - FC Twente
1976 - PSV
1975 - FC Den Haag
1974 - PSV
1973 - NAC
1972 - Ajax
1971 - Ajax
1970 - Ajax
1969 - Feyenoord
1968 - ADO
1967 - Ajax
1966 - Sparta Rotterdam
1965 - Feyenoord
1964 - Fortuna'54
1963 - Willem II
1962 - Sparta Rotterdam
1961 - Ajax
1959 - VVV Venlo
1958S - Sparta Rotterdam
1957 - Fortuna'54
1950 - PSV
1949 - Quick (N)
1948 - FC Wageningen
1944 - Willem II
1943 - Ajax
1939 - FC Wageningen
1938 - VSV
1937 - Eindhoven
1936 - Roermond
1935 - Feyenoord
1934 - Velocitas (G)
1932 - DFC
1930 - Feyenoord
1928 - RCH
1927 - VUC
1926 - Longa
1925 - ZFC
1921 - Schoten
1920 - CVV
1918 - RCH
1917 - Ajax
1916 - Quick (H)
1915 - HFC
1914 - DFC
1913 - HFC
1912 - Haarlem
1911 - Quick H
1910 - Quick (H) 2
1909 - Quick (H) 2
1908 - HBS 2
1907 - VOC
1906 - Concordia
1905 - VOC
1904 - HFC
1903 - HVV
1902 - Haarlem
1901 - HBS
1900 - Velocitas
1899 - RAP
Dutch Cup
The first final was played on May 9, 1899 between RAP Amsterdam and HVV Den Haag on May 9, 1899. RAP scored the only winning goal in extra time to secure the title for the first time. The competition generated little interest from the fans only, who looked elsewhere because of another competition: UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1960. The Cup Winners' Cup was contested by clubs that had won the national cup in each country and as a final prize would play the Uefa Super Cup, with the winner of the Champions League. The tournament has changed and today is called the Europa League.
The silver trophy of the Dutch Cup, nicknamed the pine cone (Dutch dennenappelem), was a gift from the amateur club ANVV De Zwaluwen, founded in 1907 to improve the quality of the game in the Netherlands. Since 1989, the exclusive venue for the tournament final has been the Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam, home of Feyenoord.