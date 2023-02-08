Goals and Highlights: PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Emmen in Dutch Cup
Photo: Emmen

3:14 PM20 hours ago

It was peasants!

PSV, who had lost in the Eredivisie, beat Emmen to reach the quarterfinals of the Dutch Cup.
3:11 PM20 hours ago

90'

END OF GAME
3:11 PM20 hours ago

85' Substitution in PSV

In: Boscagli

Out: Branthwaite

3:10 PM20 hours ago

80' Substitutions in PSV

In: Silva and Mauro Jr

Out: De Jong and Aanholt

3:09 PM20 hours ago

77' Substitution in Emmen

In: Ben Scholte

Out: Diemers

3:08 PM20 hours ago

76' GOAL PSV

Hazard crosses into the box and Luuk de Jong scores again after three months to extend the lead
2:15 PM21 hours ago

61' Substitutions in PSV

In: Saibari and Thorgan Hazard

Out: Bakayoko and Til

2:14 PM21 hours ago

57'

PSV has 66% ball possession, but has difficulties creating
2:13 PM21 hours ago

48' GOAL EMMEN

Diemers receives from Te Wierik and shoots at the goal line to reduce the difference for the visitors
2:11 PM21 hours ago

45'

Game restarts
2:10 PM21 hours ago

Substitution in Emmen

In: Antonisse

Out: Bernadou 

1:39 PMa day ago

45'

No extra time. Ends the first half
1:38 PMa day ago

41'

Sangaré shoots in the whitewash and Van der Hart avoids the third goal
1:26 PMa day ago

35'

With the advantage, PSV is calmly exchanging passes. So far, Drommel has not had to make a save and is watching from the sidelines
1:10 PMa day ago

23' Yellow card for Emmen

Assehnoun
1:10 PMa day ago

18'

Sangaré finds space to shoot, but the goalkeeper is able to hold on
1:03 PMa day ago

12' GOAL PSV

Branthwaite is set off in the middle by Veerman. The defender decides to take a long shot, the ball deflects off the defense and kills Van der Hart, who falls, but can't prevent it from going into the corner
12:57 PMa day ago

9' WOW

Bakayoko makes a good move down the right and shoots on the edge. The ball skims the post and goes out
12:56 PMa day ago

7' GOAL PSV

Veerman takes a free-kick from midfield. Branthwaite moves well clear of his marker and heads the ball into the corner, giving the goalkeeper no time to react
12:54 PMa day ago

5'

Bakayoko tries a through ball in the box, but sends it straight into the hands of goalkeeper Van der Hart
12:51 PMa day ago

3'

PSV rotates the ball calmly, from all sides of the field in search of breaking the marking of the opposing defense
12:45 PMa day ago

00'

Ball rolling
12:42 PMa day ago

⏱️

Teams on the field
12:07 PMa day ago

⏱️

Dusk begins in Eindhoven
11:56 AMa day ago

⏱️

All organized in the PSV dressing room, with an eye on Boscagli's shirt
11:54 AMa day ago

Emmen reserves

Oelschlägel, Van Dorp, Luzayadio, De Lannoy, Funke, Heylen, Quaedvlieg, Toufique, Romeny, Antonisse, Scholte
11:52 AMa day ago

Emmen set

Van der Hart; Bouchouari, Te Wierik, Araujo, Dirksen, Vos; Veendorp, Vlak, Bernadou, Diemers; Assehnoun
11:50 AMa day ago

PSV reserves

Benitez, Waterman, Silva, Hazard, Gutiérrez, Mauro Jr, Boscagli, Saibari, Ledezma
11:45 AMa day ago

PSV lineup

Drommel; Teze, André Ramalho, Branthwaite, Van Aanholt; Sangaré, Til, Verman; Bakayoko, De Jong, Xai
11:40 AMa day ago

One Minute of Silence

Fans at the Philips Stadion will observe a minute's silence before the start of the match between PSV and Emmen to pay tribute to all victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria
11:35 AMa day ago

How and where to watch the PSV Eindhoven vs Emmen match live?

If you want to directly stream it: GolTV Español, GOLTV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

11:30 AMa day ago

What time is PSV Eindhoven vs Emmen match for Dutch Cup?

This is the start time of the game PSV Eindhoven vs Emmen of 8th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 2:45 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Bolivia 1:45 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil 2:45 pm: No transmission

Chile 1:45 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Colombia 12:45 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Ecuador 12:45  pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

USA 12:45 pm ET: GolTV Español, GOLTV

Mexico 11:45 am: GolTV Latinoamerica

Paraguay 1:45 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Peru 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Uruguay 2:45 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Venezuela 1:45 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

11:25 AMa day ago

Possible lineup for Emmen

Hart; Bouchouari, Te Wierik, Araujo, Dirksen, Vos; Messaoudi, Veendrop, Bernadou; Assehnoun, Diemers,
11:20 AMa day ago

Emmen's situation

Defenders Lorenzo Burnet and LJeroen Veldmate are doubts for Dick Lukkien. The coach still has the class of the medical department: Mart Lieder, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Jeff Hardeveld and Metehan Güçlü. Richairo Zivkovic and Oussama Darfalou are not fit to play.
11:15 AMa day ago

Probable lineup of PSV

Waterman; Teze, Branthwaite, Ramalho, Van Aanholt; Gutierrez, Veerman; Bakayoko, Simons, Hazard; Silva.
11:10 AMa day ago

PSV's situation

Van Nistelrooy will not be able to count on right-back Phillipp Mwene and striker Anwar El Ghazi. Both felt it after the Feyenoord game in the domestic league last Sunday.
11:05 AMa day ago

What about Emmen?

Emmen are in danger of playing in the Eerste Divisie, the Dutch second division, as they find themselves in 16th position in the relegation playoff table, with 16 points, one less than Voledam, the first team out of danger of falling. The Kannibals, on the other hand, have been in the Cup since the first round. Since then, they have dispatched ADO and VVV.
11:00 AMa day ago

How PSV is coming

PSV are currently fourth in the Eredivisie with 39 points, five behind leaders Feyenoord. In the last five games, the Boeren (Peasants) have won twice, drawn twice and lost precisely to their opponent.  In the Dutch Cup, they entered the second round and eliminated Sparta Rotterdam.
10:55 AMa day ago

10:50 AMa day ago

Dutch Cup

The Dutch Cup, also known as the KNVB Beker and, more commonly, the Dutch Cup, is the second most important competition in the country. It is a knockout tournament with 103 teams, amateur and professional. 

The first final was played on May 9, 1899 between RAP Amsterdam and HVV Den Haag on May 9, 1899. RAP scored the only winning goal in extra time to secure the title for the first time.  The competition generated little interest from the fans only, who looked elsewhere because of another competition: UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1960. The Cup Winners' Cup was contested by clubs that had won the national cup in each country and as a final prize would play the Uefa Super Cup, with the winner of the Champions League. The tournament has changed and today is called the Europa League.

The silver trophy of the Dutch Cup, nicknamed the pine cone (Dutch dennenappelem), was a gift from the amateur club ANVV De Zwaluwen, founded in 1907 to improve the quality of the game in the Netherlands. Since 1989, the exclusive venue for the tournament final has been the Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam, home of Feyenoord.

Foto: KNVB
Photo: KNVB
10:45 AMa day ago

Eye on the game

PSV Eindhoven vs FC Emmen live this Wednesday (8), at the Philips Stadion at 12:45  pm ET, for the Dutch Cup. The match is valid for the round of 16 of the competition.
10:40 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Dutch Cup match: PSV Eindhoven vs Emmen Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo